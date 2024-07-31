Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal plot Sane move; Chelsea in Osimhen talks; Man Utd land Obi-Martin; Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer window continues at a pace ahead of the new Premier League season, which is a little over two weeks away, as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all continue to work hard on both new signings and outgoings. The Gunners finally got their business underway with a deal for Riccardo Calafiori and could follow it up with a move for Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, though Real Sociedad have offered him a new contract. Leroy Sane is the latest forward to be linked, while Eddie Nkietah could leave. Emile Smith Rowe is set to join Fulham and Chido Obi-Martin has agreed to deal with Manchester United.

Chelsea look to have been a long-awaited move for Victor Osimhen and are thrashing out a surprise loan deal, which could see Romelu Lukaku head to Napoli permanently in the opposite direction. Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has been signed and a deal for Aaron Anselmino is imminent. Maximilian Beier is another new name being linked.

Man Utd have won the race for Obi-Martin and want to soon add Noussair Mazraoui to their ranks as West Ham discuss a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Niclas Fullkrug. Tottenham continue to be linked with Eberechi Eze and Jacob Ramsey and Liverpool remain keen on Anthony Gordon. Follow the latest transfer news and rumours live below!

Liverpool are yet to have signed a single player this summer but Arne Slot is reportedly looking to bring in a new midfielder.

According to Anfield Watch, the Reds are ready to move for PSV and Netherlands star Joey Veerman.

Emerson Royal set to join AC Milan with Tottenham agreement imminent

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal is expected to join AC Milan in the coming days.

According to widespread reports, Milan have finally edged closer to Spurs’ £18million valuation and an agreement is understood to be imminent.

Emerson has already agreed a personal terms on the move.

Arsenal weigh up Leroy Sane bid

Arsenal have turned attention to Bayern’s Leroy Sane in their pursuit of a new forward.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign another forward this summer, amid links with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, but it is wide forward Sane would is the latest of interest.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany, who claim the Gunners are keen on a move with Sane having just a year left on his contract in Germany.

Chelsea close in on Victor Osimhen loan

Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over a stunning deal to sign Victor Osimhen on loan.

According to The Athletic, the Blues are exploring a loan move for the striker which would see Napoli sign Romelu Lukaku.

The report claims the Osimhen loan move would not include an obligation to make the move permanent.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports report that Lukaku has already agreed a three-year deal with Napoli and will take a pay cut.

Chido Obi-Martin to join Man United after Arsenal exit

Manchester United are reportedly set to sign Chido Obi-Martin.

The Red Devils had been working hard to sign the prolific teenage forward following his exit from Arsenal earlier this summer.

Now Fabrizio Romano reports that Obi-Martin has accepted United’s contract offer after rejecting interest from Germany and Ajax.

The Danish youth international, 16, scored 32 goals for Arsenal’s Under-18s last season - including an incredible 10 against Liverpool in a single game.

Chelsea complete £20.7m Filip Jorgensen deal

Chelsea have continued their latest summer recruitment drive with the signing of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The Swedish-born Danish Under-21 international has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031 after joining from LaLiga outfit Villarreal in a deal believed to be worth £20.7m.

Jorgensen immediately joined up with his new Chelsea team-mates in Atlanta on Tuesday, training ahead of the third instalment of their USA pre-season tour which comes against Mexican champions Club America at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday night.

“This move is a dream come true,” said Jorgensen. “I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can’t wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new team-mates.”

Read the full story here

Done deal! Everton sign Jake O'Brien from Lyon

A done deal to bring you from the Premier League tonight.

Everton have completed the signing of Jake O’Brien from Lyon for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £16.8m.

The two-cap Republic of Ireland international defender, 23, has penned a four-year contract at Goodison Park lasting until 2028 after just one impressive season in Ligue 1 that followed a £1m switch from Crystal Palace last summer.

The Eagles apparently had a 20 per cent sell-on clause in that original deal, so should now net a nice little windfall.

We have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland centre-back Jake O’Brien from Olympique Lyonnais for an undisclosed fee.



West Ham enter talks over Niclas Fullkrug deal

Tuesday 30 July 2024 16:39 , George Flood

West Ham have entered talks over a possible deal to sign Borussia Dortmund and Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug, writes Standard Sport’s Dom Smith.

The 31-year-old scored twice for his country at Euro 2024 and is now a leading contender to join the Hammers ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first campaign as manager.

West Ham retain interest in Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, but a £35million bid was rejected despite an agreement over personal terms.

