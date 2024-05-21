Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Sesko boost; Toney to Spurs; Chelsea £29m deal; Liverpool, Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE!

The Premier League season has come to an end and a hectic summer of international football is on the horizon, meaning clubs are under pressure to act swiftly in the transfer market and strengthen ahead of the new campaign. The transfer window opens in England on June 14, but with the European Championship starting on the same day, clubs will be looking to line up deals before then.

Arsenal fell just short in the title race and are expected to strengthen in their bid to go one better next season. RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is a key target, and the Gunners are also set to move for a defender and central midfielder. With Aaron Ramsdale reportedly set to join Newcastle, a new goalkeeper could be needed too. Chelsea are already close to making their first signing of the summer, with a deal agreed for Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian.

Tottenham would like to bring in a striker and midfielder this summer, and it is believed that Ivan Toney and Conor Gallagher are among their targets, while Liverpool are considering Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu as Arne Slot’s first signing. It is set to be a busy few months at Old Trafford, regardless of whether Erik ten Hag keeps his job. Talks are said to have been held with Adrien Rabiot over a free transfer, and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise remains of interest. Follow all the latest news, rumours and gossip with Standard Sport's live transfer centre below!

Benjamin Sesko agent hands Arsenal boost

11:29 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have been given a boost in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko after his agent confirmed Italian clubs will struggle to afford the striker, and he doesn’t want to move to Saudi Arabia.

Standard Sport reported yesterday that the towering Slovenian is high on the Gunners radar as he would offer something different to their attack.

“I can say that there is interest in Benjamin, both from the Premier League and from Italy,” Basanovic told Slovenian broadcaster Sportklub.

“It is my duty to listen to offers that arise. We need to work on giving Benjamin more opportunities at the end of the season. But that’s his decision.

“I think that Benjamin is difficult to afford in Italy at the moment. I said a lot with that. But that doesn’t mean it's not impossible. The decision is up to Benjamin. It is ours to bring him offers.

“I can confirm that there is interest [from Saudi Arabia], but at the same time, Benjamin will not leave Europe under any circumstances. At least not right now.”

Pochettino future in the balance

11:10 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino will seek assurances on Chelsea’s plans for next season when he sits down with Blues chiefs for talks over his future, writes Nick Purewal.

Pochettino’s position at Stamford Bridge is in the balance, despite overseeing a late-season surge to finish sixth and qualify for Europe.

Chelsea have sounded out Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna as potential managerial replacements, amid uncertainty on Pochettino’s future.

Pochettino has this week been due to meet with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, as well as sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, to review the season.

But while much of the early commentary around the end-of-season review was focused around Chelsea assessing Pochettino, the 52-year-old coach will also take the chance to evaluate his employers.

Pochettino will be a coach in high demand should he depart Chelsea this summer, with a host of elite clubs in England and Europe either already looking for a new manager or seriously weighing up a change.

Ederson to make shock Man City exit?

10:54 , Matt Verri

Ederson is open to the possibility of leaving Manchester City this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that there is already interest from a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia.

It is claimed Ederson could leave the club if the right offer comes in, with the final decision to be made by the goalkeeper.

West Ham to enter £15m race

10:45 , Matt Verri

West Ham are considering a summer move for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy as Julen Lopetegui targets a new centre-forward to provide the firepower to launch his tenure.

Guirassy finished second to Harry Kane in the race for the Bundesliga golden boot, scoring 28 times in as many league matches for a Stuttgart side that leapfrogged Bayern Munich on the final day to finish second to unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen.

The Guinea international only signed for Stuttgart permanently last summer following a successful loan spell from Koln but appears likely to move on in the upcoming window, with Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund also among those keen.

The 28-year-old’s contract includes a release clause of just £15million and Stuttgart know they will struggle to hold onto their prized asset despite themselves qualifying for the Champions League next term.

Frank happy at Brentford amid Bayern interest

10:33 , Matt Verri

Bayern Munich have added Brentford boss Thomas Frank to their shortlist of managerial candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Burnley’s Vincent Kompany is also understood to be on the Bavarians’ radar, as Bayern look to step up their search for a new manager.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel is now definitively leaving Bayern, despite last week holding talks with Munich chiefs on a possible last-minute U-turn.

Bayern chiefs are thought to have sounded out Frank’s representatives about his status, though Brentford are understood not to have received any contact from the German club.

Frank has spent time at Brentford this week stepping up pre-season preparations and talking with club staff about other summer plans, Standard Sport understands.

He is known to be happy at Brentford and still enthused by the scope for further progress with the Bees.

Tavares heads back to Arsenal

10:24 , Matt Verri

Nuno Tavares is returning to Arsenal after his loan spell at Nottingham Forest this season, writes Simon Collings.

The left-back featured more frequently under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, but Forest so far seem reluctant to push for a permanent deal.

Arsenal tie down Blackstenius

10:14 , Matt Verri

Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius has ended speculation around her future by signing a new contract with the club.

