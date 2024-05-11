Tottenham XI vs Burnley: Richarlison injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup for Premier League

Tottenham have a few selection dilemmas for today’s Premier League clash with Burnley amid fresh claims over the fitness of Richarlison.

The forward scored one and assisted another from the bench against Liverpool last weekend, but has since been left out of Brazil’s squad for this summer’s Copa America due to an unspecified injury.

Brazil coach Dorival Jr said: “Richarlison has a calf injury. It has not yet been made official by the club, but we contacted the player and he informed us."

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TOTTENHAM VS BURNLEY LIVE!

Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski are both, therefore, likely to start for Tottenham against Burnley this afternoon, with captain Heung-min Son playing through the middle.

Emerson Royal was at fault for two of Liverpool's goals in the 4-2 defeat at Anfield last time out and head coach Ange Postecoglou has revealed Oliver Skipp could deputise at left-back after training there in the last couple of weeks.

James Maddison is pushing for a return to the side after two matches on the bench, while Postecoglou is likely to pick between Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.

Spurs have no other fresh injury concerns, with Fraser Forster, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner and Manor Solomon all still sidelined.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Skipp; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Injured: Davies, Udogie, Forster, Werner, Solomon, Richarlison, Sessegnon

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday May 11, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium