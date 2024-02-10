Tottenham XI vs Brighton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

For the first time in months, Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has a nearly fully fit squad and selection headaches across his team for today's visit of Brighton.

Heung-min Son is back from the Asian Cup and trained on Friday, with Postecoglou saying the captain is ready to start but does not.

Son is on the bench, leaving a front three of the in-form Richarlison, Timo Werner and Dejan Kulusevski.

Yves Bissouma is also back and ready to start (Action Images via Reuters)

Yves Bissouma is also available again after the Africa Cup of Nations and is also on the bench.

Pape Sarr returns to the XI after coming off the bench against Everton last time out, while Rodrigo Bentancur is enjoying a run of games and James Maddison also starts.

Postecoglou's defence is settled, although there is fierce competition for places on the bench.

Giovani Lo Celso is back in training but is given another week to recover from a muscle injury, while both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp are on the bench.

Confirmed team news

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Werner

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Son, Bissouma, Emerson, Forster, Johnson, Davies

Brighton XI: Steele, Lamptey, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, Lallana, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Mitoma

Subs: Verbruggen, Webster, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Fati, Veltman, Baker-Boaitey, O'Mahony

Injuries: Lo Celso, Solomon, Sessegnon

Time and date: 3pm on Saturday, February 10, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium