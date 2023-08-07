Transfer news LIVE! Huge Caicedo to Chelsea twist; Kane updates; Arsenal near Raya agreement

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer transfer market is ready for another flurry of activity with today a crucial one in the futures of Harry Kane, Moises Caicedo and David Raya. The Tottenham striker whacked four goals against Shakhtar Donetsk amid talk of a move to Bayern Munich while there have also been major developments on other stars linked with moves away.

Arsenal are hunting down a deal with Brentford for goalkeeper Raya, despite Aaron Ramsdale’s heroics against Manchester City in the Community Shield. Over at Chelsea, Caicedo being left out the Brighton side yesterday could be a huge boost to their transfer bid while Deivid Washington could be the next young star to join.

Spurs hope to unveil Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz today and there should be updates on movements regarding Liverpool, Manchester United and Kylian Mbappe. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip

Huge twist in Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo bid

Latest on Harry Kane transfer saga

Arsenal push to sign David Raya

West Ham agree Edson Alvaraz fee

West Ham agree Alvarez fee

12:33 , Alex Young

West Ham have agreed a £32million fee with Ajax for midfielder Edson Alvarez.

David Moyes’s side are the only Premier League team yet to sign a player this summer, but will now hope to wrap up Alvarez’s signing over the next few days.

The deal is the first since West Ham pocketed £105m by selling Declan Rice to Arsenal. Ajax are expected to have a sell-on clause in the agreement.

Alvarez, a defensive midfielder, is expected to be a like-for-like replacement for Rice and will sign a five-year contract. The 25-year-old will now travel to London for a medical.

Read more here!

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

West Ham agree Alvarez deal

12:10 , Alex Young

West Ham have agreed a £32million deal with Ajax for Edson Alvarez.

More to follow.

Chelsea prepare Adams bid

11:32 , Alex Young

Chelsea will make a move for Tyler Adams this week.

According to various reports, the Leeds midfielder is a key target for Mauricio Pochettino and available on a cut-price deal.

Story continues

Chelsea have made contact with the player’s representatives and should cost around £20million after a clause was triggered following Leeds’ relegation.

(Getty Images)

Spurs to confirm two more signings

10:10 , Alex Young

Tottenham are closing in on two more summer signings, with defender Micky van de Ven and forward Alejo Veliz both due for medicals today.

Netherlands Under-21 centre-half Van de Ven was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday to watch his new side beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 in a friendly for the people of Ukraine. He is set to complete a move worth about £43million from Wolfsburg, with head coach Ange Postecoglou hoping the 22-year-old is the first of two new additions at centre-half.

"There's no doubt we need some bolstering in that area," Postecoglou said yesterday. "We're looking for players that can play the kind of football we want. Hopefully, we'll get one or two done in the next couple of days to bolster us in that area."

Highly-rated forward Veliz is also due to sign a long-term contract, after Spurs agreed a fee of about £13m with Rosario Central. The 19-year-old Argentina youth international is considered one for the future but will remain at Spurs this season, despite the Argentine club requesting his return on loan.

Read more here!

(PA)

West Ham close in on first summer signing

09:34 , Alex Young

West Ham hope to agree a deal this week to make Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez their first signing of a difficult summer.

The Hammers are the only Premier League club yet to sign a player this summer but they are working to reinvest some of the £105million transfer fee they received for Declan Rice.

West Ham have made an opening £30m off for Alvarez, a 25-year-old holding midfielder from Mexico, and a deal is expected to accelerate in the coming days.

They are also expected to go back in for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, with the Saints holding out for £35m after rejecting a £30m offer.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Brighton issue Caicedo update

09:06 , Alex Young

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber expects Moises Caicedo to start their opening game of the season against Luton on Saturday, as Chelsea prepare a fresh bid for midfielder.

Chelsea have had multiple bids for Caicedo rejected this summer but remain confident of agreeing a deal to bring the 21-year-old Ecuador international to Stamford Bridge.

Brighton rejected an improved £80m bid from Chelsea last month and value Caicedo at £100m.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to strengthen his midfield before Chelsea face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Read more here!

Huge twist in Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo bid

Sunday 6 August 2023 22:19 , Alex Young

Moises Caicedo was left out of Brighton’s friendly draw with Rayo Vallecano yesterday, putting Chelsea on red alert.

Talks have so far not reached a conclusion with the Seagulls demanding £100m for the wantaway midfielder.

Brighton put Caicedo’s absence down to a hamstring injury but Roberto De Zerbi was less clear in his post-game answer.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked if Caicedo will be in training today.

“If Moises leaves, we will find another important player. If Moises stays, I’ll be happy for us. It’s not my problem. At Brighton, it’s possible to lose some players; we always move forward.”

Brighton have, meanwhile, agreed a deal to sign Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus to bolster their midfield.

(Getty Images for Premier League)

Latest on Harry Kane transfer saga

Sunday 6 August 2023 22:16 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou has rubbished the notion that Bayern Munich have placed a deadline on Tottenham accepting a bid for Harry Kane.

The German giants tried to pressure Spurs into a sale at the back end of last week, only to have their £86m plus add-ons bid ignored.

After the win over Shakhtar, in which Kane scored four goals, Postecoglou stated: “From my perspective I don’t know what ‘deadline’ means.

“We know there’s one deadline and that’s the end of the transfer window. Beyond that, I’m in open dialogue with Harry and with the club on a regular basis.

“I’ve said to [the club] that if the status quo changes, then inform me. I don’t need to know about the comings and goings in between. I just want to deal with what’s in front of me because I’ve got to still, irrespective of the outcome of that, I’m building a team here.

“I can’t wait [around] for a decision either way to get going. We don’t have the time or the luxury to do that. I’m working with what’s in front of me. You saw today that Harry certainly is invested in what we’re doing and we’ll keep on doing that unless something changes.”

(PA)

Transfer news LIVE!

Sunday 6 August 2023 22:13 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to Monday’s transfer news blog on Standard Sport.

A new week but a well-known rumour starts us off with the latest on Arsenal’s bid to sign David Raya.

The Gunners are in advanced talks with Brentford to sign the goalkeeper after an initial offer of £23m, which is not thought to have been successful.

That said, Brentford’s demand of £40m is unlikely to go satisfied either.

Expect a breakthrough on their transfer fee negotiations imminently, after which Raya will become Arsenal’s next signing.