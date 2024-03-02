Tottenham XI vs Crystal Palace: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Destiny Udogie returns for Tottenham against Crystal Palace today.

Spurs captain Heung-min Son, who was effective up front earlier in the season, is likely to replace the injured Richarlison as Ange Postecoglou's focal point in attack, starting with Saturday's visit of the Eagles.

Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson are likely to compete for the two wide positions in the front three.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TOTTENHAM VS CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE!

Pedro Porro is still a week away from returning to training, so Emerson Royal continues at right-back.

Ryan Sessegnon will not be available again this season after undergoing another hamstring surgery in the week, while Manor Solomon remains some way from returning to training amid a series of complications with his own return from surgery.

Starting Tottenham XI: Vicario; Emerson, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son.

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Lo Celso, Johnson, Scarlett

Time and date: 3pm on Saturday, March 2, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium