Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make huge Williams offer; De Ligt to Man Utd imminent; Gyokeres to Arsenal latest

Transfer news – LIVE!

Pre-season has officially started as some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs get ready for the new campaign ahead. As ever, Chelsea continue to be active in the transfer window and recently added Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu to their list of summer signings, joining Tosin Adarabioyo, Estevao Willian and Omari Kellyman as new arrivals. The Blues are not expected to stop here and reports now claim they have made their first move to sign Spain’s Euro 2024 star, Nico Williams.

There is hope at Manchester United too that business will soon pick up. Dan Ashworth is finally through the door as a sporting director following protracted talks with Newcastle and he could reportedly make Bayern Munich star Matthijs De Ligt his first summer signing.

Arsenal are yet to be active as they look to go one better in the Premier League title race. Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres. Follow all the latest transfer news including updates on Tottenham, West Ham and Liverpool below!

Live transfer updates

Chelsea make huge first offer for Nico Williams

Matthijs De Ligt expected to join Manchester United imminently

Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal latest update

Anthony Gordon wants to join Liverpool

Tottenham handed boost in Eberechi Eze deal

West Ham launch shock move for Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham announce Leeds star as second summer signing

10:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have confirmed Leeds teenager Archie Gray as their second summer signing.

The versatile 18-year-old joins in deal worth up to £30million, with Joe Rodon heading in the opposite direction after a successful loan spell last season.

Gray was on Saturday expected to wrap up a deal to join Brentford, but the two clubs failed to agree on a deal despite the player being given the green light to undergo a medical.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal Women confirm signing of World Cup winner from Barcelona

10:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal have completed the signing of World Cup winner Mariona Caldentey.

The winger has joined the Gunners as a free agent after her contract with Barcelona expired last month.

Caldentey spent 10 years at Barcelona, scoring 114 goals in 302 appearances, and she also helped Spain win the World Cup last year.

The signing of the 28-year-old is a coup for Arsenal, who are also interested in Caldentey’s former team-mate at Barcelona, Lionesses midfielder Keira Walsh.

Read the full story here!

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsen)

Cristiano Ronaldo address emotional reaction as Portugal star outlines new retirement plan

09:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed Euro 2024 will be his last European Championship, but insisted that was not the reason behind his tears.

Portugal booked a spot in the quarter-finals and a showdown with France, however they needed penalties to get past Slovenia.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Barcelona ready to hijack Arsenal move for Amadou Onana

09:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal have long been linked with a move for Everton’s Amadou Onana, with the Gunners keen on a new midfielder.

However, they may now have some big competition.

According to Sport, Barcelona are ready to move for the Belgian international.

(Getty Images)

Riccardo Calafiori subject of Arsenal and Chelsea battle

08:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori hit headlines during his country’s Euro 2024 campaign, albeit it ended in disaster.

The Bologna defender, however, impressed and has since been linked with some of Europe’s major clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen...

(Getty Images for FIGC)

Tottenham to confirm Archie Gray transfer

07:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are set to confirm their first signing of the summer, with Leeds youngster Archie Gray ready to put pen to paper after a move to Brentford fell through.

(Evening Standard)

West Ham make shock move for Wilfried Zaha

06:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wilfried Zaha only left the Premier League last season, leaving boyhood club Crystal Palace for Galatasaray.

Still, according to new reports, the Ivory Coast international could soon be about to return.

According to Sporx, the Hammers have told the Turkish giants they are prepared to sign Zaha but only on a free transfer, due to his huge wages.

(REUTERS)

Tottenham handed boost in Eberechi Eze deal

06:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is believed to be a target for Tottenham.

Quite whether or not the Eagles will let the player depart after losing Michael Olise too, however, remains to be seen.

Still, there have been reports of a £60m release clause and HITC suggest Eze is considering leaving Selhurst Park.

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Anthony Gordon wants to join Liverpool

06:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle are said to have held talks with Liverpool over a shock move for Anthony Gordon as they looked to try and raise funds to comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules.

While the deal never came off, it seems there may be some lasting effects.

TEAMtalk suggest the winger’s head has been turned and he is keen to join the Reds, the club he supported as a boy.

(Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal latest transfer news

06:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal have been linked with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres for a while now.

The Swede enjoyed a prolific first season in Portugal after a move from Coventry and has been touted as a key target for the Gunners.

Fabrizio Romano, however, told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are yet to make their move - with Sporting holding out for the striker’s huge release clause.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Matthijs De Ligt to Manchester United imminent

06:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dan Ashworth is through the door at Manchester United as their new sporting director and reportedly wants to make a statement upon arrival.

Erik ten Hag is said to be keen to reunite with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt, with whom he worked at Ajax.

The German giants are said to be ready to sell and Dutch outlet De Telegraaf suggest an agreement between the two clubs is now expected.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea make huge first offer for Nico Williams

06:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spain star Nico Williams has constantly talked about how happy he is at Athletic Bilbao.

Still, his performances for Spain at Euro 2024 are reportedly attracting suitors - with Chelsea said to be keen.

Spanish publication Sport suggest the Blues have made their first move and are prepared to offer player in part-exchange for the forward, as well as £25m in cash...

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea make 'dizzying' offer for Nico Williams

Monday 1 July 2024 23:48 , Alex Young

Chelsea have made Nico Williams a 'dizzying' offer to join this summer, despite the player having his heart set of joining Barcelona.

The Spain star is available for a relatively cheap €60million release clause this summer and is attracting plenty of interest across Europe.

Sport report that Chelsea have made the first move, and are prepared to give the player a signing-on fee worth up to £25million to lure him to England.

Williams is not expected to make a decision on his future until after Euro 2024.

(AP)

Sevilla working on Albert Sambi Lokonga deal

Monday 1 July 2024 19:23 , Alex Young

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has emerged as a serious transfer target for Sevilla, writes Simon Collings.

Lokonga spent last season on loan at Luton and has agreed to depart Arsenal this summer after holding talks with the club.

Sevilla are understood to be interested in the Belgian, with the possibility of either a loan or a permanent deal on the table.

Read more here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Man Utd confirm Dan Ashworth to start work

Monday 1 July 2024 18:09 , Alex Young

Manchester United finally have their sporting director as Dan Ashworth is allowed to leave Newcastle.

A joint-statement read: “Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United.

“The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services and wishes him well for the future.”

Chelsea first cash-plus-players offer for Victor Osimhen

Monday 1 July 2024 17:44 , Alex Young

Chelsea have made their first bid for Victor Osimhen.

According to journalist Damiano Er Faina, the Blues have offered Romelu Lukaku, Cesare Casadei and €40million (£34m).

Osimhen has confirmed his desire to leave Napoli this summer, and the feeling is mutual with the club and new head coach Antonio Conte, but as yet no interested club has come close to the striker’s €120m release clause.

Chelsea, it seems, are looking to bring down the price by offering outcast Romelu Lukaku and young Italian midfielder Casadei.

(Getty Images)

Done deal! Chelsea sign Marc Guiu for £5m

Monday 1 July 2024 17:08 , Alex Young

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu.

The Blues took advantage of hesitance in contract negotiations between the Catalan giants and their young striker to agree personal terms with the 18-year-old forward before triggering his modest £5million release clause.

Guiu is understood to have turned for a new offer from Barcelona to move to Stamford Bridge.

Upon confirmation of the move, Guiu said: “It's an immense joy to sign for Chelsea and I struggled to sleep ahead of the journey here because I was so excited.

Read more here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Lionesses star Mary Earps joins PSG

Monday 1 July 2024 16:57 , Alex Young

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined Paris Saint-Germain following her departure from Manchester United.

The French club announced on Monday that the 31-year-old had signed a two-year deal to complete a long-anticipated transfer.

Earps was a free agent following the expiry of her contract at United this summer.

Earps told the PSG website: "Joining Paris St Germain is a fantastic opportunity. I'm very honoured to become a Parisian and I can't wait to play alongside my new team-mates.

"Together, we're going to give our all to help the club shine and make our fans proud.

"I'm determined to contribute to our future success so that Paris St Germain continues to rank among Europe's top clubs."

Le Paris Saint-Germain est très heureux d'annoncer l'arrivée de Mary Earps au sein de son équipe féminine.



La gardienne de but internationale anglaise s’est engagée avec le club parisien jusqu’en juin 2026. ❤️💙#WelcomeMary



🗞️➡️ https://t.co/VfgomkrpVk pic.twitter.com/rEXTS9h002 — PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) July 1, 2024

Lopetegui excited about 'big potential' as new West Ham era begins

Monday 1 July 2024 16:31 , Alex Young

Julen Lopetegui is refusing to put limits on what he can achieve at West Ham.

The Spaniard has been hired by the Hammers this summer after the club parted ways with David Moyes at the end of last season.

