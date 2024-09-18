Tottenham XI vs Coventry: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup game today

Ange Postecoglou has made a total of eight changes for Tottenham’s Carabao Cup third-round trip to Coventry tonight.

A meeting with a Championship club - even one with Coventry's class - would typically be regarded as a good opportunity to rotate the squad but Postecoglou was thought to be under pressure to name a strong side.

Spurs fans are desperate to win a first trophy since 2008 and the club's disappointing showings in the domestic cups last season was one of the major frustrations of a largely encouraging first year under the Australian.

Postecoglou's decision to heavily rotate his squad for the second-round tie at Fulham in August, which Spurs lost on penalties, felt like one of the only missteps in his brilliant start in north London, and there would be enormous frustration - and no little anger - from supporters if they crashed out with a weakened team this evening.

Postecoglou, though, is naturally conscious of his side's gruelling schedule as they begin a run of seven games in 21 days, including the start of the revamped Europa League, and the need to protect certain players and give opportunities to others.

Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dominic Solanke are the only players to retain their starting berths from the north London derby defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Fraser Forster makes his first appearance since that Fulham loss a year ago in goal, with teenagers Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert all afforded chances to impress.

Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies are the centre-back pairing with no Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven even in the squad, while Pape Matar Sarr returns to the midfield and Timo Werner gets a rare start in attack.

Sergio Reguilon makes a surprise appearance on the bench alongside captain Heung-min Son and another teenage hopeful in Mikey Moore, while there is no start for Djed Spence. Tottenham remain without the injured Yves Bissouma and Richarlison.

Tottenham XI: Forster, Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall, Werner, Odobert, Solanke

Subs: Vicario, Spence, Porro, Reguilon, Moore, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

Injured: Bissouma, Richarlison, Lankshear

Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday September 18, 2024

Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena