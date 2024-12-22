Tottenham XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Tottenham are set to be boosted by the return to Destiny Udogie for their Premier League showdown with Liverpool.

Udogie missed Thursday’s dramatic 4-3 Carabao Cup win over Manchester United after coming off in last weekend’s 5-0 win against Southampton.

But Ange Postecoglou hopes the left-back will be available to face leaders Liverpool.

Udogie’s return would give Postecoglou a decision over who to play as his full-backs after Djed Spence impressed against Southampton and United.

Spurs remain without Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies so Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray will continue at centre-back.

Timo Werner missed the United game due to illness.

Speaking on Friday morning, Postecoglou said: “Timo was unwell yesterday, Udogie was out before the game and we hope they will be okay.”

Asked for an update on Mikey Moore, Postecoglou said: “No, no. he hasn’t been involved [in training]. We’ll need to get at least a couple of weeks’ training into Mikey.”

There could be a recall for Brennan Johnson, who came on as a substitute on Thursday.

Yves Bissouma is available again in the Premier League after he missed the Southampton game through suspension.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Solanke

Injured: Van de Ven, Vicario, Romero, Richarlison, Davies, Bentancur, Odobert

Time and date: 4:30pm GMT on Sunday December 22, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports