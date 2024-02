Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(PA)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League updates

Tottenham host Wolves in the Premier League

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Davies, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal, Matar Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison.

Wolves XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, Sarabia, Neto, Joao Gomes, Hwang.

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Tottenham vs Wolves line-ups

14:07 , Mike Jones

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…