Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea name Mount price; Arsenal to sign Rice; Man United in Hojlund talks; latest gossip

The summer transfer window is edging ever closer and the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all wasting no time getting their business done. The Gunners are closing in on the signing of Declan Rice, which would be a club-record deal, and hope to partner him with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo after reviving their interest from January.

At Chelsea, it’s all change in midfield. Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic are in talks with Manchester United and Man City, respectively, while the club are working on a deal to sign Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte. N’Golo Kante also faces an uncertain future. Mauricio Pochettino also wants a goalkeeper, with Brentford’s David Raya a target.

United have agreed terms with Mount and must now agree a fee with Chelsea, and are also working on a deal for 20-year-old Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Harry Kane is their main target, but he is expected to stay at Tottenham for one more year. Spurs, meanwhile, are closing in on Ange Postecoglou as their new manager. Follow the latest news, gossip and rumours below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Chelsea name Mount price

Arsenal handed Rice boost

Man United in Hojlund talks

Spurs close in on Postecoglou

Chelsea reject Colwill bid

Cancelo rejects Arsenal move

Man Utd hit stumbling block over Randal Kolo Muani

08:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle and Real Madrid this summer.

Having put himself in the shop window during the World Cup, the French international is one of the most in-demand players in Europe at the moment.

Current club Eintracht Frankfurt, however, have played down suggestions they need to sell the player this summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Xavi gives update on Raphinha

08:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

The winger has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Newcastle this summer despite a largely succesful season at the Camp Nou.

Still, Barcelona boss Xavi has appeared to pour cold water over suggestions he could leave.

Raphinha is a very important footballer for me,” Xavi told Mundo Deportivo.“Raphinha, if it’s up to me, stays at Barça and is going to help us a lot. He has helped us, he has made a difference. He has made a lot of differences.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sadio Mane in line for Liverpool return?

08:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’d be fair to say things haven’t worked out for Sadio Mane at Bayern Munich.

The Senegal international proved one of the best players in the Premier League for many years during his time at Anfield but has struggled to fit in at the Allianz Arena.

Indeed, having reportedly punched teammate Leroy Sane, the end could be near for Mane in Germany.

According to BILD, Bayern chiefs are ready to sell and hope a return to Liverpool could be on the cards.

(Getty Images)

Major Declan Rice boost!

08:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good news, Arsena fans!

Well, at some some of it.

According to the Daily Mail, Declan Rice would REJECT a move to Bayern Munich as he wants to stay in England.

The Gunners, Manchester United and Chelsea are all keen on the West Ham captain, he looks destined to leave his current club.

(ES Composite)

Roma ready to sell Abraham

08:02 , Alex Young

Roma are ready to sell Tammy Abraham this summer.

The club are needing to sell players to comply with Financial Fair Play, and having missed out on Champions League football are in need of a cash injection. The club were earlier this season fined by Uefa for not complying with their “break-even” rules.

The Telegraph report that Abraham is now available should Roma's valuation be met. They signed Abraham two years ago from Chelsea for £34million.

(Getty Images)

Man United in Hojlund talks

07:53 , Alex Young

Manchester United want to sign a young striker this summer, with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund of interest.

According to Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag has conducted video calls with the 20-year-old ahead of a possible summer move.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye this summer after scoring 15 goals in 41 games for Atalanta this season.

Interestingly, SEG International agency that represents Ten Hag want to sign Hojlund as a client.

United are still interested in signing Harry Kane, but are starting to realise that Tottenham will not be selling.

(Getty Images)

Cancelo doesn’t want Arsenal move

07:44 , Alex Young

Joao Cancelo is not interested in a move to Arsenal, according to Abendzeitung.

The Manchester City full-back has spent the second half of the season at Bayern Munich, but will not be staying in Bavaria after the club opted against triggering their £68million option to sign.

Cancelo is also not enamoured by the idea of playing for City next season - and the feeling may be mutual - so is on the lookout for a new club this summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs close in on Postecoglou

07:29 , Alex Young

Tottenham are closing in on the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

That's according to The Sun, who claim Postecoglou's move could be confirmed as early has next week.

The Telegraph add that Fulham manager Marco Silva and former Spain boss Luis Enrique complete a three-man shortlist, but it is the Celtic man most likely to be appointed.

Celtic have even started looking for replacements.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea reject £30m Colwill bid

07:23 , Alex Young

Chelsea have rejected a £30million offer from Brighton for Levi Colwill.

According to the Mail, the Seagulls have been foiled in their attempts to keep the centre-back who spent the season on loan at the club.

Chelsea have no interest in selling, with a number of clubs interested, and plan on making Colwill part of the first-team squad next season.

(Getty Images)

Benzema and Modric heading to Saudi Arabia

07:18 , Alex Young

Real Madrid are set to lose two key players in a matter of days.

According to reports in Spain, both Karim Benzema and Luka Modric are ready to accept moves to the Saudi Premier League for huge sums.

Benzema is set to join Al Ittihad when his Madrid contract expires this month, and could earn £200million a year, while Modric has been offered £120m over three seasons by an unnamed club.

Not a bad final pay day, eh?

(REUTERS)

Chelsea name Mount price

07:11 , Alex Young

Chelsea have told Manchester United they want £70million to sell Mason Mount this summer.

United have agreed terms with the midfielder as they look to make a fast start to their summer business, and the Blues are willing to sell.

