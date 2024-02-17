Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news and lineups as Heung-min Son starts

Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE!

Spurs will bid to build an advantage over their rivals in the race for fourth place when Wolves visit north London in the Premier League today. With Aston Villa a point back as they face Fulham across the capital, Ange Postecoglou will hope to rely on his side’s sterling home form on what is also a revenge mission.

The Australian’s honeymoon period in English football was ended with three consecutive defeats in November, which included a devastating defeat at Molineux as Wolves struck two late goals. More recently, Tottenham have hit top gear again but are without Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie as they look for a sixth league win in a row at home.

Wolves are unbeaten in five away games, however, in all competitions and harbour European ambitions of their own. Follow all the action from Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Dom Smith at the ground!

Tottenham vs Wolves updates

Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Tottenham Stadium

How to watch free highlights

Tottenham team news: Injured trio out but Lo Celso in squad

Wolves team news: Hwang returns to XI after Cunha blow

Score prediction

The supercomputer hath spoken

14:26 , Marc Mayo

According to the AI-based supercomputer from the boffins at BetIdeas, Spurs have a 66 per cent chance of beating Wolves this afternoon.

That leaves a 20 per cent chance for a draw and 14 per cent for an away win.

Ange Postecoglou labels Heung-min Son a true 'leader'

14:21 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has hailed club captain Heung-min Son as a true “leader”.

Postecoglou made the South Korea star Tottenham’s full-time skipper but he hit the headlines when it emerged he had dislocated his finger in an altercation with South Korea teammate Lee Kang-in ahead of their shock Asia Cup defeat to Jordan.

Postecoglou said: “I don't know all the details [of the altercation] and kind of don't want to know, because it is an internal matter [for South Korea]. But what I know of the story is Sonny showing leadership.

“That's what leadership is all about. Leadership is not about being popular and trying to make everybody happy, it's about when you see something that you don't feel is right, then you stand up for it because it's the best thing for the group. I see that in Sonny.”

Read the full story!

Pedro Porro makes injury vow

14:17 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro has described his injury blow as a “small bump in the road”.

Fans spotted that Porro was not present at Spurs’ open training session in midweek and Ange Postecoglou has confirmed his absence.

The manager said ahead of today’s game with Wolves that the Spaniard will miss out having suffered a “strain” in training, potentially keeping him out for a fortnight.

The player has now posted on social media that he expects to make a quick return.

“Small bump in the road but same mentality as always,” he wrote.

“Back soon.”

One change for Wolves

14:10 , Marc Mayo

As expected, Hwang Hee-chan is in the visitors’ XI after Matheus Cunha was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Matt Doherty on the bench against his old club.

☝️ One change from #WOLBRE

🇰🇷 Hee Chan returns to the starting XI



How we line-up to face @SpursOfficial.



Dom Smith at Tottenham Stadium

14:08 , Marc Mayo

So Tottenham shuffle the pack, with Ange Postecoglou forced into changes at full-back due to injuries for Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro.

In their places start Emerson Royal and Ben Davies.

There is more good news in that Yves Bissouma starts his first match since mid-December following a stop-start time of it due to suspensions and then competing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He partners Pape Sarr in the midfield double pivot that worked so well for Spurs earlier in the season.

How Wolves line up

14:05 , Marc Mayo

Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Hwang, Neto

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, S. Bueno, H. Bueno, Doyle, Bellegarde, Chirewa, Fraser

How Spurs line up

14:02 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Royal, Van de Ven, Romero, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Gil, Werner, Johnson

Team news... up next!

13:56 , Marc Mayo

The scene is set in north London so let’s learn who will line up for Tottenham and Wolves.

Go behind the scenes

13:49 , Marc Mayo

Wolves will don their red-and-green away kit today.

Big day in the Premier League

13:43 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool lead Brentford in the early kick-off courtesy of a Darwin Nunez goal. The second half is just getting underway in that one.

