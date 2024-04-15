Tough night for Charlotte’s Blake Proehl on ‘American Idol.’ Here’s what happened

After more than 30 million votes were cast last week, the Top 20 contestants were revealed on Sunday’s episode of “American Idol.”

The three-hour episode also included performances by Teddy Swims, Paul Russell and “Idol” alum Lauren Spencer Smith.

The Top 20 was revealed with each advancing contestant performing in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for their shot at the Top 14.

Did Charlotte native Blake Proehl make the cut?

Did Blake make the ‘American Idol’ Top 20?

At the end of Sunday’s episode, Blake was in the bottom three with contestants Haley Mia and Julia Gagnon, anxiously awaiting the verdict on the final spot in the Top 20.

Host Ryan Seacrest opened the envelope seconds later to reveal Julia’s name, ending Blake’s “Idol” journey.

“Thank you so much for being a part of our show this season,” Seacrest told Blake and Haley. “We’re going to miss you.”

Blake Proehl performs during “American Idol’s” Showstoppers round.

How to watch American Idol

The next episode of “American Idol” will air on Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Singers will perform and try to make the Top 14.