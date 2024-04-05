Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard suffered collapsed lung in horror crash

Jonas Vingegaard was taken to hospital in a neck brace - Twitter/@willwrite4cake

Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard suffered a collapsed lung in the horror crash in the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday which also took out fellow top riders Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic.

Vingegaard remained hospitalised in Spain on Friday after he broke his collarbone and several ribs in the pile-up.

The Danish rider’s Visma-Lease A Bike team said that further tests revealed the Vingegaard also suffered a collapsed lung and a pulmonary contusion.

The team said that cycling’s leading name was “stable and had a good night” but remains in a hospital in the northern Spanish city of Vitoria.

The accident comes less than three months before the start of the Tour on June 29 when Vingegaard is scheduled to again face off against top rival Tadej Pogacar. That highly anticipated rematch is now in doubt.

Vingegaard was hardly moving as he was put in an ambulance wearing an oxygen mask and neck brace after the crash happened on Thursday with less than 30km (18.6 miles) left in the race’s fourth stage.

Evenepoel broke a collarbone and his right shoulder blade and was set to undergo surgery when he returns to Belgium on Friday, his Soudal Quick-Step team said.

The two-time world champion said in a post on social media that “obviously my plans for the short future will change but I hope and think that my long-term goals will not change.”

The 24-year-old Evenepoel is scheduled to make his Tour debut this summer before he participates in the time trial and road race events at the Paris Olympics.

The accident happened as riders were making what looked to be a conventional right-hand turn going downhill when one rider’s front tire appeared to slip out and send other cyclists off the road.

There were some large rocks and trees in the area, though it was not clear if any of the riders hit them. There was also a concrete drainage ditch on the edge of the curve.

Race director Julián Eraso said that the accident was a surprise since the race organisers considered the curve to be “easy” to handle.

“You never know where an accident can occur,” Eraso told Spanish radio Cadena SER. “This year the roads were good, wide, easy roads. That curve to the right was easy … [and] there was an indication a few metres before to let riders prepare for it.”

Roglic, a three-time Spanish Vuelta winner, emerged with just scratches, according to his BORA-hansgrohe team, but he did have to abandon the race he was leading.

Vingegaard was trying to defend the title he won last year at the six-day Tour of Basque Country. The race ends Saturday.