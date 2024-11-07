Tottenham XI vs Galatasaray: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League today

Tottenham are short of defenders for tonight’s daunting Europa League clash against Galatasaray in Turkey.

With Ben Davies set to be needed at centre-back, Archie Gray is the obvious choice to fill in at left-back if Ange Postecoglou wants to rest Destiny Udogie. Neither Djed Spence nor Sergio Reguilon are eligible.

Udogie was supposed to have a night off in the Carabao Cup against Manchester City last mid-week but was called into action early following a hamstring injury for Micky van de Ven, which will keep him out until after the international break.

Spurs' other mainstay at centre-back is Cristian Romero, who was forced off injured against Aston Villa at the weekend and will not be risked here.

Postecoglou can at least change his entire midfield, with Yves Bissouma, Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison pushing to come into the XI, while Timo Werner offerd fresh options on the flanks. Mikey Moore has stayed at home due to an illness.

But Richarlison's latest injury against Villa means Dominic Solanke may have to continue up front, particularly with Postecoglou likely to keep managing Heung-min Son's minutes.

If Solanke is deemed to need a rest, young striker Will Lankshear could make his second start after a full debut against Ferencvaros in the opening game of this competition.

Wilson Odobert is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Spurs predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray; Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Werner, Solanke, Moore

Injured: Romero, Van de Ven, Richarlison, Spence, Odobert, Moore (ill)

Time and date: 5.45pm GMT tonight, Thursday, November 7, 2024

Venue: Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi

Referee: Lawrence Visser

TV and live stream: TNT Sports