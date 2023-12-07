Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League goals and latest updates as Cristian Romero scores

(Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in the latest London derby, with Spurs having started the season on fire but facing injury issues of late, leading to a four-match winless run. That has seen Ange Postecoglou’s team slip down into fifth, while the Hammers are up to ninth after three undefeated in league play.

Unusually, it’s West Ham who have European commitments this season and Tottenham who do not, after David Moyes’ team triumphed in the Europa Conference League last term amid Tottenham’s domestic struggles.

Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League updates

8:15pm GMT KO

Goal - Romero heads in for Spurs (1-0)

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 0 West Ham United FC

20:40

Tottenham are still a goal to the good at the midway point of an entertaining first half. Romero's header separates the sides, but both are looking dangerous going forward.

20:39

It looks more like a basketball contest at the moment with both sides taking turns attacking. Following a neat exchange of passes, Lo Celso tries his luck from distance, but his attempt is high and wide of the target.

20:37

West Ham are awarded a corner and Ward-Prowse whips a dangerous delivery into the six-yard box. Zouma attacks it, but cannot quite keep his header on target under pressure from the goalkeeper.

20:35

Tottenham attack again and space opens for Son to take aim from the edge of the area. But the Spurs skipper sends his attempt straight into Fabianski's arms.

20:34

Although it did not end in a goal, West Ham will be encouraged by that response. The Hammers have been very much on the back foot so far, and must look to gain a foothold in the contest.

20:31

West Ham look to respond immediately and Kudus finds himself in an advanced position, but the offside flag stops him in his tracks.

20:27

Assist Pedro Antonio Porro Sauceda

20:27

Enjoying over 90 per cent of the possession, it has been a thoroughly dominant start by Spurs. Although, West Ham are doing well to maintain their concentration levels at the moment.

20:25

Of course, Tottenham have lost both their last two Premier League home games. You must go back to September 2008 under Juande Ramos for the last time they suffered three successive defeats on home soil.

20:24

A comedic moment sees Hojbjerg fall to the ground after getting his feet in a proper tangle inside the box. Sarcastic cheers can be heard from the away end and it is one of those moments where the Spurs midfielder will have hoped not many people saw!

20:21

Spurs threaten again following a corner. After their first threat is dealt with, Porro whips a delicious ball into the box from the left flank. However, Fabianski is alert and gathers from the air.

20:20

The hosts go straight onto the attack as Udogie wins possession high up the field. He finds Son, who in turn slips the ball through for Kulusevski on the edge of the box. The latter goes to ground after colliding with Fabianski, but a goal-kick is given. He appeared to be in an offside position anyway, so any goal would likely not have counted.

20:17

Referee Michael Salisbury blows his whistle and Tottenham get the match under way.

20:15

The teams make their way out onto the pitch and we are fast approaching kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

19:59

Tottenham have prevailed in three of their last four Premier League meetings with West Ham on this ground. Although, the Hammers do have fond memories of this fixture, having inflicted Spurs' first league defeat at their new home courtesy of a 1-0 victory in April 2019.

19:59

David Moyes also makes two alterations from West Ham. Zouma returns to captain the Hammers in the heart of defence after missing the weekend draw with Crystal Palace following a burglary at his home. The other change comes in goal with Fabianski replacing Alphonse Areola. The visitors remain without Michail Antonio, who is still coming back from a knee injury.

19:55

SUBS: Joseph Anang, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals, Divin Mubama, Danny Ings, Said Benrahma.

19:55

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Mohammed Kudus, Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen.

19:51

Ange Postecoglou makes two changes from Spurs' entertaining 3-3 draw with Manchester City last weekend. Romero returns from a three-match suspension in the heart of defence, with Emerson dropping to the bench. Hojbjerg also comes into the starting XI in place of Gil, who is named among the substitutes. A lengthy injury list features the likes of James Maddison, Eric Dier, Micky van de Ven and Ivan Perisic.

19:51

SUBS: Fraser Forster, Alfie Dorrington, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Pape Sarr, Jamie Donley, Richarlison, Bryan Gil, Alejo Veliz.

19:47

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Brennan Johnson, Giovani Lo Celso, Dejan Kulusevski; Son Heung-Min.

19:47

Fifth place plays ninth in this tasty London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The hosts are desperate to end a run of four straight matches without a win, while their visitors are unbeaten in five across all competitions.

19:47

Hello everyone and welcome to live text commentary of the Premier League showdown between Tottenham and West Ham.

19:45

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

19:15

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…