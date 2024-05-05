Toulouse resist brave Harlequins fightback in 10-try Champions Cup thriller

Toulouse wing Juan Cruz Mallia dives over for a try in the corner - AFP/Lionel Bonaventure

Toulouse 38 Harlequins 26

Toulouse resisted a thrilling fightback from Harlequins to book a blockbuster Champions Cup decider against Leinster later this month in north London.

Ultimately, an intoxicating first half of varied, free-flowing attack, punctuated by a pair of Antoine Dupont tries, was enough for the hosts to prevail at Stadium de Toulouse.

Harlequins ensured that it was no procession, though, They vowed to “swing the bat” and stayed true to that mantra, scoring four tries themselves and responding to a 31-12 half-time deficit brilliantly.

With the fizzing Tyrone Green a constant threat at full-back, they were within five points at 31-26 behind as the contest reached its final quarter.

Jack Walker’s yellow card with 13 minutes remaining, quickly followed by a try for Juan Cruz Mallía, completing his own brace, would open up some breathing space for Toulouse.

In what should be an absorbing clash of styles, Ugo Mola’s men will now have a crack at opponents that have ended their last two Champions Cup campaigns.

More to follow...

Toulouse v Harlequins: As it happened

05:22 PM BST

Goodnight!

And thanks for following with us.

So close for both of the English sides, but ultimately the class and depth of Leinster and Toulouse told.

That duo will meet in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday May 25.

Check back to the Telegraph Sport page for all the latest reaction and analysis.

05:10 PM BST

Alex Dombrandt, Quins No 8, to TNT

Pretty raw, straight after the game. The damage was done in the first half. We didn’t come out and fire our shots. We made too many errors out of system and a team like Toulouse put us away for that. Second half, much more like us - we won it 14-7 - but the damage was done in the first half. The breakdown was not us. A few decisions didn’t go our way but that’s rugby. A lot of damage was done from what we could control. Looking back on the journey we’ve had, it would be easy to say we had a good run at it, but we missed an opportunity. We could have been in the final. We have to dust ourselves down, with two Premiership games to come, and hopefully we can make some more history.

Story continues

05:06 PM BST

Jack Willis, Toulouse flanker, to TNT

I can’t believe it. A hell of a match and fair play to Quins. I can’t wait for that match in a few weeks. A really cool feeling. Regularly I look back on what happened at Wasps and the heartache there. I feel very lucky that a club like this has welcomed me in. We said all week to prepare for the unexpected. We had to stay calm and collected but we did that. It was shaky at one point - we know what Quins can do - but we saw it out. I can’t put into words what it would mean to win in a few weeks. Something I’ve dreamt of since growing up. A long way to go but that’s the aim.

05:04 PM BST

That Ntamack tackle

Having now properly seen it, it did look suspect and worthy of another look. Would Quins have won had Ntamack been sent off? Impossible to say. My gut says ‘no’ but it would certainly have been closer at the death.

04:55 PM BST

Tough to disagree!

Saw some of the best of Toulouse but also why they have struggled against Leinster in recent seasons



Defence will have to be much better in the final because they won't get as much loose ball



Fair play to Quins, great to watch. Wouldn't say no to a Saint-Quins Prem final — Paul Eddison (@pauleddison) May 5, 2024

04:53 PM BST

Ntamack’s tackle on Esterhuizen

A few in the comments seem to be upset that there was no sanction for Ntamack’s high-looking tackle on Esterhuizen.

We might not have seen the angles on our screens, but referee Andrew Brace asked the TMO to check and was told there was no head contact.

When I next see footage, I can judge for myself. Until then, I suppose we have to trust the TMO...

04:51 PM BST

The score that clinched it

Could that be it? 👀



A well-worked @StadeToulousain try finished by Juan Cruz Mallia to extend their lead 👏#TOUvHAR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/ioHds49ugQ — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 5, 2024

04:49 PM BST

Full-time: TLS 38 HAR 26

A bridge too far for Quins in the end. A valiant effort but Toulouse’s first-half lead was too much.

04:48 PM BST

80 mins: TLS 38 HAR 26

Toulouse are penalised for off feet at the ruck after an Ntamack cross-kick but that’s the game.

Harlequins go quickly but they cannot get the two scores.

04:47 PM BST

78 mins: TLS 38 HAR 26

Toulouse knock on on halfway down the blindside and Quins give it a final crack of the whip.

Marler bursts through the middle! A great carry and offload to Riley.

