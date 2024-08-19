Tottenham XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injuries, Dominic Solanke debut today

Tottenham have a couple of team news decisions to make surrounding Dominic Solanke and Yves Bissouma for tonight’s Premier League opener at Leicester.

Ange Postecoglou revealed the club’s decision to suspend Bissouma last week after he appeared in a social media clip inhaling laughing gas, as the coach said Bissouma must rebuild trust with him and the squad.

Summer signing Archie Gray is a contender to make his competitive Spurs debut at No6, though Rodrigo Bentancur is a more experienced option to start next to Pape Sarr. Oliver Skipp will not be involved as he finalises a move to the Foxes.

New striker Solanke is expected to make his bow up-front, particularly as Postecoglou says Richarlison needs "match minutes" over the coming weeks after recently returning from injury.

The Australian otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from, with Destiny Udogie expected to be ready to start at left-back despite missing most of pre-season.

Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski are competing for a place on the right flank, while James Maddison should start against his former club but is now under pressure for a place from summer signing Lucas Bergvall.

French winger Wilson Odobert is also eligible after completing a shock £30m move from Burnley on Friday.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Solanke

Unavailable: Bissouma, Skipp

Time and date: 8pm BST on Monday, August 19, 2024

Venue: King Power