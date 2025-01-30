Tottenham XI vs Elfsborg: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League

Target: Micky van de Ven is available again (Getty Images)

Micky van de Ven is tonight set to return to Tottenham's squad for the first time since December 8 as Spurs take on Elfsborg in the Europa League.

Regardless Van de Ven will play some part in a major boost to depleted Spurs, who will be without eight players through injury, with Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon and Antonin Kinsky ineligible.

Brandon Austin will again deputise for Kinsky in goal and, if Van de Ven is on the bench, manager Ange Postecoglou's back four picks itself.

Pape Matar Sarr has been carrying a knock and may not be risked from the start but Yves Bissouma is fit to return to the midfield.

Richarlison is also unlikely to start again after feeling his groin against Leicester last weekend, with Mikey Moore poised to start and Heung-min Son the likeliest candidate to play through the middle.

Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke, James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario remain sidelined through injury.

Big boost: Micky van de Ven is back in Tottenham training (Getty Images)

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Austin; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray; Bissouma, Bentancur, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Moore, Son.

Doubts: Van de Ven

Injured: Romero, Udogie, Werner, Johnson, Odobert, Solanke, Maddison, Vicario

Ineligible: Spence, Reguilon, Kinsky

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Thursday, January 30, 2025

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports and Discovery+