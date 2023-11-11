Tottenham XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has a number of key decisions to make ahead of today's trip to Wolves amid an injury crisis that worsened drastically as the week wore on.

James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven will play no part for Tottenham until 2024, Postecoglou said on Friday, after suffering injuries during Monday's defeat to Chelsea, while Richarlison is out for around a month after undergoing a groin operation.

The injury to Van de Ven and suspensions of Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie — both sent off against Chelsea — mean three of Spurs’ first-choice back four are unavailable to play at Molineux.

In a welcome piece of good news, Postecoglou confirmed that Ben Davies is “back and available”. The left-back has experience playing at centre-back, though more in a back three than his manager's four-man preference, so should start.

Eric Dier was drafted in off the bench on Monday for his first minutes of the season, and performed admirably given the circumstances, so could make up a patchwork centre-back pairing with Davies. Teenage summer signing Ashley Phillips, who is yet to make his debut, is an option off the bench.

In attack, Brennan Johnson will continue to deputise for Richarlison having already ousted the Brazilian in the starting lineup, and Giovani Lo Celso should come in for Maddison. The Argentine has not started a game for Spurs in over two years due to a string of loan moves.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Emerson; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Johnson; Son

Injuries: Maddison, Van de Ven, Perisic, Solomon, Sessegnon, Richarlison

Doubts: None

Suspended: Romero, Udogie

Date and time: 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Venue: Molineux