Discussions over a fee remain ongoing and Fabrizio Romano says a deal is not imminent as the two teams continue to negotiate.

(Evening Standard)

Man Utd plan for Declan Rice

Thursday 1 June 2023 22:51 , Marc Mayo

Speaking of player exchanges, the Mail reckon Manchester United could use player-exchanges as a way of knocking down Declan Rice’s price tag.

West Ham want around £120m to land the midfielder, amid reports of an incoming £90m bid from Arsenal.

Will the Hammers want the likes of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay instead of cold, hard cash?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man Utd could dangle Harry Maguire at Chelsea

Thursday 1 June 2023 22:35 , Marc Mayo

Harry Maguire could be offered to Chelsea in Manchester United’s bid to sign Mason Mount.

The England defender is unwanted at Old Trafford and valued at £30million with two years left to run on his £190,000-a-week contract - as reported by The Sun.

United want Mount and Standard Sport understand personal terms talks are effectively done between the player and club.

Yet they must still persuade Chelsea to cash in on a player whose deal expires in 12 months’ time. Could this be the solution?

(Evening Standard)

The huge offers on the table for Lionel Messi

Thursday 1 June 2023 22:14 , Marc Mayo

Saudi Arabia, the United States and Spain are the three big options for Lionel Messi this summer.

Barcelona are in the race to re-sign the Argentine and are reportedly his preferred option, yet are still basically broke despite winning LaLiga.

Therefore, a £515m two-year contract at Al-Hilal could be a more tempting option which would reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spanish newspaper Sport also name Inter Miami as a genuine contender for his signature.

An annual salary worth over £42m is on offer from the MLS team on a four-year deal, it is claimed.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea loanee bids farewell

Thursday 1 June 2023 22:08 , Marc Mayo

Denis Zakaria has spoken out on his departure from Chelsea, thanking fans after a fairly quiet loan spell from Juventus.

“It‘s been a tough time but you guys always had my back,” he wrote.

“Thanks to everyone who‘s been supporting me! Let’s focus on the beautiful memories.”

Arsenal in huge Declan Rice boost

Thursday 1 June 2023 22:01 , Marc Mayo

Declan Rice will reject a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, a transfer to Germany is not on the West Ham midfielder’s radar - opening the door to a move to Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel is said to have contacted Rice in recent days ahead of a reported £87m bid.

Talks are set to begin between Arsenal and West Ham after next week’s Europa Conference League final, with a £120m price tag on the Hammers captain.

Manchester United are still very much in the picture, however.

(Action Images via Reuters)

PSG backtrack on Lionel Messi comment

Thursday 1 June 2023 21:46 , Marc Mayo

Paris Saint-Germain have now sought to clarify Christophe Galtier’s comments over Lionel Messi earlier today.

The coach had stated that the Argentine’s final game for the club was this weekend against Clermont.

Alas, PSG have now stated via agency AFP that: “Christophe Galtier expressed himself not quite correctly.

“We want to assure you that he meant to say that the match against Clermont will be the last for Messi this season.”

There are still no signs he’ll sign a new contract, mind...

(REUTERS)

Hugo Lloris speaks out on emotional transfer

Thursday 1 June 2023 21:13 , Marc Mayo

Hugo Lloris has said he will let “fate” decide amid talk of a potential move back to hometown club Nice, should his Tottenham career be at an end.

“I am very attached to the city of Nice, as you know,” he told radio station BFM Nice Cote d’Azur.

“I can’t speak about concrete things. The club has to finish the season first, there are two goalkeepers of high quality, including one that I’m good friends with in Kasper Schmeichel. You can understand that it’s difficult to speak about these kinds of subjects.

“I’ll let fate handle things.”

Read the full story!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Karim Benzema STAYS at Real Madrid

Thursday 1 June 2023 21:00 , Marc Mayo

Amid talk of a mega-money move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, Marca are tonight reporting that Karim Benzema will remain at Real Madrid.

The striker insisted earlier today that the “internet is not reality” when accepting an award from the Spanish newspaper.

And it has now been claimed that he will see out the final year of his contract in Madrid.

That will be good news for Tottenham fans, who feared Harry Kane would have become Real’s top target had Benzema left.

(Getty Images)

Harry Maguire 'to be paid to leave Man United’

Thursday 1 June 2023 20:45 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are considering paying off Harry Maguire’s contract to ensure he leaves the club during the transfer window.

With two years left on his existing deal, the centre-back could earn £10m to walk away according to the Mail.

Maguire earns £190,000-a-week and is United captain but has been dropped to fourth-choice by Erik ten Hag.

(Getty Images)

Not so fast on Gabri Veiga

Thursday 1 June 2023 20:21 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea’s hopes of landing Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga have taken a hit.

Newcastle are named by Marca as in pole position for the Spanish midfielder, despite Real Madrid’s interest.

Veiga, 21, has a £25m release clause.

A word of caution though, as the Mail say a deal is not imminent.

(Getty Images)

Dortmund issue update on Jude Bellingham

Thursday 1 June 2023 20:06 , Marc Mayo

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has insisted there is no news yet on Jude Bellingham’s future.

Real Madrid are said to be leading the race to land the England star.

But Kehl has said: “I can say that things will become clear in the coming days and weeks.

“One of my tasks is to be prepared for everything.

“We will react accordingly, but nothing has happened so far.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal confident after William Saliba rumours

Thursday 1 June 2023 19:43 , Marc Mayo

William Saliba will likely stay at Arsenal this summer.

That is according to 90min, who detail the club’s confidence in agreeing a new contract having opened talks with the Frenchman during the season.

It follows claims in The Sun that PSG are looking into a cheeky bid after Saliba and Arsenal were far apart in their valuations of his future wage packet.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Exclusive: Inter push hard for Chelsea defender

Thursday 1 June 2023 19:25 , Marc Mayo

Inter Milan are ready to pounce and sign Trevoh Chalobah should Mauricio Pochettino be ready to let the Chelsea defender go.

Standard Sport understands Inter are accelerating their efforts to sign the centre-back and are in communication with Chalobah’s camp on a daily basis.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Man City still in for Alexis Mac Allister

Thursday 1 June 2023 19:02 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City are considering gazumping Liverpool for Alexis Mac Allister.

Brighton are thought to want around £60m for the Argentine midfielder who has long been linked with a move to Anfield.

According to the Mirror, City could bid for Mac Allister to replace potential outgoing Ilkay Gundogan - a rumoured Arsenal target.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal striker prepared to walk away

Thursday 1 June 2023 18:27 , Marc Mayo

Folarin Balogun is “leaning towards” leaving Arsenal.

Sky Sports report that a permanent exit is likely to be the striker’s preference despite having two years left on his Gunners contract.

His Reims loan deal ends this weekend and talks with Arsenal are expected afterwards.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek nearing Chelsea exit

Thursday 1 June 2023 18:09 , Marc Mayo

AC Milan are closing in on a deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Chelsea academy graduate is set to join Fikayo Tomori at the San Siro, as reported by Tuttosport.

A £17m fee demand by the Blues could be knocked down too, with Milan said to prefer a £12.5m initial payout along with bonuses.

Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio are reportedly no longer in the race for Loftus-Cheek.

(PA)

Declan Rice to Arsenal update

Thursday 1 June 2023 17:48 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal will launch a bid for Declan Rice in the days after next week’s Europa Conference League final.

Fabrizio Romano says the Gunners want to go hard on the midfielder with bids as soon as West Ham’s season ends.

Over at blog Claret and Hugh, it is claimed Rice’s dad Sean has held talks with Manchester United to sound out a potential deal.

(REUTERS)

Karim Benzema speaking amid speculation over his future

Thursday 1 June 2023 17:38 , Marc Mayo

“The Real Madrid striker has just accepted the Marca Leyenda award from the Spanish newspaper and hinted at his imminent departure to Saudi Arabia.

“I was a child when I arrived at Real Madrid, 21 years old,” he said.

“I just wanted to enjoy myself and look at all that I have won.

“There is no other club like Real Madrid , playing at the Santiago Bernabeu, the place where the greatest players in this sport have played.”

🗞✨ ¡@Benzema ya es Leyenda! El delantero del Real Madrid recibe el prestigioso galardón de manos de Juan Ignacio Gallardo, director de Marca 👏👏#BenzemaMARCALeyenda pic.twitter.com/RWTEe2fdds — MARCA (@marca) June 1, 2023

Karim Benzema set to announce Real Madrid exit

Thursday 1 June 2023 17:16 , Marc Mayo

Several reports are out now saying Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid this summer.

A supposed £345m-a-year offer to join Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia has proved too large a temptation for the French striker, 35.

That will push Real to the market for a striker in the coming weeks with Harry Kane among their targets.

In fact, former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is in charge of the Saudi champions and Relevo say he’s already held conversations with Benzema ahead of his announcement.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal have personal terms agreement with Moises Caicedo

Thursday 1 June 2023 16:52 , Marc Mayo

Despite being rebuffed in their January approach for Moises Caicedo, some good did come out of the talks for Arsenal.

According to Football Transfers, the personal terms they agreed with the player back then are still satisfactory for all parties this summer.

The key facet remains agreeing a fee with Brighton.

(Getty Images)

PSG out to gazump Chelsea’s bid

Thursday 1 June 2023 16:30 , Marc Mayo

PSG are attempting to outbid Chelsea in the auction for Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan can leave Sporting CP for £52m this summer, due to his release clause.

Reports suggest Chelsea have already agreed a six-year contract with the midfielder, amid talk of Mateo Kovacic interesting Manchester City.

Todd Boehly is even said to have flown to Lisbon personally for talks.

Yet PSG are reported by Portuguese outlet Record to have offered £50,000-a-week more than the Blues.

(Evening Standard)

Man Utd hold reservations over Mason Mount

Thursday 1 June 2023 16:24 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Mason Mount.

Standard Sport reported earlier today that the Red Devils are leading Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for the Chelsea midfielder, with those clubs prioritising bids for Alexis Mac Allister and Declan Rice.

According to ESPN, Mount is open to joining Man Utd but there are reservations over his transfer fee.

It is not known how much Chelsea will demand for the England international, even though they would prefer to cash in than lose him on a free in 12 months’ time.

One estimate has Mount’s price tag in the region of £60million.

(Evening Standard)

Bookies suspend Ange Postecoglou betting

Thursday 1 June 2023 15:44 , Marc Mayo

Betfair have suspended betting on the next Tottenham manager - after a flurry of backers for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian was 1/2 favourite to take the role and punters are seemingly convinced he’s their man.

(Action Images via Reuters)

PSG find replacement for Lionel Messi

Thursday 1 June 2023 15:23 , Marc Mayo

Lots of reports breaking in the past few minutes about Paris Saint-Germain’s plans post-Lionel Messi.

It appears they are about to sign Marco Asensio on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

That wraps everything up in a neat little package!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sadio Mane transfer news: Newcastle keen on Bayern Munich star

Thursday 1 June 2023 14:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s not worked out for Sadio Mane at Bayern Munich and he could now be afforded a quick-fire return to the Premier League.

According to German outlet tz.de, Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be keen on the Senegal international, who could leave the Bundesliga after just a season.

(Getty Images)

Lionel Messi next club odds

Thursday 1 June 2023 14:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair - Lionel Messi to sign for before 4th September 2023

Any Saudi Pro League team 8/11

Barcelona 11/8

Inter Miami 5/1

Not to sign or agree a contract with any other club 7/1

Manchester City 12/1

Newell’s Old Boys 25/1

Chelsea 33/1

Newcastle 66/1

Bayern Munich 80/1

Manchester Utd 80/1

Marco Asensio: No decision yet

Thursday 1 June 2023 14:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marco Asensio is gearing up to leave Real Madrid after a trophy-laden spell at the club.

A free agent and a player of some stature, the forward will likely have a lot of offers this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, no decision has yet been made as Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain plot moves.

(AP)

Fabian Ruiz: Burnley launch ambitious move for PSG star

Thursday 1 June 2023 13:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s not too often you’ll see a player swapping PSG for Burnley.

Still, according to Foot Mercato, Fabian Ruiz s a target for Vincent Kompany’s side now they are back in the Premier League.

They suggest the Clarets have made him their top target, albeit he’s not too sure on the move.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister to join Liverpool

Thursday 1 June 2023 13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s been coming!

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will look to complete what could be a cheap deal to sign Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the coming week.

(Getty Images)

Lionel Messi to leave PSG

Thursday 1 June 2023 12:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

The news everyone was expecting, Lionel Messi’s imminent departure from PSG has now been confirmed.

The World Cup winner now looks Saudi Arabia bound...

(REUTERS)

Harry Kane tells Bayern Munich he won’t be joining

Thursday 1 June 2023 12:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good news, Tottenham fans!

According to Sport BILD, the England captain has told Bayern Munich he WON’T be joining the club this summer.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Bayern Munich send transfer message to Declan Rice

Thursday 1 June 2023 11:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have interest in Declan Rice, but Arsenal are seen as frontrunners to sign the West Ham captain. Bayern Munich are also interested in Rice and their manager Thomas Tuchel is said to have told the 24-year-old he will build his midfield around him. But reports claim Bayern are willing to pay only up to £85m for Rice, while West Ham are demanding £120m.

(Evening Standard)

Man Utd to make formal approach to Chelsea after agreeing Mount deal

Thursday 1 June 2023 11:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Mason Mount and are increasingly confident that they will win the race to sign the Chelsea midfielder ahead of Liverpool.

A transfer fee is yet to be agreed and the Blues will demand at least £60million for the 24-year-old, who looks set to lead a player exodus from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have given Mateo Kovacic permission to speak to Manchester City, and the departures of Mount and the Croatia international would be a loss to new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Mount and Kovacic are among several Chelsea players with 12 months left on their contracts, and the club need to offload players after spending more than £600m on transfers this season. Chelsea are ready to sell both influential midfielders to ensure they receive a fee and do not risk losing them for free next summer.

Arsenal also hold interest in Mount, while Liverpool have targeted him and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister as they start a midfield rebuild, but the England international now looks set for a move to Old Trafford. United boss Erik ten Hag is thought to have identified Mount as one of his key summer targets, alongside Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Read the full story here!

(Evening Standard)

Chelsea transfer news: Levi Colwill bid rejected as Blues refuse to entertain offers for defender

Thursday 1 June 2023 11:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea insist Levi Colwill is not for sale after rejecting a £30million bid from Brighton for the central defender.

Colwill has enjoyed a brilliant season on loan at Brighton and Mauricio Pochettino has indicated he is in his plans at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton want to keep Colwill at the Amex next season but Chelsea have made it clear they have no intention of entertaining any offers for 20-year-old.

Manchester City and Liverpool have also held interest in Colwill, who is set expected to be pushing for England call-up ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.

(Getty Images)

MUFC transfer news: Rasmus Hojlund the subject of talks

Thursday 1 June 2023 10:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Athletic claim Manchester United are keen to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish international is understood to have been the subject of high-level internal talks at Old Trafford, along with France striker Randal Kolo Muani.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle now close to signing Gabri Veiga

Thursday 1 June 2023 10:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bad news, Chelsea fans!

According to Marca, it is Newcastle United who are prepared to pay Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga’s release clause this summer.

They claim the Magpies are leading the race even despite interest from the Blues.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal transfer news: Martin Odegaard not for sale this summer despite PSG links

Thursday 1 June 2023 10:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal will not entertain offers for captain Martin Odegaard as they plan contract talks with the Norwegian.

Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in Odegaard, who weighed in with 15 goals and seven assists as Arsenal finished second in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners, however, have no plans to part with Odegaard and are instead ready to begin contracts with him.

The midfielder has two years left on his current contract and, while there is an option to extend that by a further year to 2026, Arsenal want to secure his long-term future.

(AFP via Getty Images)

William Saliba: Arsenal confident of keeping star defender

Thursday 1 June 2023 10:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite his standing as one of Arsenal’s key players last season, William Saliba has been linked with a move from the club.

Reports earlier this week suggested the French international had hit a stumbling block in contract talks. The Gunners were even said to be considering selling Salbia to PSG.

Now, better news has emerged.

90 Min claim there is a confidence Saliba will stay at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Frenchman William Saliba remains injured and the Arsenal star will miss international duty as a result. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Manchester United hold talks over signing Randal Kolo Muani

Thursday 1 June 2023 09:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani shot to prominence during France’s World Cup run and is now a man in demand.

A prolific forward in the Bundesliga this season, Bayern Munich are said to be keen.

Manchester United, however, could come into the mix.

According to The Athletic, they have held detailed internal talks over a move for the France star.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham offered Samuel Chukwueze deal

Thursday 1 June 2023 09:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham might not have a manager through the door yet but a big transfer could be on the cards.

According to Relevo, Villarreal have offered Spurs a deal to sign winger Samu Chukwueze in part exchange for Giovani Lo Celso.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United could have to pay Harry Maguire to leave

Thursday 1 June 2023 09:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Maguire has hardly been much of a regular under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and could move on this summer.

Still, the idea of seeing him depart is not a straight forward one.

The Daily Mail claim the club would have to pay the defender close to £10m on his contract were he to leave, with wages an issue for current suitors.

(Getty Images)

Mateo Kovaic to Manchester City almost complete

Thursday 1 June 2023 09:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

This one is moving quickly!

Manchester City are, accordng to Fabrizo Romano, set to sign Mateo Kovacic.

The transfer guru has revealed the midfielder is edging closer to agreeing personal terms with City and a deal is now close.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

When does the transfer window open?

Thursday 1 June 2023 09:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Where does the summer transfer window open?

The transfer window will official open on Wednesday June 14, 2023 and run until 11pm BST on Friday, September 1.

When does the January transfer window open?

The window will open back up on Monday January 1, 2024 and run through until Thursday February 1, 2024.

Youri Tielemans a man in demand

Thursday 1 June 2023 09:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Having left Leicester City on a free transfer, Youri Tielemans is likely to be a man in demand.

Arsenal have long held an interest in the Belgian international, while Manchester United are increasingly linked.

One to watch this summer...

(Getty Images)

Arsenal given clear run at signing Joao Cancelo

Thursday 1 June 2023 08:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is in an interesting position this summer.

Loaned to Bayern Munich but not kept on, Arsenal hold an interest while Barcelona have been linked.

Still, Barca boss Xavi Hernandez admits the LaLiga champions could not strike a deal with City and the move is currently off the table.

That could give the Gunners a free run.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Mateo Kovacic pushing for Manchester City move

Thursday 1 June 2023 08:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

This hardly comes as a shock but Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is understood to be open to joining Manchester City.

The champions are in talks with the Blues over a move for the Croatia star and Standard Sport understands he is open to the idea of joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mateo Kovacic could leave Chelsea this summer and Manchester City are interested (ES)

Liverpool in more Manu Kone talks

Thursday 1 June 2023 08:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

It doesn’t stop there for Liverpool!

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are in discussions with Gladbach over a move for midfielder Manu Kone.

The French star’s price tag is believed to be around £34m and he could follow Alexis Mac Allister through the door at Anfield.

(Getty Images)

Khephren Thuram on Liverpool’s transfer list

Thursday 1 June 2023 08:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Midfield looks like a major area in which Liverpool will strengthen this summer.

After so many problems there all season, Jurgen Klopp is keen to refresh his options.

According to RMC Sport, Nice star Khephren Thuram is the main target.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Declan Rice keeping options open amid Arsenal interest

Thursday 1 June 2023 08:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

For much of the early part of the summer transfer window, it has seemed something of a formality that Declan Rice would join Arsenal.

The England international is the club’s leading transfer target and is destined to leave West Ham.

Still, a fresh update has emerged.

Football.London claim Rice is happy to keep his options up amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

(ES Composite)

Joao Felix offered to Newcastle

Thursday 1 June 2023 08:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have already bid farewell to Joao Felix after his short loan stint but his time in the Premier League may not come to an end so quickly.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, Felix has now been offered to Newcastle United.

His wages, however, could be a problem for Eddie Howe’s side.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Manuel Ugarte wants Chelsea guarantees

Thursday 1 June 2023 08:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manuel Ugarte is the name most linked with a move to Chelsea.

Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle are also thought to be keen on the 22-year-old and signing him won’t be easy.

European football expert Andy Brassell, however, has provided an update.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he claimed Ugarte wants guarantees over the Blues’s sporting vision.

(Evening Standard)

Brendan Rodgers back to Celtic?

Thursday 1 June 2023 08:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham fans might be interested in this.

Brendan Rodgers, a man linked with the job at Spurs, could be set to return to Celtic.

Indeed, with Ange Postecoglou Daniel Levy’s main target in north London, the former Bhoys boss could replace him in Glasgow.

Rodgers left on bad terms in 2018 but, out of work after leaving Leicester, there are suggestions he could be lined up to come back.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid consider Kai Havertz move

Thursday 1 June 2023 08:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Karim Benzema seemingly set to move to Saudi Arabia for a lucrative payday, Real Madrid are going to need a new striker.

Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to the Spanish giants, although another name has now emerged.

