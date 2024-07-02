Tough contests await Glasgow in Champions Cup

[BBC]

Glasgow have the chance to avenge last season's defeat when they tackle Harlequins in a tough-looking Pool 4 of the Champions Cup next term.

A 28-24 away defeat ended Glasgow's hopes in the last 16 in April and Harlequins made it as far as the semis before falling to eventual champions Toulouse.

Warriors also have Toulon for the second season running after the French side finished bottom of the group last term having lost 29-5 at Scotstoun.

Another French outfit, England fly-half Owen Farrell's Racing 92, provide an eye-catching tie for Franco Smith's URC champions. Glasgow impressively secured home and away wins when the sides last met in the 2016-17 campaign.

And the Scotstoun side will take on Sale Sharks - who finished third in the English top flight last season - for the first time since easing to a 45-7 group-stage victory back in 2020.

The tournament gets under way in December and each team in the pool plays four games - two home and two away - before the top four advance to the round of the 16. The final takes place in Cardiff on May 24.

Champions Cup Pool 4 fixture dates