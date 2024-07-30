Tracking Bears ratings in Madden 25: Updating team, player rankings as they’re released

The Chicago Bears are coming off a 7-10 season where they missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season, but there's reason to be optimistic heading into the 2024 season. The Bears have added a slew of talent to the roster, including No. 1 overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams, first-round receiver Rome Odunze and some key veterans in receiver Keenan Allen, running back D'Andre Swift and safety Kevin Byard.

But before the 2024 NFL season kicks off, it's time for EA Sports to start unveiling their Madden 25 ratings. The schedule is as follows: Wide receivers/safeties (July 29), running backs (July 30), edge rushers (July 31), tight ends (Aug. 1) and concludes with quarterbacks (Aug. 2).

We're keeping track of the Madden 25 player and team ratings as they're released this week:

Madden 25 ratings for Chicago Bears players

Receivers

Safeties

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears looks on during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall on June 04, 2024 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Highest-rated Chicago Bears players in Madden 25

WR Keenan Allen - 90

WR DJ Moore - 89

S Kevin Byard - 89

Chicago Bears in Madden 25 team ratings

Coming soon

Madden 25 release date

Madden 25 will be released on August 16, 2024. Those who preordered will have access beginning Tuesday, Aug. 13.

It's available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Tracking Bears ratings in Madden 25: Updating team, player rankings