Transfer boost: Barcelona defensive target could be allowed leave current club in January

Barcelona could be in line for a significant boost in their defensive reinforcements, with reports from Mundo Deportivo indicating that Rayo Vallecano full-back Andrei Ratiu might be allowed to leave the club in January.

This potential move could be a big opportunity for Barcelona to strengthen their squad as they look to continue competing at the top level.

Ratiu has been one of the standout performers in the early part of the season, drawing attention from several top clubs.

His impressive displays have made him one of the most sought-after players, and now, it seems increasingly likely that he will make a move during the winter transfer window.

The full-back’s current contract runs until June 2028, with a hefty release clause set at €25 million. While this is a considerable sum, it might not be enough to deter the clubs from monitoring his progress.

Barcelona are in the race

Andrei Ratiu could leave Rayo Vallecano in January. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Barcelona, along with top-tier clubs like Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen, and Roma, are all keeping a close eye on Ratiu’s situation.

These clubs see the Romanian defender as a valuable asset, and given his recent performances, he has quickly risen to the top of their lists.

Barcelona, in particular, have shown interest, with Ratiu’s name coming up during recent discussions between sporting director Deco and Pedri’s agents, who also represent the 25-year-old full-back.

Other clubs, like Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen, are also exploring the possibility of signing Ratiu, especially in the event that their current right-backs, Pedro Porro and Jeremie Frimpong, leave.

As the winter transfer window nears, Rayo Vallecano’s chances of keeping Ratiu grow slimmer. With so many prominent clubs showing interest, it seems increasingly likely that he will depart, and Rayo are preparing for a potential sale.

The situation is set to intensify in the coming days, with the full-back’s future likely to be decided soon.