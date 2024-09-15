Tottenham XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham will likely have both Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke fit for today’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

There had been concerns over both after they missed the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle before the international break — Van de Ven with a knee issue and £65million summer signing Solanke with an ankle problem.

However, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou offered an encouraging update on Friday, telling reporters: “It’s fairly positive. Micky's good, he's trained all the way through the international break and it was good for him to stay with us to build him back up so he's ready to go.

“Dom has improved as well and trained the back half of this week. We still have two days to go with those guys so hopefully they get through training ok and are available.”

Spurs, however, may be without Yves Bissouma after he sustained a groin injury on international duty with Mali.

Postecoglou said: “We had the last of the boys in late [on Thursday] so we'll have a look at them today and everyone's reporting all well except for Biss. He's got a bit of an issue, but we'll have a look at him over the next couple of days and see how it settles.

“It’s not serious, but he’s getting treatment today. We’ll see how it goes.

“It’s a tweak in his groin. The initial reports is it’s not serious which means there is a chance for Sunday, which tells me it’s nothing significant.

“If he doesn’t make Sunday, then I’ll assume he’ll be right for after that. At the same time, he’s just come off a long flight, you never feel great anyway, we’ll see how he trains tomorrow and that will give the best indication.”

Strikers Richarlison and Will Lankshear are ruled out.

Tottenham possible XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Solanke

Injured: Richarlison, Lankshear

Doubts: Bissouma

Date and time: 2pm BST today on Sunday, September 15, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium