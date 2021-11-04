Tottenham XI vs Vitesse: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Antonio Conte’s first game

Antonio Conte is yet to officially take a training session at Tottenham while he awaits his work visa but the new head coach is expected to be in the dugout for the first time for tonight’s Europa Conference League match at home to Vitesse Arnhem.

In the circumstances, Conte’s XI is anyone’s guess but the Italian could make an immediate switch to his preferred 3-4-3 system, which looks well-suited to Spurs’ squad.

Club captain Hugo Lloris is yet to play in the Conference League this season but joined managing director Fabio Paratici at yesterday’s pre-match press conference and Conte may feel the skipper’s influence is important as he attempts to get his initial ideas across to the squad.

Conte is likely to want Cristian Romero at the heart of his back three, while Ben Davies looks a good fit for the left centre-half role and may be set for a run in the team.

Matt Doherty may ultimately lack the intensity and technique to be a hit under Conte long-term but could make a rare appearance at wing-back, with Emerson Royal saved for Sunday’s visit to Everton.

On the other flank, Sergio Reguilon should be ready to start both matches after being rested for Nuno Espirito Santo’s final game, the bleak 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

In midfield, Harry Winks and Dele Alli will be hoping to return to the fold after falling out of favour under Nuno but may not be in condition to start against the Dutch side, who beat Spurs 2-1 in the Netherlands last month.

A good midfield balance might be one of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele playing next to one of Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

One of Conte’s first major challenges will be coaxing Harry Kane back to his best and the head coach could opt to start the England captain in a strong front three with Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son in a bid to immediately play him into some form.

Ryan Sessegnon, who could be a big winner if Conte does switch to wing-backs, is thought to be the only Spurs player sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Tottenham predicted XI: (3-4-1-2) Lloris; Sanchez, Romero, Davies; Doherty, Lo Celso, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas; Son, Kane

