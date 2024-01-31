Trail Blazers icon Damian Lillard returns to Portland for first time since joining Bucks

Wednesday's NBA action includes 10 matchups across the league, starting with three games tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET. The final game of the night features the Milwaukee Bucks continuing their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

This game marks just the second time Doc Rivers will be on the Bucks' sideline. Rivers was hired to replace Adrian Griffin who was fired Jan. 23 after a 30-13 start to the season. Assistant coach Joe Prunty took over in the interim before Rivers' debut Monday in a 113-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

This game also is the first time Bucks guard Damian Lillard will face his former team in Portland. Lillard spent 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers after Portland drafted him sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Here's what to know ahead of tonight's Damian Lillard homecoming:

Damian Lillard season stats

Lillard's enjoying another solid season after being traded to Milwaukee this offseason. He's averaging 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game through 44 games.

He's playing the fewest minutes per game (35.2) of his career this season with mixed results shooting-wise. His 92.4% free throw shooting rate this season is the second-best mark of his career. But his three-point and two-point shot percentages are 34.7% and 42.2% this season, respectively, both of which are the third-worst of his career in those categories.

Damian Lillard's Portland stats

Lillard was a seven-time NBA All-Star in his 11 years in Portland. He also made seven All-NBA teams - one first, four second, and two third - in his stint there. He led the team to a playoff appearance in eight of those 11 years, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

He averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game over his 11 seasons in Portland. He set a career high with 71 points in the Trail Blazers' win over the Houston Rockets last season. That was his fifth career game of at least 60 points in his career, all coming with the Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard's ranking in Trail Blazers history

Lillard's one of the top Trail Blazers players in franchise history. He holds the franchise record in points with 19,376 and ranks second in team history in the advanced metrics of value over replacement player (48.6) and win shares (103.1).

The only player ahead of him in many franchise records and rankings is Hall of Fame guard Clyde Drexler. He spent 12 seasons with the Trail Blazers from 1983 to 1994 before being traded to the Rockets. Drexler made eight All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams during his time in Portland.

NBA homecomings this season

Lillard's return to Portland is the latest homecoming in the NBA for players on new teams in the 2023-24 season. There have been many this year, including:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers odds, how to watch

The Bucks are heavily favored to defeat the Trail Blazers Wednesday night, according to the BetMGM odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2024.

Spread: Milwaukee (-10.5)

Moneyline: Milwaukee (-550); Portland (+400)

Over/under: 236.5

When : Wednesday, Jan. 31, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where : Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Cable : ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FuboTV

How to watch: Catch basketball action with a Fubo subscription

