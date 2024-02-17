Tottenham vs Wolves: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham face another Premier League home game this afternoon as they welcome Wolves to north London looking to close the gap on neighbours Arsenal.

A last-gasp win over Brighton last time out, followed by Aston Villa’s loss to Manchester United, saw Spurs move into the top four. Another win today, in another rare Saturday 3pm kick-off, will see them move to within two points of the title-chasing Gunners.

Wolves, meanwhile, face another London opposition after a frustrating home loss to Brentford, which saw them dominate the Bees but fail to find a way through to goal.

Gary O’Neil’s side won the reverse fixture against Spurs with two goals in injury time and will fancy their chances of a league double.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Wolves is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Marino Lemina scored a last-gasp winner last time these teams met (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Wolves

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Tottenham vs Wolves team news

Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro have been ruled out of the game through injury. Emerson Royal and Ben Davies are in reserve to cover. Giovani Lo Celso is hoping to be back in contention after another week on the training ground.

Last week, Tottenham against Brighton brought Heung-min Son off the bench upon the captain’s return from the Asian Cup, so should start at the weekend. Timo Werner is the most likely to drop out, with Dejan Kulusevski better on the right and Richarlison in fine goalscoring form through the middle. Brennan Johnson scored the winner against Brighton so will stake his own claim to start.

Wolves will hope to hand a start to Son's South Korea team-mate Hwang Hee-chan after he was left out of the squad for the defeat to Brentford due to a calf injury. Fellow forward Matheus Cunha is also out after suffering a significant hamstring injury.

Heung-min Son is back and expected to start (PA)

Tottenham vs Wolves prediction

Tottenham will be rightly wary of Wolves after seeing them dismantle Chelsea on their last trip to London earlier this month, though injury to the visitors’ forward line will have a say on the game. Even with Pedro Neto fit and firing again, Cunha and Hwang’s absence could blunt O’Neil’s side.

Spurs have Son back and it took him just half an hour to get another goal contributing, laying the ball on a plate for Johnson’s 96th-minute winner against Brighton, and his return to skipper the side is huge. Spurs have scored in 36 consecutive league games, and I expect that record to continue.

Spurs to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Spurs have lost three of their last four games against Wolves.

Tottenham wins: 52

Draws: 21

Wolves wins: 32

Tottenham vs Wolves match odds

Tottenham: 4/9

Draw: 11/4

Wolves: 7/2

Odds subject to change.