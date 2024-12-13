Tottenham XI vs Southampton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

Yves Bissouma serves a one-match suspension when Tottenham face Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

The midfielder earned his five yellow card of the season when Spurs gave up a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 to Chelsea last Sunday.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou admitted this week that he is suffering the biggest injury crisis of his managerial career by a “fair stretch”.

His side will again be without the two first-choice centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, as well as versatile defender Ben Davies and summer signing Wilson Odobert.

Meanwhile, Richarlison and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario continue their long-term absences, with both not expected back well until the new year.

There was more positive news on Thursday night, when Brennan Johnson recovered from illness to start in the 1-1 draw with Rangers in the Europa League.

In attack, Postecoglou must decide whether to pick Timo Werner, who he replaced at half-time against Rangers and later said had produced an “unacceptable” first-half performance.

With Spurs’ injury crisis yet to abate, though, Postecoglou could have no option but to play the German on the South Coast and trust him to turn it around.

Rodrigo Bentancur continues his domestic ban, and with Bissouma also suspended there could be an opportunity for Lucas Bergvall to start in midfield alongside Pape Matar Sarr.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Forster; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Udogie; Bergvall, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Solanke

Injured: Van de Ven, Richarlison, Romero, Odobert, Vicario, Davies

Suspended: Bissouma, Bentancur

Doubts: None

Time and date: 7pm GMT, Sunday December 15, 2024

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium