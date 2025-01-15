Tottenham XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for north London derby today

Dominic Solanke will lead the line for Tottenham at Arsenal (ES Composite)

Lucas Bergvall has given Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou something to think about ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash at rivals Arsenal.

With Dejan Kulusevski likely to start in the front three, Bergvall is competing for three spots in the middle with Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison.

The Swede was the only one of the four not the start not to start the 3-0 FA Cup third-round win at Tamworth on Sunday, meaning he should be fresh to return to the XI against out-of-form Arsenal.

Postecoglou's back five effectively picks itself, with January signing Antonin Kinsky set to start a third game in a week in goal. Ben Davies has recovered from a hamstring injury to return to training but not expected to be part of the squad, but forwards Richarlison and Mikey Moore will be on the bench.

Big boost: Richarlison will soon return for Tottenham (Action Images via Reuters)

Brennan Johnson is expected to drop out of the Spurs side after struggling to make an impact against part-timers Tamworth over the weekend, while Timo Werner - who also disappointed - has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion) will not be available again, while Cristian Romero (quad) and Micky van de Ven (hamstring) are not expected to return until the end of the month. Guglielmo Vicario (foot) is on track to be fit in late February but Wilson Odobert (hamstring) remains sidelined long-term.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Son, Solanke

Doubts: Davies

Injured: Werner, Bentancur, Romero, Van de Ven, Odobert, Vicario, Udogie

Time and date: 8pm GMT tonight on Wednesday 15 January 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports, Discovery+