Trade rumor rankings: Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown and more

This week saw another huge name come off the board on the NBA trade market as the Toronto Raptors dealt Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bruce Brown, three-first round picks and more. That means the player who ranked No. 1 in our trade rumor rankings article last week is now off the board.

Don’t worry, though, as we still have plenty of interesting names to talk about on the NBA trade market.

Below, check out the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, based on the number of appearances on our Trade Rumors page.

Kyle Kuzma

James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Just this week, our own Michael Scotto reported that Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards has drawn exploratory trade interest from various teams:

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has drawn exploratory trade interest from several teams around the league, league sources told HoopsHype, and that interest could intensify with teams missing out on Pascal Siakam. Following reports that Washington wants two first-round picks to potentially part with Kuzma, there is further clarity and caveats to that. The Wizards would need future first-round picks beyond the 2024 draft with the potential to become lottery picks to consider parting with their best player, league sources told HoopsHype.

What’s more, according to The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, Washington has placed a price tag of two first-round picks for the former Utah standout, a hefty price for a rather inefficient scorer with limited defensive impact. Stein reported the same on Sunday.

On the other hand, Kuzma is signed through 2026-27 with his annual salary decreasing in value year over year, ending that campaign at $19.4 million, which could explain why the Wizards value him so highly as a trade asset.

For the latest Kyle Kuzma trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Buddy Hield

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The sharpshooting Buddy Hield has been the subject of trade rumors basically since joining the Indiana Pacers, and this trade deadline has been no different.

Story continues

A week ago, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that Indiana is shopping Hield and a future first-round pick around the NBA. Of course, that was before the team traded for Siakam, so that obviously could change plans for the Pacers.

Nevertheless, according to our own Scotto, NBA executives believe the Pacers are in a position to make another trade by the deadline:

Given Indiana’s newfound frontcourt conundrum and the notion outside the organization that Hield would eventually be moved to give Mathurin, Nembhard, and Sheppard more playing time looking ahead, rival executives believe the Pacers could make another trade to bolster their team before the deadline.

Might that move involve trading away the veteran Hield, who’s hitting 41.3 percent of his threes over the last season-plus and is on an expiring contract paying him $19.3 million for 2023-24?

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

For the latest Buddy Hield trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Bojan Bogdanovic

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most obvious trade targets ahead of the deadline this year is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic is signed through 2024-25 when he’ll earn $19.0 million, a team-friendly salary for a starter-level talent such as the Croatian wing.

According to Stein, the Pistons did hold exploratory trade targets regarding Bogdanovic late in 2023, but to this point, he has yet to be moved.

Word is that the Detroit Pistons, late in 2023 before the calendar flipped, did engage in some exploratory discussions with various teams about highly coveted veteran swingman Bojan Bogdanović.

If the veteran scorer is using this season as a sort of try-out for contenders, he’s doing a great job, as Bogdanovic is averaging 19.8 points per game and shooting 40.9 percent from three, very appealing numbers for prospective suitors.

For the latest Bojan Bogdanovic trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Austin Reaves

David Berding/Getty Images

Although the 21-22 Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking for upgrades at the trade deadline – heard that before? – one player who apparently might not have to worry about being moved is 25-year-old guard Austin Reaves, who’s averaging 15.0 points and 5.2 assists this season on 34.0 percent shooting from three.

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the Lakers view Reaves as close to untouchable unless they’d be getting back a star player of a higher caliber than two players coming up later in this ranking:

Austin Reaves isn’t technically untouchable, but he’s close. The Lakers value him highly and have no interest in trading him, according to team and league sources. He’s on a cost-controlled, team-friendly deal for at least two more seasons. For the Lakers to consider moving Reaves, they’d need to receive either a clear-cut All-Star — someone better than Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine, for example — or multiple rotation upgrades, according to those sources.

According to our own Scotto, the Atlanta Hawks were interested in Reaves but were shut down by the Lakers.

Los Angeles being protective of Reaves makes sense considering he’s a solid guard who can do some scoring, rebounding and creating, and who battles defensively. Additionally, the fact he’s signed through at least 2025-26 when he’ll make just $13.9 million makes the former Oklahoma standout even more valuable.

For the latest Austin Reaves trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Quentin Grimes

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Scotto reported this week that the New York Knicks are dangling third-year guard Quentin Grimes, along with draft capital, to potentially further upgrade their roster:

The New York Knicks are primarily dangling the expiring contract of Evan Fournier, young asset Quentin Grimes, and draft pick compensation for a potential upgrade, league sources told HoopsHype. The Knicks are doing their due diligence and looking at various players across the league, including Hornets guard Terry Rozier, Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon, former Tom Thibodeau favorite Alec Burks, sources said. In addition, the Knicks are surveying the trade market for a backup power forward, league sources told HoopsHype.

That’s in line with what The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported earlier in the week when he wrote that the Knicks are actively fielding offers for their young guard:

One name to watch is Quentin Grimes. The Knicks are actively fielding offers for the former first-round pick, according to rival executives who have been in contact with New York’s front office. The approach signals a change from only a year or two ago when the Knicks clutched onto Grimes in trade talks. The 23-year-old has fallen out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau of late.

In addition, Knicks beat writer Ian Begley reported that the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets are interested in the former Kansas and Houston standout who is averaging 6.8 points this season and shooting 37.1 percent from three.

For the latest Quentin Grimes trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Jerami Grant

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Despite the Portland Trail Blazers’ struggles this season and the fact Jerami Grant doesn’t fit their timeline, Portland reportedly isn’t shopping its starting forward, according to Jake Fischer:

Jerami Grant would represent an absolute difference-maker for both Dallas and the Sacramento Kings, another leading suitor for Siakam. The Kings have made Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell available in trade conversations, sources said. However, Portland is not expected to seriously entertain offers for Grant, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in contrast to veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Stein reported similarly on Sunday, stating that rival teams view the Blazers as resistant to trading Grant.

That’s perfectly fine with Grant, who said this week he was happy to stay in Portland past the trade deadline:

“You definitely see it,” Grant told me after the win over the Nets. “But it’s not anything in my control. I’m cool here. I’m good with what I’m doing. Keep my head down and keep working, keep trying to help the young guys as much as I can. But it’s definitely something you see. It’s not something you can do anything about, especially since I just signed a deal. I’m here for as long as they want me.”

That hasn’t stopped teams from keeping tabs on Grant, however, as our own Scotto reported this week that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in the former Syracuse Orangeman:

The Mavericks have kept tabs on Jerami Grant in Portland, league sources told HoopsHype. Perhaps Kyle Kuzma could be added to this list in the coming weeks. Rival executives point to some combination of Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, Grant Williams, and draft compensation as Dallas’ best chance of making a trade for a frontcourt upgrade.

On the first year of a five-year, $160 million contract, an enormous salary that might one day become a negative asset, the Blazers might be wise to shop Grant sooner rather than later before getting stuck with an albatross of a contract. On the other hand, Grant is performing very well this season – 21.8 points per game on 40.9 percent shooting from three – and the Blazers are in no rush to contend, so they are under no pressure to move that contract anytime soon unless a very appealing offer comes through.

For the latest Jerami Grant trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Dorian Finney-Smith

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A solid two-way role player on the wing, Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith has been the subject of some trade scuttle over the past few weeks, so much so that he even talked about the rumors recently:

Dorian Finney-Smith is one of them. But the veteran forward is determined to keep his head down and keep the main thing the main thing. “It always gets weird around this time in the NBA,” Finney-Smith said before scoring just three points in 28 minutes of the Nets’ 130-112 win over the Lakers. “Just can’t focus on the outside noise. That’s part of it. There’s nothing you can do about it. “We’ve all got social media, so you’re going to hear it. It ain’t real. It’s a whole bunch of chit-chatter until something officially happens. I’m a Brooklyn Net, and I want to win. That’s all that matters.”

