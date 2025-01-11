Tottenham XI vs Tamworth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup

Spurs are out to avoid a cup upset on Sunday (ES Composite)

Ange Postecoglou says he will not rotate heavily for Tottenham’s trip to fifth-tier Tamworth in the FA Cup third round.

Spurs have endured a torrid time of it with injuries this season, and the manager may see the trip to the non-league side as the ideal opportunity where possible to rest key players who have otherwise been stretched across a busy winter period.

Asked if he expects to rotate, Postecoglou said: “Not too much as we don’t have too many, so we’re still kind of limited on numbers.”

The likes of striker Dominic Solanke and midfielder Dejan Kulusevski could be rested, as could club captain Heung-min Son. Highly rated youngsters Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear will be pushing for minutes.

Archie Gray, 18, could also be afforded a chance to rest his legs, with centre-back Alfie Dorrington pushing for his first senior start for Spurs. Left-back Sergio Reguilon could leave the club this month but might be handed an opportunity to impress at the Lamb Ground.

“Alfie is training with the squad,” Postecoglou confirmed. “He probably needs some game time, so I’ll probably look to line up some [game time] for him.

“Having Mikey [Moore] back helps in that forward area, for sure. In terms of centre-halves and right-back, we're still pretty limited in terms of what we can do there in terms of rotation.”

In goal, new signing Antonin Kinsky, who impressed on debut against Liverpool on Wednesday, should keep his place having overtaken both Brandon Austin and Fraser Forster in the pecking order.

Rodrigo Bentancur is following concussion protocols, after being forced off during the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, so will be absent for two weeks, but midfield is an area where Postecoglou has little room to rotate.

Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison missed the win over Liverpool due to suspension so will surely start.

Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Spence, Dorrington, Dragusin, Reguilon; Sarr, Bergvall; Moore, Maddison, Werner; Lankshear

Injured: Vicario, Udogie, Bentancur, Davies, Romero, Van de Ven, Richarlison, Forster, Odobert

Date and time: 12:30pm GMT, Sunday, January 12, 2025

Venue: The Lamb Ground, Tamworth

TV channel and live stream: ITV1 and ITVX