Man City face Chelsea at 5.30pm after Arsenal have had their chance to reply away to Burnley at 3pm.

Aston Villa face Fulham at the same time as our game in north London, which we’ll be sure to keep you abreast of.

Newcastle also host Bournemouth and West Ham head to Nottingham Forest.

That is a QUALITY finish 😮‍💨



Ange Postecoglou delivers injury update

13:36 , Marc Mayo

Fraser Forster, Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro all miss out today, while the Spurs boss has also been speaking about Ryan Sessegnon.

Ange Postecoglou said: “We’ve had a couple of setbacks this week. Destiny picked up a little bit of a knock last week and he’s not available for tomorrow.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious ... he should be back [to face Crystal Palace]. Pedro picked up a strain in training. Hopefully a couple of weeks for him.

“The major one is Fraser Forster. He’s got a bit of a fracture in his foot, so he’ll miss about two months.”

On Sessegnon, he added: “He’s back training, which is the first thing. Now he’s got to put a body of work together in training and we’ll go from there.

“This is the first week we’ve had with him. So far, this week, he’s trained well, done everything he’s been asked of, and hopefully that continues.”

Throwback: Mario Lemina sinks Spurs

13:24

The last time these two met, Wolves scored in the 91st and 97th minute to claim a 2-1 win.

And the Wolves TV commentators certainly enjoyed it...

Head-to-head record

13:18

Spurs have lost three of their last four games against Wolves.

Tottenham wins: 52

Draws: 21

Wolves wins: 32

Match odds

13:10 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham: 4/9

Draw: 11/4

Wolves: 7/2

Spurs are in the house

13:04 , Marc Mayo

An early check-in for our hosts.

Giovani Lo Celso, James Maddison and Heung-min Son among those pictured by the Spurs official media.

Tottenham vs Wolves | Countdown to kick-off

13:00

We are two hours away from this Premier League clash getting underway.

Team news is expected at 2pm GMT.

Tottenham vs Wolves prediction

12:52

Tottenham will be rightly wary of Wolves after seeing them dismantle Chelsea on their last trip to London earlier this month, though injury to the visitors’ forward line will have a say on the game. Even with Pedro Neto fit and firing again, Cunha and Hwang’s absence could blunt O’Neil’s side.

Spurs have Son back and it took him just half an hour to get another goal contributing, laying the ball on a plate for Johnson’s 96th-minute winner against Brighton, and his return to skipper the side is huge. Spurs have scored in 36 consecutive league games, and I expect that record to continue.

Spurs to win, 2-0.

Our prediction for the Wolves line-up

12:45

Predicted Wolves XI (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Hwang, Neto

Early Wolves team news

12:38

Wolves will hope to hand a start to Heung-min Son's South Korea teammate Hwang Hee-chan after he was left out of the squad for the defeat to Brentford due to a calf injury.

Fellow forward Matheus Cunha is also out after suffering a significant hamstring injury.

How we think Spurs will line up

12:33

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Dragusin, Van de Ven, Romero, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Early Spurs team news

12:26

Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro have been ruled out of the game through injury. Emerson Royal and Ben Davies are in reserve to cover. Giovani Lo Celso is hoping to be back in contention after another week on the training ground.

Last week, Tottenham against Brighton brought Heung-min Son off the bench upon the captain’s return from the Asian Cup, so should start at the weekend.

Timo Werner is the most likely to drop out, with Dejan Kulusevski better on the right and Richarlison in fine goalscoring form through the middle.

Brennan Johnson scored the winner against Brighton so will stake his own claim to start.

How to watch free highlights

12:20 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE!

12:11 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Tottenham vs Wolves!

Spurs are out to strengthen their grip on fourth place while the visitors in north London harbour genuine European ambitions of their own.

We’ll have kick-off from Tottenham Stadium at 3pm GMT, but for now enjoy all the build-up and team news with myself Marc Mayo plus our reporter Dom Smith at the ground.