Marca suggest Chelsea forward Kai Havertz could be seen as an alternative target this summer.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham manager news: Ange Postecoglou in driving seat

Thursday 1 June 2023 07:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are set to step up their interest in Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou after Saturday’s Scottish Cup Final.

Postecoglou is a contender to permanently succeed Antonio Conte and is said to have impressed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is leading the club’s search for a new head coach and director of football.

Among Postecoglou’s admirers at Spurs is the club’s incoming chief football officer Scott Munn, a fellow Australian who knows Postecoglou personally and is set to officially become Levy’s de facto No2 from July.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

Man United edging closer to David Raya deal

Thursday 1 June 2023 07:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s not just Mount who Man United are close to signing.

The Daily Mirror claim David Raya is a major target at Old Trafford this summer and Brentford’s signing of a new goalkeeper has pushed the Spanish international closer to a move.

Available for £40m this summer, the former Blackburn stopper is expected to become a United player.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Man United pushing to sign Mason Mount

Thursday 1 June 2023 07:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United could be about to steal one of England’s most high-profile players away from a rival.

According to CaughtOffside, the Red Devils are accelerating plans to bring Mason Mount to the club amid his contract dispute with Chelsea.

Having reportedly agreed terms with the England star, it is now claimed United want a deal wrapped up quickly.

(Evening Standard)

Chelsea to replace Mateo Kovaic with Gabri Veiga

Thursday 1 June 2023 07:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Over at Chelsea, meanwhile, it seems Mauricio Pochettino already has something of a succession plan.

With the Blues granting Manchester City permission to talk to Mateo Kovacic already this summer, Chelsea are moving quickly to replace him.

According to AS, the club are keen to sign Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga.

Emerging as something of a leading talent in Spain, Newcastle are also said to be in the race amid a £34.6m release clause.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal set to sign Moises Caicedo

Thursday 1 June 2023 07:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to another day of transfer updates!

Our first rumour of the day is a big one.

According to Football Transfers, Brighton are increasingly resigned to the idea of losing midfiielder Moises Caicedo to Arsenal this summer.

They claim there is an understanding the midfielder will join the Gunners for £75m over the coming weeks, with Mikel Arteta having been keen to sign him in January.

(Getty Images)

Tielemans confirms Leicester exit

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:56 , Alex Young

Youri Tielemans has confirmed he is leaving Leicester after more than four years at the club.

The midfielder is out of contract this summer and his departure comes after Leicester were relegated from the Premier League.

"Dear Leicester fans, after four and a half special years and with a lot of gratitude I'm bidding farewell to this incredible club," he said in a video on Instagram. "From the first day I set foot on this ground, your warmth and passion embraced me.

"Victory and triumph, love, hope and even defeat, we've shared many special moments together. I am forever grateful for your unwavering support, thank you to Khun Top, the board, the staff, the players and fans for having given me and my family a home.

"This is not a goodbye, but a heartfelt farewell. With pride, love and eternal gratitude, Youri Tielemans."

(Getty Images)

Mount agrees Man Utd contract

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:34 , Alex Young

Huge news breaking tonight as Mason Mount has agreed personal terms and Manchester United and is now expected to leave Chelsea for Old Trafford.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who add that Liverpool were desperate to sign the player but United have stolen a march on the target.

Mount is now expected to leave Chelsea, along with Mateo Kovacic who is in talks with Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag wants to play Mount as a no8, and still hopes to sign a striker - with Harry Kane his dream signing.

(Evening Standard)

More on City’s Kovacic move

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:50 , Alex Young

Manchester City are in talks with Mateo Kovacic over a potential summer move after Chelsea gave them the green light, writes Nizaar Kinsella and Dom Smith.

Bayern Munich are reportedly also interested in the 29-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, but the player wants to join the newly crowned Premier League champions and is now expected to do so.

Kovacic has been at Chelsea since 2018, initially on a year-long loan before joining permanently for around £45million on a five-year deal which runs out next summer.

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy for Kovacic to leave as he looks to reshape a bloated squad.

Mateo Kovacic could leave Chelsea this summer and Manchester City are interested (ES)

Kovacic to Man City is on

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:58 , Alex Young

Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City rumours are building.

The Guardian report that the expectation is the deal is made, and The Athletic add that Bayern were also been but the player wants to join City.

Chelsea are happy to let him leave, and no fee has been discussed yet. The player has just over one year to run on his contract.

Chelsea join Marco Asensio race

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:30 , Alex Young

Chelsea have entered the race Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

The Spain international will be a free agent at the end of next month and has emerged as a top target for Aston Villa. Now 90min.com claim Chelsea have entered the fray.

Manchester City are also interested, along with Juventus and Bayern Munich in what will surely prove a bargain.

(AP)

Man City want Kovacic

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:07 , Alex Young

Manchester City have opened talks to sign Mateo Kovacic this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The player is not expected to sign a new contract at Chelsea, and the club are open to letting him leave as Mauricio Pochettino revamps his squad.

Romano adds that talks have been positive and further discussions are planned.

What does this mean for Ilkay Gundogan’s future?

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Neymar wants Man United or no one

Wednesday 31 May 2023 17:31 , Alex Young

Neymar only has his sights on Manchester United should he leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

That's according to Foot Mercato, who claim the Brazilian has made a decision on his future and it's United or stay put.

