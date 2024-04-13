Tottenham XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham midfielder Ange Postecoglou faces big decisions in midfield for today’s lunchtime kick-off against Newcastle.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr have tended to be Tottenham's first-choice two this season but Spurs improved after they were replaced at half-time by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in last weekend's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Sarr, who was substituted after 23 minutes with Spurs 5-0 down on their last visit to St. James' Park, adds energy to the side and may pick up now he is no longer fasting for Ramadan, while Postecoglou has tended to stick with Bissouma.

The manager's other decision is in the front three where Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson are jostling for one place on the right. Johnson, though, has been in good form of late and seems likely to keep his place alongside Heung-min Son and Timo Werner.

Richarlison remains sidelined with a knee injury, while long-term absentees Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are still out.

Asked about his midfield, Postecoglou said: "I thought Pierre and Rodri coming on at half-time really helped us last week.

"It was a game which kind of needed something different to what we had. I thought Biss and Pape did well enough in the first half and worked really hard, but I thought for where the game was at and the way Forest were setting up, having Pierre and Rodri in there with their experience, Pierre particularly with his passing range, I thought we could use it to start working and switching the flanks. And it worked well.

"Pierre's been good. He hasn't started as many games as he'd like but whenever we've needed him he's done a good job for us and from my perspective we're in a good place where we have a squad where I can make these changes within games or between games."

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Werner, Son

Injured: Richarlison, Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon

Time and date: 12.30pm BST on Saturday, April 13, 2024

Venue: St James’ Park

TV channel: TNT Sports