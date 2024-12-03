Tottenham XI vs Bournemouth: Solanke latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup for Premier League

Tottenham will hope to have Dominic Solanke back as they travel to face Bournemouth on Thursday night, though there are still injury problems in defence.

Solanke was not involved in Sunday’s draw with Fulham due to illness, having been sent home on the morning of the match, but Postecoglou suggested the striker could be back to face his former club in midweek.

Asked after the Fulham match if Solanke would be available against Bournemouth, Postecoglou said: “I hope so. He trained but he came in and didn’t look well at all so we sent him home.

“It’s obviously an illness not an injury so we need to see how it settles down in the next couple of days but hopefully it’s nothing too significant.”

Cristian Romero has not played since before the international break due to a toe issue and remains a doubt, even if Postecoglou gave a relatively positive update when quizzed on the centre-back’s chances of facing Bournemouth.

“Potentially,” he said. “He still hasn't trained with the team. He's getting closer, but he still hasn't trained with the team.”

Spurs could opt to be cautious with Romero’s fitness, particularly with Chelsea visiting on Sunday for a crucial London derby.

Micky van de Ven is expected to miss out again, meaning Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies are set to continue as the centre-back partnership.

If Postecoglou does have one eye on the Chelsea match this weekend, Djed Spence could be one of those to come into the side, with Pedro Porro handed a rest.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Forster; Spence, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski; Johnson, Son, Solanke

Injured: Vicario, Van de Ven, Odobert, Moore, Richarlison

Doubts: Romero, Solanke, Gray

Suspended: Bentancur

Time and date: 8:15pm GMT on Thursday December 5, 2024

Venue: Vitality Stadium

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video