Quins are in behind and they have a penalty! But it’s reversed because Marler chose to slap Ramos on the back of the head.

Fair enough. Silly, needless, game over.

04:43 PM BST

76 mins: TLS 38 HAR 26

Chocobares makes a big hit on Northmore in midfield and the centre knocks on.

Time is running out for Quins, as Toulouse put into a scrum.

04:42 PM BST

75 mins: TLS 38 HAR 26

Harlequins will have their final roll of the dice from a line-out on the Toulouse 10-metre line. With two scores requires, it’s now or never.

The line-out came about from a deep Green kick that was returned rather sloppily by Ramos.

04:38 PM BST

72 mins: TLS 38 HAR 26

Oh dear.

Quins attempt a counter from deep but Smith’s pass to Murley - under little pressure - asks too much of the wing.

Murley knocks on and Toulouse will put in just outside the visitors’ 22.

04:35 PM BST

CON RAMOS: TLS 38 HAR 26

The lead is back to 12 - and there are 11 minutes remaining.

04:35 PM BST

TRY MALLIA: TLS 36 HAR 26

That could well be that.

Toulouse suck the Quins forwards in, with Marchand scrapping like a cage fighter.

Eventually, the hosts go wide. Ramos passes a bit early to Mallia and the wing has a lot to do, but he steps in to brush aside the desperate challenges of Lynagh and Northmore to score in the corner.

04:33 PM BST

YELLOW CARD WALKER: TLS 31 HAR 26

‘Careless not reckless and a genuine, legal attempt to clean’

Walker is saved with just a yellow but, by the time he returns, with Toulouse against 14, the match might be gone.

The hosts go to the corner...

04:32 PM BST

66 mins: TLS 31 HAR 26

It is getting a bit cagey.

There’s a trading of quite poor kicks from Dupont and Murley with both teams desperately after field position.

Evans mis-times his jackal on halfway and the Quins flanker is penalised.

Hang on, Walker has clocked Dupont in the head at the ruck. This could be red? At first glance it looks at least a yellow.

To the TMO we go...

04:27 PM BST

Quins’ fourth score

04:26 PM BST

62 mins: TLS 31 HAR 26

Evans knocks on in midfield with Quins hunting again, and Toulouse put in.

Dupont darts down the blindside but two phases later it’s Quins popping up with it!

The visitors sniff a counter, and Lynagh brings the long pass out, but Murley cannot quite locate the support inside with the offload.

Toulouse will put into the scrum but Quins are on top - the hosts are struggling to get out of their own half.

04:23 PM BST

60 mins: TLS 31 HAR 26

Quins keep pushing, but Aldegheri gets down to win a holding-on penalty.

But with Toulouse on the attack around halfway, Costes slips and Northmore replies in kind!

Smith gives his side a line-out from a tight angle inside the Toulouse half.

This remains in the balance and, undoubtedly, it is a Quins purple patch.

04:20 PM BST

57 mins: TLS 31 HAR 26

Quins on the attack again here after a Toulouse breakdown penalty and Smith threads a kick into touch on Toulouse’s five-metre line. A great nudge.

But Toulouse go quickly and Kinghorn clears up to wards halfway. It will be a Quins throw, mind you.

04:16 PM BST

CON SMITH: TLS 31 HAR 26

It’s a five-point game. Madness!

Ramos is on for Lebel, incidentally.

04:16 PM BST

TRY GREEN: TLS 31 HAR 24

My. Word. They obviously read my thoughts at half-time!

Green counters and offloads to Murley, who is in space, entering the Toulouse 22.

Walker clears ruck, Quins recycle quickly, and with Toulouse reeling Green cuts a fabulous line to score under the sticks.

04:14 PM BST

Dispatch from Toulouse

Joe Marler and Julien Marchand enter the fray, replacing Fin Baxter and Peato Maucvaka, respectively. Two decent players join a game that is coming to the boil. Harlequins have been admirably composed after the break... ah. As I type that, Thibaud Flament springs for another line-out steal.

(The Quins line-out has struggled today)

04:13 PM BST

Quins hope

A 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 finish in the corner from Cadan Murley 😮‍💨



Can @Harlequins bring it back from here?#TOUvHAR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/mCZ2nQIXUM — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 5, 2024

04:12 PM BST

50 mins: TLS 31 HAR 19

Quins are sniffing another opportunity here, recycling the ball well with Esterhuizen, Northmore and Green finding holes.

But Toulouse attack the breakdown again with a counter-ruck. It’s a real mess - with players from both sides off feet - and Toulouse will put into a scrum on their own 22.

Marler and Marchand are on in each respective front row.

04:08 PM BST

CON SMITH: TLS 31 HAR 19

A fabulous strike from Smith on the left touchline.

Hope for Quins!

04:08 PM BST

TRY MURLEY: TLS 31 HAR 17

Hello! Game... on? And what a finish it is from Murley.

Quins suck Toulouse in with the maul and after a deflected Esterhuizen grubber, a long Smith pass sends Murley in at the corner.

The wing used all the space available, leaping early to dot down, with his body airborne and out of play.

04:06 PM BST

45 mins: TLS 31 HAR 12

A positive attack from Quins, with Evans, Herbst and Cunningham-South all dynamic and getting the visitors up to the Toulouse five-metre after an initial Northmore bust.

Penalty Quins - and they go to the corner...

04:04 PM BST

42 mins: TLS 31 HAR 12

Ahki marmelises Green on the counter and Quins look a bit frantic - albeit the tempo is good.

Toulouse knock on an up-and-under and Quins put in.

Scrum penalty! The visitors kick down into the Toulouse 22 and will throw in.

04:01 PM BST

The teams are back out

Can Quins do it?

You feel it’s vital they score first.

03:56 PM BST

The winning score?

Or is it too early for that?

Quins, comeback kings that they are, will fancy their chances still but 19 points away at Toulouse, against a side in this mood, feels too much.

03:54 PM BST

Dispatch from Toulouse

An intoxicating half and, while Harlequins contributed with two tries and some patient stuff, Toulouse have blown them away, really. The variety and dynamism of the hosts’ attack is something to behold. They possess so many threats, with the synergy of Dupont and Ntamack dictating their flow beautifully. Singling out individuals feels slightly unfair, but Costes and Mauvaka have caught the eye. Harlequins have to respond quickly and convincingly to keep in touch.

03:51 PM BST

Toulouse’s fourth

The hosts in a nutshell. Quins over throw a line-out on halfway and, incredibly, that’s curtains. Was Kinghorn offside at the kick? Possibly, but it’s fabulous play nonetheless.

Give @StadeToulousain a chance and they'll pounce 🔥



Antoine Dupont cashes in after a rapid Toulouse counter-attack!#TOUvHAR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/ZUoD8v3yGH — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 5, 2024

03:46 PM BST

Half-time: TLS 31 HAR 12

Quins half-heartedly attempt to counter but Northmore kicks into the Toulouse half and Kinghorn jogs the ball out for half-time.

What a half from the hosts; what a mountain to climb for Quins. When they’ve had the ball in the Toulouse 22, they have looked dangerous, but that has not happened anywhere near often enough. Toulouse have been allowed to dictate territory and possession - and tempo.

And when they turn it on, the hosts are irresistible.

03:45 PM BST

39 mins: TLS 31 HAR 12

Quins are caught offside from the restart - Saints fell foul of that yesterday, too - and so Toulouse put into a scrum on halfway.

And they’re off again. Dupont breaks from the base and Kinghorn feeds Lebel. The wing gets into the Quins 22 but Care gets back well to intercept his speculative offload.

03:42 PM BST

CON KINGHORN: TLS 31 HAR 12

Straightforward for the Scot and the hosts’ lead is now 19.

03:42 PM BST

TRY DUPONT: TLS 29 HAR 12

This is becoming... insurmountable.

It’s beautiful phase play after a Roumat turnover. Dupont taps quickly, Ntamack and Ahki combine delicately, before Mauvaka picks from the base and bursts through!

He’s hauled down a metre short but who’s there, again, to dot down? That’s right, Dupont.

03:38 PM BST

CON KINGHORN: TLS 24 HAR 12

No knock-on and the try stands.

On the replay, however, it looks like Kinghorn might have been a touch in front of Costes as he kicked.

Still, the full-back converts the score and the tit-for-tat pattern of the game is shattered.

03:36 PM BST

TRY DUPONT: TLS 22 HAR 12

Quins overthrow their line-out - another mix-up in that area - and Toulouse, in the blink of an eye, are off!

Costes - again - leaves Smith for dead in midfield before putting boot to ball. It’s a foot race, Murley does well to get back but the ball is loose as Kinghorn tries to dive on it.

Dupont picks up and dots down and it’s Toulouse’s fourth.

The TMO is checking whether there was a knock-on in the scramble...

03:35 PM BST

32 mins: TLS 17 HAR 12

A sweeping Toulouse move - with Dupont and Costes involved - comes to nothing after a knock-on.

Quins put in inside their own half, the scrum goes down and it’s going to be reset.

Oh, no, there’s some chatter from Aldegheri and it’s a Harlequins penalty!

03:33 PM BST

Lynagh’s 50:22; Quins’s second try

03:32 PM BST

A Toulousain dispatch

Breathless start here - hard to believe a quarter has gone already - and what is obvious is that compounding penalties to concede cheap metres is going to be costly. Then again, Andrew Brace also tends to reward breakdown aggression. Jackallers are going to need to strike a fine balance.

03:31 PM BST

MISSED CON KINGHORN: TLS 17 HAR 12

Well if these kickers keep kicking like this, we might not get 50 points apiece!

Still, five tries after 28 minutes. Madness.

03:30 PM BST

TRY FLAMENT: TLS 17 HAR 12

I can’t keep up!

Quins take the restart deep in their own territory and can’t control the ball in the ruck. The Toulouse counter-ruck causes the ball to squirt free. Care pops up to Cunningham-South but there’s confusion and the ball bounces off the flanker’s chest, straight into the arms of Flament, who charges over.

03:28 PM BST

MISSED CON SMITH: TLS 12 HAR 12

Smith cannot convert - sloppy from him - and the scores are level.

03:27 PM BST

TRY EVANS: TLS 12 HAR 12

Another perfect riposte from Quins!

Toulouse got absolutely nowhere near stopping the Harlequins maul and Smith has a moderately difficult conversion to retake the lead.

03:26 PM BST

24 mins: TLS 12 HAR 7

Smith puts the bomb up but it’s a little too long and Ntamack takes with ease, clearing up to halfway.

Quins throw in - Cunningham-South is putting himself about again - before Lynagh puts boot to ball and slides a grubber down to the Toulouse five-metre.

It’s into touch - and it’s a 50:22. Wow! Quins throw in five metres out.

03:22 PM BST

CON KINGHORN: TLS 12 HAR 7

Kinghorn takes his time but that one is successful, from the left side of the field.

03:21 PM BST

TRY MAUVAKA: TLS 10 HAR 7

And they have. Toulouse take the lead.

This could be 50 points apiece if it carries on!

03:20 PM BST

17 mins: TLS 5 HAR 7

Toulouse drive from the line-out maul with Mauvaka conducting at the back. The ball is over the line and Toulouse think they have scored.

Up to the TMO...

03:18 PM BST

16 mins: TLS 5 HAR 7

Two fabulous turnovers - one from Evans and the next from Mauvaka - ends with a Toulouse penalty as Baxter tries his hand for a third in 10 seconds, but Brace thinks the prop is illegal.

Toulouse kick down to the Quins 22 and will throw in.

03:16 PM BST

CON SMITH: TLS 5 HAR 7

Almost directly in front of the posts - and Quins lead!

03:16 PM BST

TRY SMITH: TLS 5 HAR 5

What a response! Smith squirts over to a chorus of boos.

It came after a tremendous run of phases. Esterhuizen, Cunningham-South and Dombrandt all punched holes. Care and Smith dictating tempo.

They’re back in it.

03:13 PM BST

12 mins: TLS 5 HAR 0

Another penalty for Quins as Toulouse are not pinged for not rolling away. So soft after the hosts put real pressure on the Quins line-out.

03:12 PM BST

11 mins: TLS 5 HAR 0

Massive for Quins - a scrum penalty!

Aldegheri collapses under pressure from Baxter and the visitors clear.

03:11 PM BST

9 mins: TLS 5 HAR 0

A penalty off the restart gives Toulouse and easy exit.

And Dupont is off from the resulting line-out, taking his side up to the 22. Harlequins think they have won it back but Meafou hits the ruck like a train to secure the ball for Toulouse.

The hosts rattle through the phases and Harlequins are clinging on. Toulouse are five metres out but Mauvaka’s offload to Mallia goes forward so the English side will escape with a five-metre scrum.

Given how the start has gone, if they escape here trailing by just five points that will feel like a victory.

03:07 PM BST

MISSED CON KINGHORN: TLS 5 HAR 0

It was wide on the left and tough so it’s not as bad as it could have been for Quins.

03:06 PM BST

TRY LEBEL: TLS 5 HAR 0

Too easy.