Lopetegui comes with an impressive CV, having coached Real Madrid, Spain and led Sevilla to the Europa League title.

Most recently, the 57-year-old kept Wolves in the Premier League during the 2022-23 season and he is hungry for success at West Ham.

“I don’t want to put limits,” said Lopetegui, when asked about his aims.

“I always say that you can dream, but you have to work very hard to achieve your dreams. This is what we are going to do.”

Read more here!

(Steven Paston/PA Wire)

Manchester United make progress with Matthijs de Ligt deal

Monday 1 July 2024 15:33 , Alex Young

Manchester United are making progress in their attempts to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

De Telegraaf report that a contract offer has been tabled, with United hoping to tie the centre-back down to a five-year deal.

Bayern are ready to sell but are reportedly looking for more than £50m for the player.

(Getty Images)

Premier League return on cards for Wilfried Zaha

Monday 1 July 2024 13:53 , Marc Mayo

Wilfried Zaha could find himself back in the Premier League next season.

Galatasaray are ready to offload his £300,000-a-week wages, according to the Mirror, with a return to Crystal Palace on the cards.

West Ham and Wolves are also interested in what might be a free transfer, if Galatasaray are happy to take the financial hit to remove his salary.

Zaha scored ten goals in his first season in Istanbul but struggled to hold down a spot in the starting line-up, and would also have to take a pay cut to leave.

(REUTERS)

Man Utd finally seal sporting director deal

Monday 1 July 2024 13:22 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United have finally agreed a deal for Dan Ashworth to become their new sporting director.

Ashworth was placed on gardening leave by Newcastle earlier this year amid interest from Ineos, which has taken over the running of the Red Devils' football operations after its founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a minority stake in the club.

It is understood Ashworth will begin his new role at Old Trafford with immediate effect.

Newcastle had been reported to be seeking £20million to release Ashworth, a figure Ratcliffe described as "a bit silly" back in February, but a compromise has now been reached.

Read the full story!

(PA)

Man Utd's Michael Olise hijack to fall short

Monday 1 July 2024 13:00 , Marc Mayo

Michael Olise is set to sign for Bayern Munich despite talk of Manchester United hijacking the deal.

Sky Sports in Germany say a medical is planned for the coming days with “small details” still being worked out between Bayern and Crystal Palace.

United are named as one of several teams still trying to poach Olise, but his move to Germany is still expected to go through at this stage.

(Getty Images)

Euro 2024 hero tells Chelsea and Liverpool what they must do to seal £35m transfer

Monday 1 July 2024 12:35 , Marc Mayo

Giorgi Mamardashvili has issued a warning to potential buyers that he will not accept a summer transfer to sit on the bench.

The Georgia goalkeeper has been one of the standout performers at Euro 2024 and clubs are interested in the Valencia player, who is worth a reported £35m.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been named in recent reports surrounding the 23-year-old along with Newcastle and Bayern Munich.

However, he insisted after Georgia’s Euros exit that acting as understudy to Manuel Neuer is not on his agenda for next season.

“Bayern still have the best goalkeeper in the world,” he told Sky Sports in Germany. “Therefore, it's currently not possible to move there.

“I would only go there if I'll play. If I don't play, then no.”

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

AC Milan plot surprise swoop for Chelsea ace

Monday 1 July 2024 12:09 , Marc Mayo

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

A new midfielder is high on the Rossoneri’s list of priorities with Adrien Rabiot and Tottenham target Youssouf Fofana also being tracked.

TMW report on Chelsea knocking back the idea of a loan deal for Chukwuemeka, unless it features a purchase clause.

Milan are also said to be targeting Joshua Zirkzee as their first-choice striker target, amid rival interest from Manchester United.

(PA)

Arsenal to contend with William Saliba interest

Monday 1 July 2024 11:46 , Marc Mayo

Real Madrid and PSG want to test Arsenal’s resolve with an approach for William Saliba.

The Gunners do not want to sell the France defender, according to CaughtOffside, particularly after he recently signed a new long-term contract.

The European giants are said to be long-term admirers of Saliba, while Madrid are also in the mix to sign Lille’s teenage centre-back Leny Yoro.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Done deal!

Monday 1 July 2024 11:29 , Marc Mayo

This one is a surprise.

Newcastle have signed John Ruddy on a free transfer from Birmingham.

That’s four first-team goalkeepers on the Magpies’ books, joining yesterday’s new signing Odysseas Vlachodimos, Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope!

✍️ Newcastle United have signed goalkeeper John Ruddy following the expiry of his contract at Birmingham City.



