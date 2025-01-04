Towns and the Knicks visit conference foe Chicago

New York Knicks (24-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Chicago in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

The Bulls are 13-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago gives up 121.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Knicks are 17-7 in Eastern Conference play. New York is fifth in the league scoring 117.6 points per game while shooting 49.8%.

The 117.2 points per game the Bulls average are 7.3 more points than the Knicks allow (109.9). The Knicks average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Bulls give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is shooting 55.9% and averaging 20.3 points for the Bulls.

Josh Hart is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Knicks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Knicks: 9-1, averaging 118.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: day to day (leg), Ayo Dosunmu: out (achilles).

Knicks: Miles McBride: day to day (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press