A stolen line-out, another sumptuous offload from Meafou; Mauvaka flicks to Ntamack and the long pass sends Lebel over.

That was Harlequins shooting themselves in the foot. You can’t lose five-metre line-outs to this lot.

03:05 PM BST

4 mins: TLS 0 HAR 0

Dupont goes cross-field to Mallia off the boot and the wing is in acres of space but the bounce does not favour him.

Quins throw in on their own five-metre line. Stolen by Flament!

03:04 PM BST

2 mins: TLS 0 HAR 0

It’s frenetic!

Quins look to attack out wide immediately but they’ve under-resourced the breakdown and a Costes counter-ruck wins the ball back.

And Toulouse are off, sweeping up the field. There’s a gorgeous offload from Meafou to Flament in there and the tempo is high. Kinghorn with a good carry, too.

But there’s a been a Quins knock-on so it’s the first scrum on the visitors’ 22. Toulouse put-in.

03:01 PM BST

Kick-off

Ntamack gets us under way!

03:01 PM BST

The teams are out...

...to much fanfare. Fireworks and coloured smoke.

‘Toulousain! Allez, allez, allez!’ gets going.

And Harlequins’ first ever Champions/Heineken Cup semi-final is about to begin.

03:00 PM BST

Dispatch from Toulouse

On the one hand, Harlequins have already engineered two rollocking wins in France this Champions Cup campaign. They outlasted both Racing 92 in the pool stage and edged Bordeaux-Bègles by one in a match comprising 83 points.

On the other hand, Toulouse utterly bullied Harlequins at The Stoop back in December, winning 47-19. In a funny sort of way, given the number of France internationals at the disposal of Ugo Mola, this is similar to the challenge that faced Northampton Saints yesterday… that is to say, it is going to be seriously tough.

If you were to plot a potential path to victory for Harlequins, you would say that they will need to eke out a number of scrum penalties over the 80 minutes, to keep Antoine Dupont quiet – or at least relatively subdued – and to capitalise if and when there are any lapses from Toulouse.

You sense Harlequins will need to rule the breakdown, too. Expect Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt and André Esterhuizen to go after the ruck area aggressively.

02:55 PM BST

Five minutes until kick-off

Here is a recap of today’s teams. It should be a cracker.

Toulouse: B Kinghorn; J Cruz Mallia, P Costes, P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont (c); C Baille, P Mauvaka, D Aldegheri, T Flament, E Meafou, F Cros, J Willis, A Roumat.

Replacements: J Marchand, R Neti, J Merkler, R Arnold, M Castro-Ferreira, P Graou, S Chocobares, T Ramos.

Harlequins: T Green; L Lynagh, L Northmore, A Esterhuizen, C Murley; M Smith, D Care; F Baxter, J Walker, W Collier, I Herbst, S Lewies (c), C Cunningham-South, W Evans, A Dombrandt.

Replacements: S Riley, J Marler, S Kerrod, G Hammond, J Chisholm, W Porter, J Evans, O Beard.

Referee: Andrew Brace

02:54 PM BST

Hostile reception

Boos for Marcus Smith as the Harlequins team is read out*



*French crowds love a boo — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) May 5, 2024

02:47 PM BST

An interesting selection

As in the quarter-final, Blair Kinghorn of Scotland is preferred to Thomas Ramos at full-back by Ugo Mola.

Still, not a bad replacement at 60 minutes, is it?

02:45 PM BST

Danny Wilson, Quins head coach, to TNT

Toulouse kick the least in terms of teams we have played this season. So you’re probably going to see a lot of ‘hold onto your hats’. There is a pragmatism attached to that but we’ve come here to have a crack!

You heard him - hold onto your hats, folks!

02:44 PM BST

Harlequins’ injured full-back

Superb.

Nick David amongst the fans in full kit 🃏 pic.twitter.com/diNTRNsCLF — Harlequins Podcast (@harlequinspod) May 5, 2024

02:37 PM BST

Jerome Kaino, Toulouse assistant, to TNT

Exciting! We’re very excited to be lucky enough to be in another semi-final. And to be at home is special as the last three or four years we’ve had to travel. Fired up. We haven’t managed to cross that hurdle as you said but we won’t take the home advantage for granted. It’s special, coming up against a world-class team. It’s about respecting our opponents and respecting what to have to do on the field. When we played there, four and a half months ago, we knew if we could get our game going then it would work well. But we’re expecting a totally different team. Antoine’s got the x-factor. But to have a pivot and work our game around him is incredible. He’s one in a million - world class. We’re lucky to have him on our side.

