From Totti and De Rossi to Pellegrini: Ranieri masterclass in Rome derby

From Totti and De Rossi to Pellegrini: Ranieri masterclass in Rome derby

Claudio Ranieri has won five Rome derbies from five with some crucial decisions, such as subbing off Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi during the half-time break in 2010 or starting Lorenzo Pellegrini today.

Ranieri’s perfect record in Rome derbies is just one of the reasons Giallorossi fans love the 73-year-old.

This evening, Ranieri won his fifth Derby della Capitale from five and once again took centre stage with some big decisions.

The main one surely was starting captain Pellegrini, who had been facing a toxic environment at the Olimpico in previous months.

Fans had unfairly criticised the Italian midfielder for contributing to Daniele De Rossi’s sacking in September, and Pellegrini had not played at home in Serie A since October 31.

From Totti and De Rossi to Pellegrini: Ranieri masterclass in Rome derby

epa11807729 AS Roma’s head coach Claudio Ranieri looks on during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SS Lazio, in Rome, Italy, 05 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

On the eve of the game, Ranieri admitted that Pellegrini felt pressure from the fans in home matches.

Nevertheless, he still decided to start the Italian midfielder against Lazio, and the 28-year-old’s response was beyond impressive, as Pellegrini broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes.

Born in Rome, Pellegrini is a product of the club’s academy and a die-hard fan of the Giallorossi, just like former Roma captains De Rossi and Totti.

Back in 2010, Ranieri won a derby, making the opposite decision: replace the Roma pair during the half-time break.

That time, the Giallorossi were 1-0 down at minute 45, but they eventually came back from behind to claim a 2-1 victory.

“If I had lost that derby, I would still be inside the Olimpico,” Ranieri recalled last year.

“I had to do it; they supported the team too much, and I had to replace them. One must always be himself in front of the players; if not, it’s not okay.”

Ranieri was also born in Rome and is a die-hard Giallorossi fan. His knowledge of the environment, the city, the fans, and the club undoubtedly helped him make surprising and, at the same time, effective decisions that fans will never forget.

The next derby della Capitale will be played in three months, on the weekend of April 13. Ranieri will have a chance to make it six from six.