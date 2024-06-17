Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Xavi Simons battle; Chelsea suffer Olise blow; Man Utd turn to De Ligt

Transfer news LIVE!

The first full week of the summer window is upon us and plenty of big deals are being worked upon. Arsenal are keen to sign a new striker and, after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, new targets reportedly include Nico Williams, Joshua Zirkzee and Victor Osimhen. The Gunners are also being linked with a remarkable £100million move to rival Manchester United for Joao Neves and Xavi Simons.

United, meanwhile, are ready to move on from Jarrad Branthwaite, after Everton refused to drop their asking price, to Matthijs de Ligt, who could cost half the price and Bayern are keen to sell. Chelsea are growing confident of signing Michael Olise but are having second thoughts over Jhon Duran despite agreeing a £40m fee with Aston Villa. Atletico keeper Jan Oblak is a new target, while Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian is expected to finalise his move to the Blues this week.

Tottenham could pile the misery on Crystal Palace by taking Eberechi Eze off their hands for £60m, and are also keen on Ivan Toney but Dominic Solanke is not of interest. Talks with Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori have reportedly begun. Liverpool are working on new manager Arne Slot’s first signing, so keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, updates and gossip via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool in £102m Joao Neves battle

Arsenal and Man United monitor Dutch ace Xavi Simons

Chelsea face late competition from Bayern for Michael Olise

Man United begin talks over £42m Matthijs de Ligt

Tottenham very intererested in Leeds star Archie Gray

Chelsea weigh up summer move for Atletico star Jan Oblak

Manchester United are ready to look at alternatives to Jarrad Branthwaite, and have begun talks over signing Matthijs de Ligt.

Talks according to Sky Germany, who report that Bayern are ready to cut their losses on the Dutch centre-back and would accept a deal woth around £42million for the player they signed for £65m just two seasons ago.

That asking price is significantly lower than the £70-80m Everton want for Branthwaite.

De Ligt may have lost his way somewhat at Juventus and then Bayern, and has lost his place with the Netherlands, but his best form came under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

One to watch.

Chelsea face late competition from Bayern for Michael Olise

Not many clubs who are not keen on Michael Olise, it would seem.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both pushing to sign the Crystal Palace star, who is valued at £60m, and they could now face competition from Bayern Munich.

Sky Germany report that Olise is on Bayern’s shortlist of targets, and a late swoop is in the offing despite Chelsea agreeing personal terms with the young French star.

It’s suggested that the Bundesliga side are willing to sell Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, which could lead to them eyeing Olise.

Arsenal and Man United join race for Xavi Simons

Arsenal and Manchester United appear to have the same list of transfer targets as Xavi Simons is also reportedly of interest to both teams.

The young PSG star, who spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and is currently with the Netherlands at Euro 2024, is attracting plenty of interest.

He scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists last season.

According to L’Equipe, PSG will send the youngster out on another loan and both Arsenal and United, along with Man City and Bayern, have all thrown their hat into the ring.

Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool in £102m Joao Neves battle

PSG are looking to crash the three-way Premier League battle for Benfica star Joao Neves.

The midfielder is believed to have a release clause of £102m, and Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs keen on signing the in-demand 19-year-old this summer.

However, A Bola report that PSG are also now interested, and have held initial talks with Neves over a move.

Good morning and welcome to today’s transfer blog.

The Euros may be in full flow but there is still plenty of clubs across the continent working hard to get their summer deals done.

Stick with us.