Duran is hopeful of leaving Villa this summer in search of more game time but has now seen potential moves to both Chelsea and West Ham stall.

The Hammers have therefore turned their attention to other targets and Standard Sport understands they have entered talks over a possible deal for Fullkrug.

Read the story in full here

Arsenal interested in Leroy Sane move

Arsenal have been linked with a move for a new forward all summer and now reports are touting them for a move for a player Leroy Sane knows very well.

According to Sky Sports Germany, the Gunners are keen to sign Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich...

Postecoglou 'delighted' with Tottenham's latest summer transfer deal

Ange Postecoglou paid tribute to Tottenham’s scouting department as he hailed the “great promise” of new signing Yang Min-hyeok.

On Sunday, Spurs announced the signing of 18-year-old South Korean winger Yang from Gangwon, who he will remain with before joining the Spurs squad in January 2025.

Yang, who cost Spurs around £3.5million, will become Tottenham’s second South Korean player, after captain Son Heung-min.

Spurs boss Postecoglou admitted he was “delighted” to complete the deal for Yang, while speaking in Seoul on Tuesday ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly against Team K League on Wednesday.

Read the full story here!

Arteta reveals Calafiori debut plan ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool

Mikel Arteta will not rush Riccardo Calafiori into making his Arsenal debut when the Gunners face Liverpool this week.

Calafiori completed his £42million move from Bologna to Arsenal on Monday and has signed a five-year contract.

The Italy defender has joined Arsenal on their US tour and trained on his own on Monday as he looks to get up to speed.

Calafiori is hoping to work with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and after that session Arsenal will decide if he plays a role in their friendly against Liverpool overnight on Wednesday.

“He had a long flight yesterday, and a medical over the past 24 hours,” said Mikel Arteta, who was speaking overnight in Philadelphia.

Read the full story here!

Sociedad offer Merino new contract to ward off Arsenal transfer interest

Mikel Merino has been offered a new contract by Real Sociedad as the Spanish club bid to fight off interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners want to sign a new midfielder this summer and they are tracking Merino, who is currently on holiday after helping Spain win Euro 2024.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the 28-year-old, who is into the final 12 months of his contract.

Sociedad, however, are hoping they can persuade Merino to stay and a new deal is on the table for him to sign.

Read the full story here!

Smith Rowe leaves Arsenal training camp to undergo Fulham medical

Emile Smith Rowe will undergo a medical at Fulham in the next 24 hours ahead of his £34million move from Arsenal.

Fulham will pay £27m spread across four years, plus a further £7m in add-ons, representing a club-record transfer fee.

The midfielder left Arsenal’s pre-season tour in the United States on Monday and his medical will be completed within the next day.

Read the full story here!

Chelsea in talks over stunning swap as Osimhen pushes to leave Napoli

Chelsea and Napoli are trying to thrash out a multi-layered deal that would see Victor Osimhen join the Blues and Romelu Lukaku head to Italy.

Belgium striker Lukaku has long been in line to join Napoli on a permanent deal this summer, to reunite with his former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte in Serie A.

Chelsea want £30million for Lukaku, with the Blues aiming to sell permanently following loan stints at Inter Milan and Roma.

Napoli hope a deal to send coveted Nigeria hitman Osimhen to Stamford Bridge could whittle down the fee on Lukaku.

Read the full story here!

Pep Guardiola frosty on Julian Alvarez future amid Chelsea and Arsenal transfer links

Pep Guardiola appeared to give a frosty response when asked about Julian Alvarez’s decision to consider his future at Manchester City.

Alvarez is understood to be weighing up his options, with both Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly interested in signing the Argentine after turning down a new City contract.

The 2022 World Cup winner came seventh in the Ballon d’Or rankings in 2023 and is understood to want more game time, despite featuring in 54 domestic matches last season — including 36 of City’s 38 Premier League games.

Speaking during City’s pre-season tour of the United States, Guardiola said: “I read that he's going to think about it. OK, think about it. Then he will inform us what he wants to do.

“Julian played a lot. He wants more? It’s fine. So that's why [he wants to] think about it. And when he thinks about it, he will inform us.”

Read the full story here!

Conor Gallagher closing in on Atletico Madrid move

Conor Gallagher has been strongly linked with Tottenham and Aston Villa but it seems Atletico Madrid could in fact win the race.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the LaLiga giants and Chelsea are now in talks and the deal is moving closer.

Eddie Nketiah could stay at Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has been strongly linked with a move to Marseille but a problem could now have emerged.

According to CaughtOffisde, the French giants could struggle to match Arsenal’s valuation this summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to sign for West Ham

West Ham appear close to another signing, with Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka now expected to join.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils expect his move to the Hammers to go through imminently.

Liverpool make move for Morten Frendrup

It seems as if Liverpool are ready to ramp up their attempts to make their first signing this summer.

Alongside their reported interest in Joey Veerman, TMW in Italy suggest the Reds are set to make a move for Genoa’s Morten Frendrup.

Tottenham set to hold Federico Chiesa transfer talks

Tottenham have 'concerete interest' in Juventus outcast Federico Chiesa.

The Italian winger's agent has flown to London, according to Sky Germany, for talks over a possible move to either Spurs or Chelsea.

Chiesa has just one year left on his contract with the Old Lady, and is reportedly available for less than £20million.

Liverpool target Joey Veerman

Liverpool are yet to have signed a single player this summer but Arne Slot is reportedly looking to bring in a new midfielder.

According to Anfield Watch, the Reds are ready to move for PSV and Netherlands star Joey Veerman.

Man United relaunch Frenkie De Jong bid

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with Manchester United for years but remains a Barcelona player despite so much upheaval at the Camp Nou.

Still, all that could change reasonably soon.

According to reports in Spain, the Red Devils have relaunched their interest and hope to wrap up a deal.

Chelsea could hijack Victor Osimhen move

Chelsea, however, could threaten Arsenal’s attempts to sign Osimhen this summer.

Reports via TEAMtalk suggest the Nigeria international wants to move to Stamford Bridge, while The Guardian suggest the Italian side would be willing to swap him, plus cash, for Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal hold fresh Victor Osimhen talks

Arsenal were linked with the signing of a new striker for months but the trail has gone somewhat cold in recent weeks.

Still, the Gunners are now said to have held talks with one of the biggest names in world football right now.

According to reports in Italy via TEAMtalk, Arsenal have been in discussion with the Italian giants...

Federico Chiesa agent flies in for Tottenham talks

Tottenham have 'concerete interest' in Juventus outcast Federico Chiesa.

The Italian winger's agent has flown to London, according to Sky Germany, for talks over a possible move to either Spurs or Chelsea.

Chiesa has just one year left on his contract with the Old Lady, and is reportedly available for less than £20million.

Chelsea have an opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen

Chelsea know that Romelu Lukaku is Napoli manager Antonio Conte’s prime candidate to replace Victor Osimhen and that could play a role in their talks.

PSG are said to be only willing to pay £75m for Osimhen, whose price tag has been dropped from the £109m of his release clause to £84m.

Calafiori sends message to new team-mates

New Arsenal signing Riccardo Calafiori has laid out his aims for the season in his first words as a Gunners player.

"I'm really happy to be here. I waited a lot,” he told his new team-mates upon signing.

"I hope we are going to do something great this year."

Read more here!

Emile Smith Rowe set for Fulham medical as £34m fee agreed with Arsenal

Arsenal and Fulham have agreed a deal worth £34million for Emile Smith Rowe.

The move is a club-record one for Fulham, who will pay £27m across four years and a further £7m in add-ons.

Smith Rowe, who had also been attracting interest from Crystal Palace this summer, will now undergo a medical with Fulham and finalise personal terms before joining the club’s pre-season tour in Portugal.

The midfielder will hope that by leaving Arsenal he can kickstart his career after a difficult few years at Emirates Stadium.

Read more here!

PSG agree Jadon Sancho terms

Jadon Sancho has agreed personal terms of a move to PSG.

The French side see the Manchester United winger as the ideal man to replace Kylian Mbappe down their left flank and have struck a deal for him to join, according to Sports Zone.

But they must still agree a transfer fee with United, who want over £50m.

Sancho has been a part of Erik ten Hag’s squad so far this summer, having left for Borussia Dortmund in January following a huge disagreement, but the income would help the Red Devils invest elsewhere.

AC Milan close in on Emerson Royal

The saga of Emerson Royal’s move from Tottenham to AC Milan could be nearing its end.

Spurs have knocked back the Rossoneri’s approaches so far but remain open to a deal for the right price.

According to Calciomercato, their current demands total £15m with £2.5m of that as add-ons.

Milan have so far offered just over £10m but a new bid to satisfy Tottenham’s demands is said to be on the way.

A key factor in the Italians ramping up negotiations has been Alessandro Florenzi’s injury with the right-back set for surgery on a knee problem.

Done deal!

Arsenal have announced the signing of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

One of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas is now complete!

Read the full story!

Benvenuto, Riccardo Calafiori 🇮🇹



Fulham strike deal for Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal and Fulham are in agreement on a £34m deal for Emile Smith Rowe.

Sky Sports detail the Cottagers’ bid as £27m guaranteed with £7m in add-ons.

Personal terms are said to be agreed with a medical scheduled for this week for what will be Fulham’s record transfer.

Liverpoon learn Turkey star's price

Liverpool are having to up their offer as they continue to seek a first signing of the summer.

Galatasaray forward Baris Alper Yilmaz impressed for Turkey at Euro 2024 and Fotomac report on his club wanting £30m if they are to sell him this summer.

It is said that Liverpool are just shy of that number with an approach worth £25m being readied, so we’ll have to wait and see which club blinks first.

Karim Adeyemi demands revealed

Borussia Dortmund are demanding at least £42m for Karim Adeyemi as another club joins the race for the winger.

Chelsea, West Ham and Aston Villa have all been linked with a move this summer but now Juventus are looking to secure his signature.

La Stampa report on Juve likely struggling to afford that fee and, even though Adeyemi is keen on such a move, he is said to be against upsetting Dortmund by demanding a transfer.

Done deal!

Bryan Gil has left Tottenham for another loan spell back in Spain, this time with Girona.

Bryan Gil has joined La Liga side Girona on loan for the 2024/25 season.



Arsenal make surprise Fabian Ruiz approach

Arsenal are in talks over a deal to sign another of Spain’s Euro 2024 heroes: Fabian Ruiz.

Amid their interest in Mikel Merino, PSG playmaker Ruiz is also on their radar according to transfer journalist Duncan Castles.

It’s claimed that negotiations are focused on a loan-to-buy arrangement but a midfielder would have to leave before the deal can be completed.

Man Utd to give Noussair Mazraoui a six-year deal

Manchester United have made a breakthrough in their bid to sign Noussair Mazraoui.

French outlet Foot Mercato say a fee with Bayern Munich has been agreed, in the region of £21m.

Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano indicates the right-back will put pen to paper on a six-year contract and the next step for this seemingly done deal is for a medical to be booked.

Chelsea and Arsenal launch Victor Osimhen enquiries

Arsenal and Chelsea have both launched fresh bids to sign Victor Osimhen.

With Napoli set to do a deal to sell the striker, amid interest from PSG, Corriere dello Sport report on the Premier League duo enquiring about the terms of a potential deal.

Arsenal are said to prefer Viktor Gyokeres at this time, however.

Chelsea know that Romelu Lukaku is Antonio Conte’s prime candidate to replace Osimhen and that could play a role in their talks.

PSG are said to be only willing to pay £75m for Osimhen, whose price tag has been dropped from the £109m of his release clause to £84m.

Arsenal boost in Mikel Merino chase

Barcelona’s interest in Mikel Merino may not be enough to halt Arsenal’s move for the midfielder.

The Real Sociedad star is available this summer ahead of his contract expiring next year, although reports on his price tag vary from £20m to over £40m.

Spanish outlet Sport name Barcelona as Arsenal’s chief competition, although the Gunners have a considerable headstart.

Barcelona must first sell a major players to afford Merino, with Frenkie de Jong said to be one option despite Hansi Flick wanting to keep the Dutchman.

The LaLiga giants are focusing their resources on signing Nico Williams, giving Arsenal a clear path to land Merino, who the Spanish media largely expect to land in north London.

Julen Lopetegui fires West Ham warning after pre-season defeat to Wolves

Julen Lopetegui made no excuses for West Ham’s 3-1 defeat to former club Wolves in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Kick-off at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida was delayed for two hours by a storm to have twice flooded the pitch, while players and supporters looked for cover during spells of thunder and lightning

Read the full story here!

Aaron Anselmino confirms 'dream' Chelsea transfer is imminent

Aaron Anselmino has hailed his imminent move to Chelsea as a “dream”.

The teenage defender is due in London for a medical ahead of £17m move to Stamford Bridge, which will likely see him loaned back to current club Boca Juniors for the full season ahead.

Blues chiefs view the 19-year-old as yet another example of young talent rich in enough potential to eventually break into their first-team and want to nurture his progression carefully.

Read the full story here!

Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli pre-season squad amid links with Arsenal and Chelsea

Napoli manager Antonio Conte left striker Victor Osimhen out of his side for the pre-season friendly against Albanian side KF Egnatia on Sunday evening.

The Nigeria international has been strongly linked with a move away from the club this summer and Conte has previously hinted the club have agreed to let the striker leave for the right price

“I know that there are agreements with the club, it’s a totally different situation, which I’ll witness,” he said.

“Then if you ask me about the player, he’s a top player, but I can’t get into any discussions about Osimhen because these are previous agreements.”

Read the full story here!

Anselmino heading for Chelsea medical before £17m move from Boca

Boca Juniors starlet Aaron Anselmino is due in London for a medical ahead of completing a £17million transfer to Chelsea.

Chelsea have agreed a long-term contract with 19-year-old defender Anselmino, and also struck a deal with his Buenos Aires club.

The highly-rated defender will complete his Chelsea transfer in the coming days, then return to Boca on loan, likely for the full season ahead.

Chelsea’s new chiefs view Anselmino as another young talent rich enough in potential to be a potential Blues stalwart and want to nurture his progress carefully.

Read the full story here!

Pleat to leave Tottenham after more than two decades of association

David Pleat will no longer be part of Tottenham’s scouting department.

The 79-year-old has been working with Spurs’ scouts since 2010, but announced on Monday morning he was stepping back from his role.

“Football is my life and continues to be,” Pleat said. “Spurs has been a huge part of that.

“However the game and its methods change and it’s time for me to now step back from my scouting role.

Read the full story here!

Chelsea book Jorgensen medical ahead of £20.7m move from Villarreal

Filip Jorgensen will link up with Chelsea in the USA, joining the Blues’ pre-season tour to undertake his medical before a £20.7m transfer from Villarreal.

The 22-year-old is now expected to complete his switch to Chelsea, with just formalities and logistics remaining before he signs a long-term deal at the Stamford Bridge club.

Jorgensen was subject to interest from Marseille but always prioritised Chelsea ahead of the French Ligue 1 outfit, and will now make the Blues move provided the medical goes smoothly.

New Blues head coach Enzo Maresca considers a goalkeeper that can play confidently out from the back as crucial to his reign at Stamford Bridge.

Read the full story here!

Arsenal accelerate midfielder bid after Riccardo Calafiori deal with Mikel Merino targeted

Arsenal will step up their attempts to bring in a new midfielder after wrapping up a deal for Riccardo Calafiori.

Italy defender Calafiori is with Arsenal in the US and will join their tour after travelling out over the weekend to finalise his move.

The Gunners have agreed a deal with Bologna worth around £40million and Calafiori is set to sign a long-term contract.

Arsenal are planning further reinforcements to their squad this summer and they want to bring in a new midfielder.

Read the full story here!

Arsenal leading chase to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Liverpool and Tottenham have recently been linked with making a move for long-running Arsenal target, Viktor Gyokeres.

Still, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are in fact ready to launch their opening move for the Sweden international...

Jadon Sancho transfer news

Jadon Sancho has been back training with Manchester United but it appears his brief second act at Old Trafford is coming to a close.

According to Sports Zone, PSG have agreed terms with the England international and must now do a deal with United.

Tottenham confirm signing of South Korean winger Yang Min-hyuk ahead of January arrival

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of South Korean winger Yang Min-hyuk.

The 18-year-old has signed a deal through to 2030, but will remain at K League side Gangwon for the rest of their season and join up with Spurs in January.

It continues the youthful focus to Tottenham’s transfer business, after the arrivals of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

Read the full story here!

West Ham submit £30m offer for Youssouf Fofana

West Ham have made their first move to sign Monaco star Youssouf Fofana.

According to L'Equipe, the Hammers have matched Fofana's £30million asking price and the decision is now with the player, who is highly rated across Europe.

It remains to be seen if Fofana wants to join West Ham, with Julen Lopetegui hoping to avoid another embarrassing rejection after Jean-Clair Todibo and Noussair Mazraoui.

Manchester United and AC Milan are also interested.

Chelsea set to book double medical

Another club who have been typically active this summer are Chelsea.

Never far from making signings, BBC Sport claim the Blues have agreed deals to sign Filip Jorgensen and Aaron Anselmino respectively, with both players now heading for a medical.

Noussair Mazraoui waiting on Man United green light

Manchester United’s busy start to the transfer window looks set to continue as Erik ten Hag closes in on another of his former players.

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for defender Noussair Mazraoui, thought to be in the region of £15-20m.

Arsenal accelerate Mikel Merino transfer plans

Arsenal appear ready to start trying to bring in a new midfielder before the start of the Premier League season.

The Gunners are keen on bolstering their options there in a bid to beat Manchester City to the title.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are planning to accelerate their plans to sign Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad in the coming days.