The Swede’s previous deal had been due to expire this summer and she was attracting plenty of interest.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were all keen to sign Blackstenius, who has been Arsenal’s top scorer in each of the past two seasons.

Standard Sport, however, reported last week that Arsenal were confident of beating off competition from abroad and the club have now tied down Blackstenius to fresh terms.

“I’m so happy to have signed a new contract here at Arsenal,” said Blackstenius. “In the space of two and a half years, this club has come to feel like home – that’s thanks to my team-mates and the staff of course, but most of all because of our wonderful supporters.”

Paqueta pushing for Man City move

09:58 , Matt Verri

Lucas Paqueta is hoping to secure a move to Man City this summer.

That’s according to The Times, with it reported that Paqueta’s camp are keen for the FA to make a judgement on gambling allegations against the midfielder before the window opens next month.

Man City made a £70m bid last summer, and the Brazilian wants West Ham to accept a similar bid this time.

Aston Villa keen on shock Araujo deal

09:40 , Matt Verri

Aston Villa are pushing to bring Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to the Premier League.

Sport claim that Villa told Barcelona earlier this season they would make a move if they secured Champions League football, which they have done.

There is a confidence that an agreement can be reached, with Diego Carlos likely to be sold to help fund the move.

Liverpool hold interest in Sacha Tavolieri

09:20 , Matt Verri

Liverpool could make a move for Johan Bakayoko this summer.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that the Reds have long held interest in the PSV star, and Arne Slot has also backed the potential deal.

It’s suggested that Liverpool will not meet PSV’s €50m valuation, but Bakayoko’s desire to play Champions League football could help push through the transfer.

Ferdinand: Ten Hag will be sacked this summer

09:02 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag will be sacked by Manchester United even if he wins the FA Cup Final on Saturday, says Rio Ferdinand.

The Dutch manager has overseen the club's worst-ever Premier League finish, of eighth, along with a negative goal difference come the season's end for the first time.

It’s been a miserable season for United and speculation has been rife for months that minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look to bring in a new manager.

"The more and more I think about it, win or lose, I don’t think Ten Hag will be there come next season,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast.

"I’m not saying that’s what I want, I’m just saying what I believe is going to happen, and I believe that the club are going to look elsewhere I think.”

Benzema wants to leave Saudi Arabia

08:43 , Matt Verri

We had this in January, and it looks like we’re going to get it all summer.

Karim Benzema has reportedly had enough of Saudi Arabia and wants to secure a move away from Al Ittihad, where he is under contract until 2026.

Relevo report that Benzema recently visited Madrid and made it clear to his friends that he was not enjoying his time in the country.

Man United keen on Branthwaite

08:26 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are considering a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The club are determined to strengthen at the back this summer, after an injury-hit season, and Branthwaite is close to the top of their list.

That’s according to CaughtOffside, with it claimed that it will take a bid in the region of £70m to persuade Everton to sell.

Arne Slot identifies first Liverpool signing

08:06 , Alex Young

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

According to Fotospor, new Reds manager Arne Slot has immediately identified the 23-year-old - who was previously his captain at Feyenoord before leaving last summer.

Kokcu, who has seven goals and 11 assists to his name this season, has a £128million release clause at the Portuguese giants. He is predominantly a No10, but can play across the midfield.

Newcastle cool interest in Ramsdale

07:56 , Alex Young

Newcastle have cooled their interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and have turned attentions to Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili.

According to The Times, Eddie Howe wants to provide competition to first-choice Nick Pope next season - with back-up Martin Dubravka to be sold - amid ongoing injury concerns.

Mamardashvili would cost around £35million.

Arsenal make Brobbey their back-up option

07:46 , Alex Young

Arsenal will turn to Ajax striker Brian Brobbey if they fail to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

According to the Independent, Isak will prove tough to extract from St James' Park after scoring 25 times in 40 appearances this season. Newcastle are expected to demand north of £100million for their star man.

That could see Mikel Arteta target Ajax star Brobbey, who scored 22 goals in 42 appearances in an otherwise tough season for the Dutch giants.

Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokreres, who scored an incredible 43 goals in 39 appearances, is also an option.

Tottenham weigh up move for £25m Chalobah

07:35 , Alex Young

Chelsea have put a £25million price tag on Trevoh Chalobah this summer, looking to cash in despite becoming a key player in the run-in.

Chalobah almost joined Bayern Munich last summer, only for a deal worth around £50m to fall through. He also rejected the chance to sign for Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old only made his first appearance of the season in February, but ended up playing 17 games of which Chelsea won nine when he was named in the starting lineup.

The Telegraph claim Tottenham retain an interest but Chalobah has little interest in leaving the club he supports and with a contract which still has four years to run.

Brighton want McKenna to replace De Zerbi

07:26 , Alex Young

Sticking with manager talk, Brighton are trying to secure Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna as Roberto De Zerbi's replacement.

According to reports, the former Manchester United and Tottenham coach is Brighton's first-choice after leading Ipswich to back-to-back promotions - from League One to the Premier League in two remarkable seasons.

Standard Sport understands Chelsea are also keeping tabs amid ongoing uncertainty over Mauricio Pochettino's future.

Bayern turn to Kompany after multiple rejections

07:18 , Alex Young

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is a candidate to become new Bayern Munich head coach, according to widespread reports.

The German giants have had a tough time securing a new manager, having been rejected by the likes of Xabi Alonso, Ralf Rangnick, Julian Nagelsmann, Roger Schmidt and even current boss Thomas Tuchel.

Former boss Hansi Flick, Erik ten Hag and Jose Mourinho have been ruled out.

That has brought Kompany into play as they work down their list, and provisional talks have taken place.

Wolves name price for Man City and Newcastle target Neto

07:09 , Alex Young

Wolves have put a club-record £60million price tag on Pedro Neto's head as Manchester City and Newcastle ponder a move for the winger.

The club raised £140m last summer so are under no pressure to sell, so can name their price. However, it remains to be seen if interested parties are willing to cough up given the player's injury record.

Neto missed 20 games for Wolves this season due to two hamstring injuries, but still contributed two goals and nine assists.

Aston Villa close in on Barkley deal

06:59 , Alex Young

Aston Villa hope to agree a deal to bring Ross Barkley back to the club on a permanent basis, four years after a loan spell Chelsea.

According to widespread reports, the 30-year-old will leave Luton for a small fee this summer following the club's relegation, having joined on a free transfer last summer and impressing this season.

Last month, Barkley said: “I want to play in the Premier League. I want to play in Europe again … I feel like for the next three years maybe I’ll still be in my prime years.”

Salah sends message to Liverpool fans

06:50 , Alex Young

Talking of Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has issued a new message to Liverpool fans ahead of next season suggesting he is staying put.

The Reds ended the Jurgen Klopp era on Sunday with a victory over Wolves, a day before Arne Slot was confirmed as their new manager.

Klopp shared an emotional goodbye to supporters at Anfield after calling an end to his trophy-laden nine-year tenure on Merseyside.

Salah’s future at the club has also been called into question of late.

Standard Sport understands clubs in the centrally-run Saudi Pro League are interested in a move for the forward, though Salah could wait until the summer of 2025 before leaving for the Middle East.

Real Madrid to trigger Mac Allister's secret release clause

06:42 , Alex Young

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has a secret release clause in his contract, which Real Madrid plan on triggering, according to DSports Radio.

The Argentine arrived at Anfield from Brighton last summer in a cut-price deal worth around £35million due to a release clause in his Seagulls deal.

The midfielder signed a five-year deal to join Liverpool and DSports Radio claim the player has again had a release clause inserted into his contract, and this one is worth around £60m (€70m).

The report adds that Real Madrid are aware of the contract trigger and are expected to make a move to sign Mac Allister within the next year.

Man United back in for Rabiot

06:33 , Alex Young

Manchester United are seemingly linked with Adrien Rabiot in every window, so no surprise his name has popped up as our transfer blog returns.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Juventus this summer so available on a free transfer, two years after almost moving to Old Trafford.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim contact between club and player has reignited with a Juve exit all but guaranteed, especially after the sacking of coach Max Allegri - a big ally of Rabiot's.

Chelsea agree £51m Estevao Willian deal

06:24 , Alex Young

As ever, Chelsea have been busy and have already wrapped up a move for one of the world’s most exciting talents in Brazil teenager Estevao Willian.

Nick Purewal reports that an initial £29.5million deal for the Palmeiras sensation has been agreed, and the fee could rise to £51m.

The 17-year-old, dubbed Messinho, or Little Messi, for his slight frame and ability on the ball, will join next year.

Tottenham turn to Toney

06:18 , Alex Young

Sticking with north London, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has asked for three signings: including a new striker.

According to ESPN, Spurs are in no danger of not complying with the Premier League's PSR rules so can track key targets for a new striker, central midfielder and another position.

Brentford's Ivan Toney is the main striker target, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher long been of interest for the midfield spot.

Gallagher's former Chelsea team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been linked recently.

Arsenal want FOUR summer signings

06:12 , Alex Young

Let’s kick things off with Arsenal, the busiest (and biggest spenders) of the last few years.

Arsenal are ready to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market as they bid to go one better in the title race next season, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners are ready to spend again this summer and are targeting a new defender, midfielder and striker.

Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak are the key names being linked up front.

Arsenal are also likely to need to sign a new goalkeeper, given Aaron Ramsdale is expected to leave in search for a No1 spot after losing his place to David Raya.

Newcastle are the frontrunners to sign Ramsdale, who knows Eddie Howe from his time at Bournemouth, but he is expected to receive interest from other Premier League clubs.

Hello

06:04 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the summer transfer window, starting today.

It’s due to be another busy few months, with plenty of deals likely done early due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and the start of the Euros, which begin on the same day as the top-flight window opens: June 14.

So, stick with us all the way until deadline day on August 30.