Tottenham XI vs Man United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham will today make a late decision on whether to include Heung-min Son in their squad to face Manchester United on Sunday.

The captain limped off after 71 minutes of Thursday night’s 3-0 Europa League win against Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag, with Ange Postecoglou initially revealing the forward was feeling fatigued in his hamstring.

But Postecoglou gave a new update on Friday afternoon saying: “It’s still early days from last night [against Qarabag]. It’s fair to say the boys are fairly tired, the boys who played.

“Apart from Sonny, everyone is OK. Sonny, I don’t think it’s too bad. He wants to train tomorrow. We’ll see how he goes in training tomorrow [Saturday] and see where we for from there.

Heung-min Son is a doubt (Getty Images)

“We’ve got another day up our sleeve to give him an extra chance.”

Tottenham will be without Wilson Odobert, due to a thigh injury, and Richarlison remains sidelined after suffering a setback in recent weeks to a calf injury.

“It’s not ideal that we had a late finish last night and had to play for a long time with 10 men”, Postecoglou said. “We’ve got some fresh guys as well. Pedro [Porro], [Cristian] Romero, [Rodrigo] Bentancur, [James] Maddison]. We still have some freshness there that can help us.”

Predicted Tottenham XI XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Solanke

Doubt: Son

Injured: Odobert, Richarlison

Time and date: 4:30pm BST, Sunday 29 September 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel: Sky Sports