02:35 PM BST

A reminder!

Toulouse demolished Harlequins 47-19 in this competition just before Christmas.

I’ve just remembered I was there reporting on the game (a lot has happened since!) but Toulouse’s stars were sublime that night.

If they hit that level again, Quins will do well to live with them.

Relive that December match here.

02:27 PM BST

A Toulousain dispatch

I’ve reached my seat here at Stadium de Toulouse, having walked down the Garonne river from Place Capitole. Plenty of Harlequins supporters have travelled and are making themselves heard. There was even a green flare as the visitors disembarked from the coach at the ground about half an hour ago. We’re still about 40 minutes from kick-off and Romain Ntamack has just taken to the pitch to warm-up. On his way, he stopped to give his dad, Emile, a peck on the cheek. The latter was on the touchline on punditry duty. I cannot personally see past a win for Toulouse here, but it would be very interesting if Harlequins started in a completely different manner to Northampton Saints yesterday and built an early lead.

(My colleague agrees with me, then - sorry Quins!)

02:25 PM BST

Where’s your money?

Let me know in the comments.

I’m going, with a heavy heart, Toulouse by 10 - but it will be some game.

And, if that is the case, what a final we have in store. And can you believe that Leinster and Toulouse have never met in a European final?

But there’s still 80 minutes awaiting us and Harlequins will have plenty to say about that!

02:17 PM BST

Head-to-head

There are tasty clashes all over. This match is overflowing with sub-plots and narrative. Given the level of the respective attacks, it would be somewhat bizarre to pick the front rows, but the scrum battle today - after what happened in Bordeaux - is fascinating.

The clash at half-back, however, is a cut above. An all-international quartet in Danny Care and Marcus Smith against Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. That is worth the admission fee alone?

02:10 PM BST

ICYMI

Leinster became the first side to book their place in this season’s final with a three-point victory over Northampton in Dublin yesterday. The Irish province dominated for 60 minutes before a thrilling Saints comeback gave the hosts the mightiest fright.

Read Gavin Mairs’s report from Croke Park by clicking here.

02:04 PM BST

Confirmed line-ups

Toulouse: B Kinghorn; J Cruz Mallia, P Costes, P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont (c); C Baille, P Mauvaka, D Aldegheri, T Flament, E Meafou, F Cros, J Willis, A Roumat.

Replacements: J Marchand, R Neti, J Merkler, R Arnold, M Castro-Ferreira, P Graou, S Chocobares, T Ramos.

Harlequins: T Green; L Lynagh, L Northmore, A Esterhuizen, C Murley; M Smith, D Care; F Baxter, J Walker, W Collier, I Herbst, S Lewies (c), C Cunningham-South, W Evans, A Dombrandt.

Replacements: S Riley, J Marler, S Kerrod, G Hammond, J Chisholm, W Porter, J Evans, O Beard.

Referee: Andrew Brace

01:50 PM BST

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of the second semi-final of this season’s Champions Cup as Harlequins travel to Toulouse for a place in the final on May 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After Northampton’s narrow loss to Leinster yesterday, Harlequins are left to fly the English - and British! - flag in the Champions Cup today. This Harlequins dynasty has pulled off some remarkable victories - arguably none more so than in the quarter-final victory against Bordeaux - but today, in south-west France, would top them all. Toulouse are the Rolls Royce of France’s domestic scene; currently second in the Top 14 by two points despite having almost an entire matchday 23 away with World Cup commitments at the start of the season.

Just as with Leinster yesterday, too, Toulouse are not at “home”, but as good as, with this match moved away from the usual Stade Ernest-Wallon to the “neutral” Le Stadium across the city, the ground of the Toulousain football team. Although there will be fewer home comforts, a febrile atmosphere will be guaranteed in one of the world’s great rugby towns.

If Harlequins are to do the unthinkable today, then that Bordeaux spirit must be distilled and reopened with potency. Of course, the characteristic razzle-dazzle has to function but thinking back to that quarter-final and the titanic showings of props Fin Baxter and Will Collier is a reminder of the English side’s physical prowess, too. They will need it all today. It all has to fire against a Toulouse side - with Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack at the helm - that can cut teams open from all areas. Would a win become Harlequins’ greatest day in this competition? Certainly. And the greatest victory for an English side. Certainly up there.

One thing is for sure: we’ll all have to strap ourselves in. All the team news and confirmed line-ups are next!