Regardless, according to Nets Daily, the asking price for Finney-Smith, who’s averaging 9.2 points this season while shooting 39.1 percent from three, is two first-round picks, which seems a bit steep if the Nets are serious about moving the veteran.

What’s more, according to Fischer, Finney-Smith’s old team, Dallas, is potentially interested in a reunion with the former Florida Gator.

Finney-Smith is far from a star but he’s great in his role, providing defensive versatility, slashing ability and spot-up shooting, a great skill set contenders covet out of their role players.

For the latest Dorian Finney-Smith trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Zach LaVine

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Zach LaVine potential trade saga took another turn this week after the All-Star guard suffered an ankle injury late in the week that is projected to keep him out one or two weeks, meaning LaVine might not be back until right around the trade deadline.

Considering the Chicago Bulls were already facing an uphill battle to trade LaVine due to his salary – he’s signed through 2026-27 when he’ll have a player option worth $49.0 million – LaVine’s injury could not have come at a worse time.

According to one Bulls beat writer, Chicago’s focus this trade deadline is to move LaVine and reload the team’s roster on the fly. Meanwhile, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t interested in the athletic 2-guard.

The Sixers don’t appear to be interested in Pascal Siakam, Zach LaVine or Dejounte Murray, per @ShamsCharania. “I have not gotten the sense they are going to pursue those three.” pic.twitter.com/A5T7z49kJv — Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 17, 2024

So we’ll see how this story unfolds but it seems like if Chicago wants to get rid of LaVine, it’ll have to attach draft sweetener for another team to agree to take on the former UCLA standout’s monstrous salary.

For the latest Zach LaVine trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Bruce Brown

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

One of the most versatile role players in the league who just got traded could be on the move again soon because according to reports, there’s a lot of interest in Raptors swingman Bruce Brown on the trade market.

According to Stein, the Raptors’ asking price on Brown is a future first-round pick and a quality player:

The Raptors’ asking price for teams interested in acquiring Bruce Brown has been described as a future first-round pick and a quality player … at a minimum.

That could be of particular interest to the Lakers and Knicks, who, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, are two major suitors for Brown:

There is a big trade market for Bruce Brown, which includes the Lakers and Knicks as prime contenders to potentially acquire him, per @wojespn. If Brown wouldn’t have signed with the Pacers in free agency, Los Angeles was his likely destination. pic.twitter.com/3BcNgotvAW — Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 20, 2024

Oddly enough, Brown was already pitching himself to the Knicks after last night’s Raptors-Knicks game, saying that he believes he’s a Tom Thibodeau-type player:

Tom Thibodeau is particular. The Knicks head coach gravitates toward a few required qualities in what he looks for in his players — tough, hard-nosed, smart and willing on defense. Raptors wing Bruce Brown would seem to fit the bill. “I am a dog,” Brown told The Post on Saturday night prior to the Raptors’ 126-100 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. “I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor. I can do just about whatever [Thibodeau] needs me to do.”

Per the New York Post, Brown was the Knicks’ second choice for their mid-level exception last offseason, so clearly, the interest there is mutual.

Upping Brown’s trade value for Toronto is the fact he’s enjoying a career season, averaging 12.0 points and 1.1 assists on 47.9 percent shooting from the floor. Further aiding matters is Brown’s contract, which has a team option on it for next season worth $23.0 million, making it hugely valuable as a trade asset.

We’ll see how this situation unfolds but right now, it would be very difficult to see Brown not being traded by the Raptors over the next couple of weeks.

For the latest Bruce Brown trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Dejounte Murray

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the best player on the trade block this season, Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray had a great week to increase his trade value, averaging 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his past four games, a stretch that included two game-winners for the former Washington Husky.

There’s a lot to cover on the Murray trade front this week, so we’ll go about it as succinctly as possible:

That just about covers the most important stuff on the Murray trade front from this week. We’ll see where he ends up as it’s looking likelier and likelier that the one-time All-Star will be traded by the upcoming deadline.

For the latest Dejounte Murray trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype