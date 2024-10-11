How a trading card collector is trying to help get an Asian NHL pioneer into the HOF

Asian connection : Inspired by players like Paul Kariya and Robin Bawa , Woo began collecting cards to feel connected to the few Asian players in the NHL at the time. "Before the days of the internet, for an Asian person like me, there weren’t many of us (in the NHL)," Woo told The Athletic . "So when you did see a name or a face, it was like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool.'"

Hockey HOF petition: A key focus of Woo's advocacy is Larry Kwong, the first Asian player in the NHL. Kwong, a Chinese Canadian, played a single shift for the New York Rangers in 1948. While Kwong was already inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, Woo believes his contribution to the sport deserves even greater recognition. "He broke the Asian color barrier," Woo emphasized. "There is a deeper backstory there that people should really try to take notice of.” To honor his legacy, Woo started an online petition to induct Kwong into the Hockey Hall of Fame, which now has over 12,000 signatures. While the Hockey Hall of Fame has not yet commented on Kwong's potential induction, Woo remains dedicated to championing his legacy and sharing the stories of other Asian hockey players through his unique collection.