Welcome, John! 🧤 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 1, 2024

Done deal!

Monday 1 July 2024 11:22 , Marc Mayo

Two more signings in the book today as Aston Villa complete a double purchase from Juventus.

Having seen Douglas Luis move to Turin for £42m, Villa have landed Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior for a combined fee worth £18m.

Iling-Junior, 20, was born in London and previously part of Chelsea’s academy. In the past two seasons, the winger has been a squad player at Juve.

Argentine midfielder Barrenechea, 23, spent last year on loan at Frosinone.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the double signing of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus! ✅ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 1, 2024

Spurs offer Joe Rodon in Archie Gray talks

Monday 1 July 2024 10:56 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Leeds teenager Archie Gray after Brentford's move for the midfielder collapsed, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Talks between Spurs and Leeds for the 18-year-old are progressing well, with expectation that a package worth in the region of £35million can be reached.

Defender Joe Rodon, who spent last season on loan at Leeds, could be included in the deal in part-exchange, which is still being discussed.

Gray is keen on the move to north London and personal terms and a medical are expected to be a formality.

Read the full story!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Done deal!

Monday 1 July 2024 10:35 , Marc Mayo

And another one..! Ben Johnson completes his move to newly-promoted Ipswich after leaving West Ham.

“Ben is a player who fits the profile we like to bring to the Club,” Town manager Kieran McKenna told the club website. “He is a young and talented defender with good technical quality, as well as excellent physical attributes.

“Ben also has a good amount of Premier League experience for his age and he is hungry to take the next step in his career. We feel this is a good move for him and he is an excellent addition for the Club.

“Everyone who has worked with him speaks highly of his character, so we’re sure he will fit into the dressing room and our environment and culture.”

Done deal!

Monday 1 July 2024 10:10 , Marc Mayo

Today is of course the first day of the ‘new season’ when it comes to contracts and whatnot, so that means a flurry of activity as clubs announce what are largely expected deals.

Lewis Hall has signed for Newcastle in a £28million deal that was already agreed as part of his loan move from Chelsea a year ago.

He told the Newcastle website: "I am extremely proud to be able to build on last season and continue my journey at Newcastle United. The fans, the manager and his staff, my teammates and everyone at the club have made me feel so welcome that I want to repay the faith they've shown in me.

"When you pull on the black and white shirt, there is no feeling like it and playing in front of the best supporters in the country is extra special for me being a Toon fan.

"I gained a lot of experience last season, and with the squad we have, we'll be looking to push on even further this season. I can't wait to get started."

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Lewis Hall from Chelsea!



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 1, 2024

Done deal!

Monday 1 July 2024 10:04 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Daichi Kamada on a two-year deal.

Following the signing of Chadi Riad, the Japanese midfielder is officially the second signing under Oliver Glasner after leaving Lazio.

Kamada said: “I’m excited to be joining Crystal Palace, and to be working with Oliver – who is a coach I know well – again. I am looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League, and hopefully the club and I can achieve all of our objectives together.”

Daichi Kamada has arrived 🦅🇯🇵



鎌田大地が到着しました！ — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 1, 2024

Chelsea youngster to join Leicester

Monday 1 July 2024 09:57 , Marc Mayo

Leicester are set to sign Chelsea academy star Michael Golding.

The 18-year-old midfielder will move in the opposite direction to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, in a separate transaction to that £30m switch.

The Foxes will pay £4m for Golding, so say Football Insider, on a four-year deal with a medical taking place today.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham near Archie Gray breakthrough

Monday 1 July 2024 09:26

Spurs are increasingly confident of signing Archie Gray.

Following the Leeds teenager’s £40m move to Brentford collapsing, Standard Sport said yesterday that Tottenham were keen to hijack the deal.

Multiple reports now describe talks as moving forward rapidly with agreements on personal terms and a fee in the process of being struck.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd accelerate Manuel Ugarte talks

Monday 1 July 2024 09:12 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United have accelerated their talks to sign Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils are known to be prioritising a move for a new defensive midfielder this summer with Uruguayan Ugarte available to leave PSG.

Sky Sports in Germany report on United getting “serious” in their bid with potential rival interest from Bayern Munich subsiding.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal keen on £40m Euro 2024 star

Monday 1 July 2024 08:43 , Marc Mayo

The price tag for Riccardo Calafiori is set at £40m.

That’s according to the Express, who report on Arsenal and Juventus joining Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid and Tottenham in tracking the Bologna centre-back.

