Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal plot Cunha bid; Chelsea want Kolo Muani; Man Utd offer Rashford out

Transfer news LIVE!

The January transfer window is just a few days away and is already shaping up to be a busy one. Arsenal, who last night beat Ipswich 1-0 to move into second in the Premier League, are in need of attacking reinforcements to stand any chance of catching Liverpool, and have been linked with an audacious move for Wolves star Matheus Cunha.

Strikers appear to be the key fancy for January, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham also linked with forward talent. Paris Saint-German’s Randal Kolo Muani is a target for all three, while Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram. None of these deals are expected to come cheap as clubs prepare to splash the cash in January.

It’s not all about incomings, though. United outcast Marcus Rashford has been frozen out by new manager Ruben Amorim, and gone public with his desire for a “new challenge”, making a winter move seemingly inevitable. Juventus, though, have turned down the forward, cutting down an already list of potential candidates. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below!

09:20 , Alex Young

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in a January move for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Randal Kolo Muani.

According to TBR and teamTALK, the London pair are attracted by a loan move for a player who has made just two starts this season despite Kylian Mbappe's summer exit.

Standard Sport understands Arsenal are expected to be offered the chance to take Kolo Muani on loan.

The Gunners were not expected to move for a wide player next month but the sudden loss of both Sterling and Saka could yet force a rethink.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal plot big Cunha bid

09:04 , Alex Young

Arsenal are interested in a move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha during January, but face a tall order to prize him away with the club in a relegation battle.

With Bukayo Saka out for “many weeks”, and the likes of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli underwhelming, attacking reenforcements makes sense.

Cunha cost Wolves £44million just 18 months ago, so any fee would have to significantly dwarf that.

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira is braced for offers for Cunha but is determined to keep him during the January transfer window.

He said: “I hope that he stays with us a long time but I understand that, as a special player, he will have opportunities in his career because he is not only a special technical player, he also has a good personality.

“He can take the ball in a moment of pressure and make magic from nothing.”

(Getty Images)

Welcome

08:59 , Alex Young

Right, here we go then. The January transfer window is already gearing up and it’s not even started yet.

All signs are pointing to a busy month as clubs look to fix their ailing seasons, reenforcement their trophy credentials... and everything in between.

Let’s get started, then.