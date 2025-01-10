Towson visits Drexel following Magee's 24-point game

Towson Tigers (7-9, 2-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-6, 2-1 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Towson after Kobe Magee scored 24 points in Drexel's 67-51 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Dragons are 2-2 in home games. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Cole Hargrove averaging 7.3.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against CAA opponents. Towson is third in the CAA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Embeya averaging 2.2.

Drexel's average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargrove is averaging 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Dragons.

Dylan Williamson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