With Italy out of Euro 2024, Calafiori’s future may be put under the spotlight a little more.

Bologna are said to prefer not to sell to Serie A rivals Juve, who poached their coach Thiago Motta only weeks ago.

Basel hold a 40 per cent sell-on clause in his contract, which could knock up his fee yet further.

(REUTERS)

Flurry of overnight deals end Chelsea and Liverpool hopes

Monday 1 July 2024 08:18 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea’s brief hope of signing Alexander Isak, who has also been a target for Arsenal, and Liverpool’s enquiry for Anthony Gordon appear to be over.

Newcastle sold Elliot Anderson and Yakubah Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton, respectively, late last night for a combined £88m to secure their PSR status.

Clubs had until the end of June 30 to complete their financial picture for the 2023-24 season and Newcastle look set to land within the regulations following the deals, which also saw Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos complete a permanent move to St. James’ Park.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Elliot Anderson ✍️ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) June 30, 2024

Chelsea set to make Aaron Anselmino medical decision

Monday 1 July 2024 07:53 , Marc Mayo

Aaron Anselmino will travel to Chelsea for a medical once the final decisions are made on his transfer from Boca Juniors.

The teenager will see out 2024 in Argentina before arriving in a £19m deal.

But Chelsea are first deciding whether to loan him out from January, and where to, according to Fabrizio Romano, with a medical set for this week or next.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal set for windfall after Chelsea exit

Monday 1 July 2024 07:26 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal will bank around £4m after Omari Hutchinson signed for Ipswich.

The former Gunners academy winger had a sell-on clause embedded in his contract when Chelsea signed him from their rivals in 2022.

It is thought to be worth between 15 and 20 per cent of his next fee and, having cost an initial £20m in a club-record deal for Ipswich, Arsenal stand to make a tidy profit.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Yan Couto on Arsenal radar

Monday 1 July 2024 06:59 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal could miss out on Manchester City defender Yan Couto.

Juventus are eyeing up the right-back, who impressed on loan at Girona over the past two seasons.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen but Corriere dello Sport name Juve as set to advance their interest as they search for a new defender.

Also on Juve’s shortlist are Porto’s Wendell, Mario Mitaj of Lokomotiv Moscow and Patrick Dorgu, the Lecce teenager who’s been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid with a price tag north of £15m.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea set to announce Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Monday 1 July 2024 06:35 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are set to announce the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

After swap deals involving David Datro Fofana or Cesare Casadei were reportedly rejected, The Athletic reported on a £30m bid being accepted.

Dewsbury-Hall has agreed personal terms on a contract to 2030 to reunite with former Leicester boss Enzo Maresca.

Having undergone a medial on Sunday afternoon, Chelsea could announce Dewsbury-Hall’s arrival imminently.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd plot fresh Victor Osimhen swap bid

Monday 1 July 2024 06:22 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are set to revisit their bid to sign Victor Osimhen.

Rumours of the Red Devils offering cash plus Rasmus Hojlund for the Napoli striker first emerged earlier in the summer but are once again gathering pace.

According to La Repubblica, new terms are about to be put to the Italian club as they look to sell Osimhen.

The Nigerian’s full £109m release clause is proving too steep for United, plus fellow prospective buyers Arsenal and PSG, so recent reports suggest a softening of their stance.

Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna is also on United’s radar.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal reject chance to sign Jadon Sancho

Monday 1 July 2024 06:10

Arsenal have reportedly rejected Manchester United’s offer to sign Jadon Sancho.

The winger starred on loan at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season but still has no future at United, due to his lack of relationship with manager Erik ten Hag.

That has forced Sir Jim Ratcliffe to float the idea of a £40m deal for Sancho, potentially on loan with an obligation to buy, to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona.

But, teamTALK report, the proposal has been widely dismissed by the likes of the Gunners partly due to Sancho’s high wages, estimated to be in the region of £250,000-a-week.

Arsenal are looking to add to their attack this summer with a centre-forward thought to be their priority.

(Getty Images)

Transfer news LIVE!

Monday 1 July 2024 06:07 , Marc Mayo

It’s another big week in the summer transfer window.

The first major deals are starting to drip through now with Chelsea getting busy amid the plethora of PSR-related deals, following last night’s deadline for the financial year.

A new striker is on the radars of several teams, including Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

We might also see movement in the first signing of the Arne Slot era at Liverpool.

Stay tuned with Standard Sport’s live transfer blog for all the latest deals, signings, rumours and gossip!