The Brazilian has already rejected overtures from Saudi Arabia to join Cristiano Ronaldo, and possibly Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema, in the Gulf state as he keen to stay in Europe.

It has also been claimed that a Qatari takeover of United could facilitate Neymar moving to Old Trafford.

(Getty Images)

Pochettino wants to sell 15 Chelsea stars

Wednesday 31 May 2023 17:10 , Alex Young

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to get rid of 15 players from this squad this summer.

That's according to the Mail, who report that the club hope to raise around £280million - and untold sums off the wage bill - from player players as Pochettino trims a bloated squad.

As reported by Standard Sport earlier this summer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be first out the door and others should following, including: Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante.

(PA)

ICYMI: Spurs step up Postecoglou bid

Wednesday 31 May 2023 16:41 , Alex Young

Tottenham are set to step up their interest in Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou after Saturday’s Scottish Cup Final.

Postecoglou is a contender to permanently succeed Antonio Conte and is said to have impressed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is leading the club’s search for a new head coach and director of football.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

Bayern make Rice their absolute priority

Wednesday 31 May 2023 16:19 , Alex Young

Bayern Munich have made Declan Rice their no1 transfer target this summer.

Kicker report that Rice and Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel have already discussed a possible move, with Tuchel making talks his absolute priority.

Bayern believe they are the most attractive option to Rice and can offer a better chance of silverware than both Arsenal and Manchester United.

(ES Composite)

Randal Kolo Muani speaks out on future

Wednesday 31 May 2023 15:58 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea and Manchester United have both been linked to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

But the Frenchman has calmed down talk of him seeking a summer exit, which could be worth over £100m.

“I could stay,” he is quoted as saying by TMW.

“I have a long contract and as a result there is, of course, the possibility that I could still be the striker for Eintracht.

“The millions can be a pressure, but there will be another time to say goodbye. Now is not the right time.”

(Getty Images)

Lionel Messi announcement imminent

Wednesday 31 May 2023 15:50 , Marc Mayo

Lionel Messi will decide his future and announce his next club this week.

According to Sport, the Argentine is facing a toss-up between Al Hilal and Inter Miami with Barcelona only holding a minor chance of landing their club legend.

It is also said Raphinha will have to leave to make way for Messi, the Brazilian having earlier this year been linked with Arsenal.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Breaking news: Done deal at Man Utd

Wednesday 31 May 2023 15:31 , Marc Mayo

Diogo Dalot has signed a fresh contract to the summer of 2028, with the option of a further year.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ ✍️@DalotDiogo has signed fresh terms with the Reds! 🤩#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 31, 2023

Brentford sent David Raya warning

Wednesday 31 May 2023 15:20 , Marc Mayo

Brentford have been told that David Raya will leave on a free next summer when his contract expires - unless they drop his price tag.

A fee of £40m has been set by the Bees amid interest from Tottenham, Chelsea and Man United.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Raya’s agent Jaume Munell said: “If Brentford does not lower the price tag for David Raya this summer, we’ll be ready to leave as free agent in one year.”

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid plan to offer duo for Harry Kane

Wednesday 31 May 2023 15:04 , Marc Mayo

Spanish outlet Cadena SER has claimed Real Madrid will dangle Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy at Tottenham in a bid to sign Harry Kane.

Standard Sport reported earlier today that only an overseas club will be able to land the Spurs striker this summer.

But it will still take a big fee and Cadena SER detail plans to persuade Tottenham to sell up given the growing fear that Karim Benzema will accept a big-money offer to play in Saudi Arabia.

Whether left-back Mendy or veteran winger Hazard are what Daniel Levy wants is another matter entirely...

(Getty Images)

Ashley Young released by Aston Villa

Wednesday 31 May 2023 14:45 , Marc Mayo

Ashley Young is to leave Aston Villa at the end of his contract this summer.

The 37-year-old rejoined Villa in 2021 after winning the Serie A title at Inter Milan.

“Aston Villa can confirm that Ashley Young will be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract,” read a club statement.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to sincerely thank Ashley for his service to the club and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

A true Aston Villa legend. 🤝



Thank you for everything, @Youngy18. 💜 pic.twitter.com/uTzlNntsfH — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 31, 2023

Leeds star on Arsenal radar

Wednesday 31 May 2023 14:29 , Marc Mayo

Several clubs are tracking Wilfried Gnonto after Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Manchester City and Arsenal are the Premier League teams taking an interest, according to CalcioMercato.

Back in the young winger’s native Italy, Fiorentina, Sassuolo and Roma are keen as they await a decision from Leeds on whether they are open to a sale.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal lead Declan Rice race

Wednesday 31 May 2023 14:10 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are still the favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer.

That is according to talkSPORT, who expect the West Ham star to snub advances from Bayern Munich because he wants to stay in England.

Manchester United have also been linked with Rice, who is valued at around £120m.

(Evening Standard)

Man Utd battle Chelsea for Manuel Ugarte

Wednesday 31 May 2023 13:57 , Marc Mayo

Portuguese outlet A Bola say Manchester United are ready to battle Chelsea for Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan midfielder is expected to leave Sporting CP this summer with his £52m release clause tempting interest from the Premier League duo, plus Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Todd Boehly has reportedly flown out to Lisbon for talks with Ugarte to persuade him to join Chelsea, who have offered him a six-year contract.

But now United are planning a battle as they look to give Casemiro competition in their midfield.

