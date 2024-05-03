Tottenham XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Ange Postecoglou faces selection decisions across his midfield and front three for Sunday's visit to Liverpool.

The Tottenham manager made five changes to his side for Thursday's defeat at Chelsea, including starting a whole new midfield three, but admitted afterwards "it didn't work".

Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison could return to the XI after being benched at Chelsea, while Postecoglou faces a choice between Yves Bissouma and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at No.6.

If Maddison returns to the side at No.10, Dejan Kulusevski could push into the front three at the expense of Brennan Johnson, who was poor at Stamford Bridge.

Richarlison and captain Heung-min Son are likely to keep their places at centre-forward and left wing, respectively, despite also being subdued on Thursday.

Timo Werner (hamstring), Ben Davies (calf), Destiny Udogie (quad), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Fraser Forster (foot) and Manor Solomon (knee) are all expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season, with Postecoglou to assess the rest of his squad at training on Friday afternoon.

Predicted Spurs XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Emerson; Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Injuries: Werner, Davies, Udogie, Sessegnon, Forster, Solomon

Time and date: 4.30pm BST on Sunday May 5, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports