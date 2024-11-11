Trail Blazers face the Timberwolves on 3-game skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (6-4, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-8, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -8.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its three-game skid when the Trail Blazers take on Minnesota.

Portland went 21-61 overall and 1-15 in Northwest Division action a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 106.4 points per game last season, 46.8 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

Minnesota finished 56-26 overall and 37-15 in Western Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 106.5 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press