(Getty Images)

Yaya Toure eyes Spurs exit

Wednesday 31 May 2023 13:51 , Marc Mayo

After a year working with Tottenham’s Under-16s side, Yaya Toure has revealed his desire to move on and start his own managerial career.

“I love doing what I’m doing at Tottenham and what I can carry on giving to them, but now I feel like I’m looking for a new challenge,” the Manchester City legend told The Times.

“I dream to one day be a manager.

“We never know in life, maybe I’ll meet Man City one day again.”

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Man Utd identify Harry Maguire replacement

Wednesday 31 May 2023 13:36 , Marc Mayo

Erik ten Hag wants to bring Benjamin Pavard to Manchester United.

L’Equipe say the Bayern Munich defender, who was linked with a move to the Premier League last season, is a top priority for the Red Devils.

Despite being deployed on the right side of defence by Bayern, Pavard is reportedly seen as a centre-back by United.

That could spell the end of Harry Maguire’s time at the club, given he’s now fourth-choice under Ten Hag.

(REUTERS)

West Ham boost for James Ward-Prowse

Wednesday 31 May 2023 13:25 , Marc Mayo

James Ward-Prowse could leave Southampton this summer amid interest from West Ham.

Rasmus Ankersen, founder of Southampton owners Sport Republic and previously director of football at Brentford, admitted he will listen to offers for the midfielder this summer.

He told The Times: “Of course, we would love to keep him. He is Mr Southampton, he’s done amazing things.

“He will be in demand. If there is something that comes up that satisfies the club financially and satisfies James, then out of respect we will have to have that conversation.”

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Liverpool target Kone in midfield recruitment drive

Wednesday 31 May 2023 13:06 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool have identified Manu Kone as a potential summer signing.

The 22-year-old French midfielder is said by The Guardian to have caught the Reds’ eye while playing for Borussia Monchengladbach.

And a deal may cost under £40m, which would not break the bank amid £70m talks to sign Alexis Mac Allister.

(Getty Images)

Moises Caicedo door open for Arsenal and Chelsea

Wednesday 31 May 2023 12:50 , Marc Mayo

Brighton promised Moises Caicedo he would be allowed to leave for the right price this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ecuadorian was held back from moving in January on the basis that his good performances could still earn him a move at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be the frontrunners for his signature - but Brighton will still demand a big fee.

(Getty Images)

Neymar not so keen on Arsenal

Wednesday 31 May 2023 12:36 , Marc Mayo

Neymar is happy to stay at PSG this summer despite talk of a move to Arsenal.

However, should the Brazilian winger be sold he would prefer to sign for Manchester United.

That is according to Foot Mercato, who deliver an update on Neymar’s situation following recent reports of talks between United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Erik ten Hag has previously refused to rule out such a deal.

(Getty Images)

Harry Kane transfer stance revealed

Wednesday 31 May 2023 12:26 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

Standard Sport understands the capital club will not sell the striker to any domestic rival this summer - despite his contract expiring in a year’s time.

Reports in Spain suggest Real Madrid are keen on Kane should Karim Benzema depart, with the Frenchman said to have been offered a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Liverpool turn to Khephren Thuram

Wednesday 31 May 2023 12:15 , Marc Mayo

Having seemingly missed out on Manuel Ugarte to Chelsea, Liverpool are preparing to launch a bid for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Jurgen Klopp has identified the midfield as a key area to improve his team, after looking at Jude Bellingham earlier in the year and plotting an imminent deal for Alexis Mac Allister.

L’Equipe say talks are underway with Thuram rated at £52m, the same price a buyer will have to pay for Sporting CP’s Ugarte.

The 22-year-old is the son of France World Cup winner Lillian Thuram and brother of Borussia Monchengladbach winger Marcus.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Declan Rice latest

Wednesday 31 May 2023 12:10 , Marc Mayo

Bayern Munich will start negotiations over Declan Rice with an £87million bid to West Ham.

According to the Mail, the German giants are willing to up their bid with players along with the hefty cash offer.

Arsenal have been tipped to offer a structured deal woth £90m for Rice, whose price tag sits around the £120m mark.

Manchester United are also keen but will prioritise signing a striker.

In any case, West Ham will not discuss their player’s future until after next month’s Europa Conference League final.

(ES Composite)

Todd Boehly meets with Chelsea target Manuel Ugarte

Wednesday 31 May 2023 11:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s picking up now!

According to Record Portugal, Blues co-owner Todd Boehly was in the meeting yesterday as Chelsea met with Jorge Mendes and Manuel Ugarte.

They claim he was offered a salary of around two million euros a year on a long-term deal.

(Evening Standard)

Fulham transfer guide: Recruitments out wide in defence needed while Joao Palhinha must be protected

Wednesday 31 May 2023 11:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

The success Marco Silva has enjoyed in his two seasons at Fulham have seen his involvement in the player recruitment process gradually grow.

That is a big positive for the Cottagers ahead of a transfer window for which they seem well prepared.

Read the full guide here!

(REUTERS)

Jefferson Lerma is set to move to Crystal Palace on a free transfer

Wednesday 31 May 2023 11:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bournemouth have confirmed the departure of Jefferson Lerma, paving the way for his move to Crystal Palace.

Lerma is set to join Palace on a free transfer as they bid to bolster their midfield following the departures of Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur this summer.

The Colombia international leaves Bournemouth after making 183 appearances across five seasons following his £25million move to the club in 2018.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

