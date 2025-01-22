Tottenham XI vs Hoffenheim: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Europa League

Chance: Richarlison (Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham have barely 11 senior players available for Thursday's Europa League tie at Hoffenheim, with at least seven still sidelined and Antonin Kinsky, Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon ineligible in the competition.

With January signing Kinsky unable to be registered until after the initial phase and Guglielmo Vicario injured, Postecoglou faces a choice between Brandon Austin and Fraser Forster in goal.

Cristian Romero has returned to training this week in a huge boost to the head coach but the Argentine may not be risked from the start given his struggles with injuries this season.

Radu Dragusin is available despite needing stitches during Sunday's defeat at Everton and could partner either Ben Davies or Archie Gray at centre-back, with the other playing left-back.

Rodrigo Bentancur is back in the squad after completing concussion protocols and should come into the side at the base of midfield, with Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison pushing for further starts in the twin No8 roles.

Richarlison and Mikey Moore both impressed from the bench at Goodison Park and may be rewarded with starting places, with Postecoglou likely to want to rest one or both of Dejan Kulusevski and captain Heung-min Son.

Teenager Will Lankshear is another option, having already started twice in the competition, but January addition Min-hyeok Yang, 19, is ineligible.

Spurs’ bench in Germany is set to be youthful and is likely to include just one or two outfield players with a senior appearance for the club.

Tottenham predicted XI: Austin; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Davies; Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison; Kulusevski, Moore, Richarlison

Doubts: Romero, Sarr, Bissouma

Injured: Vicario, Solanke, Udogie, Johnson, Werner, Van de Ven, Forster, Odobert

Ineligible: Kinsky, Spence, Reguilon, Yang

Time and date: 5.45pm on Thursday, January 23, 2025

Venue: PreZero Arena

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports and Discovery+