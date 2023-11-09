Toulouse vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool travel to Toulouse tonight hoping to seal their place in the Europa League knockout stages.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have amassed a 100 per cent record in the competition thus far having vowed to take the tournament seriously despite what looks like a renewed Premier League title challenge this season.

They boast a five-point advantage over both Toulouse and Union SG at the summit of Group E and could look to rotate during what remains of the group stage, barring a collapse against a team they thrashed 5-1 at Anfield last month. Here’s everything you need to know about today's game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Toulouse vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 5:45pm GMT kick-off time today on Thursday November 9, 2023.

The Stadium de Toulouse will host the contest.

Where to watch Toulouse vs Liverpool

TV channel: Tonight's game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Coverage starts at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action this evening with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.

Toulouse vs Liverpool team news

Oliver Zanden and Denis Genreau are both missing for the hosts. Zakaria Aboukhlal will also be sidelined.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are Liverpool's only long-term injury worries. Virgil van Dijk, however, has been ill recently and both Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch will miss the game with slight knocks.

Ben Doak is an option to starting in the attacking line.

Stefan Bajcetic is yet to play for Liverpool this season after a long-term injury (Getty Images)

Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction

It’s difficult to see a way in which Toulouse hold Liverpool at bay, albeit they caused problems of their own in the reverse fixture.

Liverpool might have lost some of their attacking verve at Luton on Sunday but they surely have too much firepower for that to be a long-term problem.

Liverpool to win, 4-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Toulouse wins: 0

Draws: 0

Liverpool wins: 1

Toulouse vs Liverpool odds

Toulouse to win: 13/2

Story continues

Draw: 4/1

Liverpool to win: 4/11

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).