Tottenham XI vs Ferencvaros: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Europa League today

Tottenham’s Europa League trip to Ferencvaros this evening leaves Ange Postecoglou with decisions to make in both defence and attack.

The head coach can comfortably rotate his midfield three, with Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Lucas Bergvall all pushing to return to the side after starting Spurs’ opening game of the league phase, a 3-0 win over Qarabag last week. But elsewhere, Postecoglou is short of options.

Left-back Destiny Udogie has stayed in London after picking up a muscle injury against Manchester United on Sunday - described by Postecoglou as "nothing significant" - and neither Djed Spence nor Sergio Reguilon are part of the European squad, despite the latter travelling with the team. Ben Davies is therefore likely to start at left-back.

Radu Dragusin is suspended after his dismissal against Qarabag, but Postecoglou may want to rest Micky van de Ven so Archie Gray could fill in as an auxiliary centre-back.

Not travelled: Tottenham remain without injured captain Heung-min Son against Ferencvaros (Getty Images)

Gray could also replace Pedro Porro at right-back again, although the Spaniard was rested last midweek while Van de Ven played.

In the front three, Postecoglou is down to the bare bones. Captain Heung-min Son remains sidelined and has also stayed at home, while Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are also injured.

Mikey Moore, 17, could make his first Spurs start to allow the in-form Brennan Johnson a rest, while Will Lankshear will be pushing for a debut from the bench.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Gray, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall; Werner, Moore, Solanke

Injured: Son, Udogie, Richarlison, Odobert

Time and date: 5.45pm BST on Thursday October 3, 2024

Venue: Groupama Arena, Budapest

TV channel: TNT Sports