Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE!

Tonight's London derby between Spurs and West Ham rounds off a midweek festive cracker in the Premier League. A win will nudge Ange Postecoglou's side level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City while the Hammers can go to within touching distance of the European places if they grab the bragging rights.

Although Tottenham extended their winless run to four games on the weekend, a thrilling draw at Man City at least ended a three-game losing streak. Cristian Romero is back from suspension this evening while the fit-again Pape Sarr is not included Spurs' line-up but on the bench.

West Ham have been boosted by the return of Kurt Zouma after his burglary ordeal as they seek a first win away to Spurs in four-and-a-half years. Follow all the action from Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE via Standard Sport's matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground!

Tottenham vs West Ham updates

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tottenham team news: Romero back with Sarr on bench

West Ham team news: Areola absent as Zouma returns

GOAL! Romero scores on return

Tottenham 1-0 West Ham | 28 mins

20:43 , Marc Mayo

Good work from Destiny Udogie to slide in on Vladimir Coufal after a lay-off is overhit - and he wins the goal kick too!

Coufal takes a moment to gather his limbs from the advertising board and trudges back on.

Boom! Cristian Romero's delightful looping header opens the scoring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 🤤#TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/vr5143JGvk — Premier League (@premierleague) December 7, 2023

Tottenham 1-0 West Ham | 25 mins

20:41 , Marc Mayo

A first shot on target for the visitors as Mohammed Kudus rolls a gentle one at the goalkeeper from range.

Story continues

Spurs break and Dejan Kulusevski is a little bit too cute aiming for the deep runner with his cross, when Heung-min Son was free in the six-yard box.

Pedro Porro ends the attack with a hit over the bar.

Highlights: Cristian Romero heads Spurs in front

20:38 , Marc Mayo

The goalkeeper didn't have a chance...

The delivery 🎯

The header 🤯



Cristian Romero opens the scoring for @SpursOfficial against West Ham!#PLonPrime #TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/73AQQRpnuX — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 7, 2023

West Ham reporter Malik Ouzia

20:37 , Marc Mayo

Lucas Paqueta's played out on the wing regularly this season but this feels like the kind of game where West Ham could really do with someone of his quality in the centre as they try to get a foothold.

The likes of Soucek and Alvarez aren't composed or technical enough to cope with Spurs's intensity.

Tottenham 1-0 West Ham | 21 mins

20:36 , Marc Mayo

Decent hit by Giovani Lo Celso from range, curls wide.

Tottenham 1-0 West Ham | 19 mins

20:34 , Marc Mayo

First West Ham corner won with a quick move down the left.

James Ward-Prowse swings it in for Guglielmo Vicario to throw a fist at... he's second to Kurt Zouma but the header goes wide.

Tottenham 1-0 West Ham | 16 mins

20:31 , Marc Mayo

Half a chance for Tottenham as a lovely move finds Brennan Johnson, but Vladimir Coufal blocks his shot.

The hosts come again after a slick ball by Cristian Romero to Pedro Porro... his shot pops up for the keeper.

Tottenham reporter Dan Kilpatrick

20:29 , Marc Mayo

Romero's impact was supposed to be at the other end but he is a goal threat. That's his third in the League this season, and fully deserved for Spurs.

If West Ham keep playing like this, they are in for a long night. The hosts are in the mood.

Tottenham 1-0 West Ham | 14 mins

20:29 , Marc Mayo

A big test for the Hammers now, who have simply not got going at all in this game.

Mohammed Kudus pops up for an attack straight from kick-off but he's offside, and Spurs have regained control of the ball since.

GGGOOOOAAALLL!!! Tottenham 1-0 West Ham | Romero, 11'

20:26 , Marc Mayo

A LOOPING HEADER OPENS THE SCORING!

A superb out-swinging corner from Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero beats Lukasz Fabianski with a superb effort!

West Ham reporter Malik Ouzia

20:25 , Marc Mayo

Bit of a surprise in the way West Ham have set up here, with Jarrod Bowen back on the right and Mohammed Kudus through the middle.

They did something similar in the final 15 minutes against Crystal Palace at the weekend and David Moyes suggested he thought Bowen was a bit more effective from out there.

Tottenham 0-0 West Ham | 9 mins

20:24 , Marc Mayo

Mohammed Kudus is playing as the central forward for West Ham, allowing Jarrod Bowen to drift in from the right flank - and into the space where Destiny Udogie is merrily bombing forward for Tottenham.

That is, if they get the ball.

West Ham reporter Malik Ouzia

20:21 , Marc Mayo

A shaky start from Lukasz Fabianski, who was a bit hesitant at the feet of Kulusevski a minute ago and now slips trying to find Bowen out of his hands.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham reporter Dan Kilpatrick

20:21 , Marc Mayo

Spurs already so much calmer at the back with Romero returned to the side. The Argentine is making it clear he is in no rush to play out unless West Ham press him, putting his studs on the ball and waiting for Bowen and Co to come.

Tottenham 0-0 West Ham | 5 mins

20:20 , Marc Mayo

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg bombs down the left flank and is so out of position he literally tumbles over thin air as he gets his cross attempt all wrong.

Taxi...

Tottenham 0-0 West Ham | 3 mins

20:18 , Marc Mayo

Destiny Udogie breaks forward in typical fashion to win a corner, which is swung just over a Tottenham head before being cleared.

Good start from Spurs.

Tottenham 0-0 West Ham | 1 min

20:16 , Marc Mayo

Early penalty appeal for Spurs!

Heung-min Son slips Dejan Kulusevski in for a one-on-one with Lukasz Fabianski. The goalkeeper is out well to win a goal kick.

Clearly no foul in that and Kulusevski was likely offside anyway.

Only 45 seconds gone...

Tottenham vs West Ham | Kick-off!

20:15 , Marc Mayo

Referee Michael Salisbury blows his whistle and we are off!

(Getty Images)

Player to watch?

20:13 , Marc Mayo

Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski will be Tottenham's chief creators tonight.

Son has four goals in his last three league games against West Ham on Tottenham territory. In 17 meetings overall, he has 15 goal involvements!

Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus is a mean front three for West Ham but Tomas Soucek has been the big goal-getter of late.

Two flying right-wingers in serious form ✨



Who will make the difference in #TOTWHU? pic.twitter.com/epHHtkLDrO — Premier League (@premierleague) December 7, 2023

Around the grounds

20:12 , Marc Mayo

Goalless at Goodison Park as Everton vs Newcastle nears half time.

Now, full focus on the capital!

Eddie Howe's reaction says it all 😅



Alexander Isak is inches away from giving Newcastle the lead at Goodison#PLonPrime #EVENEW pic.twitter.com/hHX4NH4A99 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 7, 2023

Here come the players!

20:10 , Marc Mayo

Seven Nation Army is banging out in Tottenham Stadium with the lights show ramping up the atmosphere.

And here come the two teams!

High praise for Ange Postecoglou

20:08 , Marc Mayo

David Moyes has hailed Ange Postecoglou’s “remarkable” impact since arriving in Premier League, claiming that his Tottenham side are as good as any in the division.

The decision to appoint Postecoglou raised plenty of eyebrows in the summer but Moyes, who came through came through Celtic’s youth ranks as a player, says he expected nothing less having followed the Australian’s success at the Scottish club.

Read the full story!

(PA)

West Ham reporter Malik Ouzia

20:05 , Marc Mayo

Tough to call how Lukasz Fabianski will go tonight. On the one hand, it's a former Arsenal 'keeper turning up at Spurs and the home fans will probably already be dreading a Sod's law blinder.

He is also, however, a 38-year-old goalkeeper who hasn't played a league game in 7 months.

David Moyes to Prime Video

20:02 , Marc Mayo

"We're playing good players so we need to find a way to compete against them, they'll press us very hard.

"[Alphonse Areola] took a shot yesterday in training and felt his wrist, I don't think it's too bad.

"Boost to get my captain [Kurt Zouma] back, he's been doing well for us."

Lots more to come from Tottenham in attack

20:01 , Marc Mayo

Spurs are still in their "infancy" in how they want to attack their opponents.

That's the verdict ahead of tonight's game as a new style of offensive play comes to fruition.

Read the full story!

(PA)

Ange Postecoglou to Prime Video

19:57 , Marc Mayo

"It's a London derby, fans look forward to this fixture for a number of reasons.

"For us here at home, the support's been outstanding. Our performances have been pretty good but the results haven't so we have to turn that around.

"[This run] is the way football works, I was well aware it was never going to run smooth. We got a big fallout from the Chelsea game - injuries, suspensions. But that's the Premier League, always a challenge."

Tottenham vs West Ham | Video preview

19:56 , Marc Mayo

Dan and Malik look ahead to kick-off from the press gantry.

"West Ham have played some of their best stuff against the top sides"



On location in north London, @Dan_KP and @MalikOuzia_ preview tonight's game



LIVE: https://t.co/Wrm7BcBv4J#TOTWHU | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/gVJQEwtsyA — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 7, 2023

No Tottenham talks over Cristian Romero discipline

19:53 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou says he has not spoken to Cristian Romero about discipline but acknowledged that the whole squad has "paid a price" for the defender's red card against Chelsea.

"Great to have him back because he's the only recognised centre-half fit at the moment because Micky van de Ven, Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips are all out," the Spurs manager said of Romero on Wednesday.

"He's also a fantastic player, a leader in the group."

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs West Ham | Countdown to kick-off

19:48 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are in full flow with under half an hour until we get underway!

How losing stars can be a blessing in disguise

19:44 , Marc Mayo

Declan Rice and Harry Kane have been the centre of some major stories this season.

Neither, for the first time, have involved West Ham and Tottenham. That was the focus of Dan's column this week.

Read the full story!

(Various)

Malik analysed David Moyes' dilemma ahead of the game

19:39 , Marc Mayo

One man says he won’t, one man knows he must. It could easily be the Don Lafontaine voice-over on the trailer for a plasticy action flick.

It would do just as well, though, as the tagline for tonight’s derby, where David Moyes takes a West Ham side still in search of the handbrake release to meet Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham, who have been as good as their word in refusing to take a backwards step through a challenging slump in form.

Read the full story!

Around the grounds

19:32 , Marc Mayo

Two Premier League matches on the agenda tonight, with Newcastle's game at Everton just kicking off.

We'll let you know if any goals go in.

Consider your Thursday entertainment sorted 🍿 pic.twitter.com/UNIulZLNje — Premier League (@premierleague) December 7, 2023

Alphonse Areola out for West Ham

19:26 , Marc Mayo

Lukasz Fabianski gets the gloves for West Ham tonight with first-choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola out with a knock.

Kurt Zouma returns in the only other change from the weekend.

Our line-up v Spurs ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/lQ3Oyk6pNG — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 7, 2023

Two changes for Spurs

19:25 , Marc Mayo

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg bulks up the Spurs midfield tonight as he's picked ahead of Bryan Gil.

That will promote Giovani Lo Celso to working in behind a front three of Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski.

In defence, Cristian Romero returns from his ban.

How West Ham line up

19:19 , Marc Mayo

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen

Subs: Anang, Cresswell, Fornals, Mavropanos, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama

The Tottenham line-up is in!

19:16 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Porro, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

Subs: Forster, Royal, Dorrington, Skipp, Sarr, Donley, Bryan, Richarlison, Veliz

Team news coming up!

19:11 , Marc Mayo

West Ham have checked into north London - not long now until we find out who's on the teamsheets.

Stepping into the building 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/VmyMYjAiKE — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 7, 2023

Throwback: Heung-min Son nets as Spurs beat Hammers 3-1 in 2022

19:08 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham's captain has eight goals and seven assists in his 17 games vs West Ham!

You voted Sonny's first goal v West Ham our March Goal of the Month! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ViNAsXw9um — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2022

Head-to-head record

19:01 , Marc Mayo

Spurs are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Hammers.

Tottenham wins: 101

Draws: 54

West Ham wins: 66

Tottenham team news hint!

18:55 , Marc Mayo

Pape Sarr can be spotted joining the squad on their rainy walk across the pitch, posted online moments ago by the club...

Getting set in N17 ✊ pic.twitter.com/abHUz5p9Tt — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 7, 2023

Latest odds

18:50 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham: 8/13

Draw: 23/10

West Ham: 3/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Cristian Romero set to hand Spurs big boost

18:40

Ben Davies admitted at the weekend he had no idea how Tottenham team-mate Cristian Romero coped with being suspended, because the Argentinian is still struggling to speak English.

If looks are worth a thousand words, though, Romero’s smouldering stare in the direction of Matty Cash after the Aston Villa defender injured Rodrigo Bentancur with a nasty challenge last week suggested a frustrated player itching to return to the fray.

Read the full story!

David Moyes ready to dip into transfer market

18:31

David Moyes has admitted he could be forced into the January transfer market to stop West Ham’s fine season being derailed by call-ups to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Hammers are certain to lose first-team regulars Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd, whose countries - Ghana and Morocco, respectively - will expect to go deep into the tournament. Players who reach the final in the Ivory Coast on February 11 will have been out of club action for more than a month.

Said Benrahma (Algeria) and Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast) could also both earn call-ups and while neither have been first-choice picks at West Ham this term, both would otherwise be candidates to deputise for Kudus.

Depth at centre-back without Aguerd will also be a concern for Moyes, who saw Konstantinos Mavropanos make a costly error to gift Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Read the full story!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham reject Swansea approach for assistant coach

18:26

Tottenham have rejected an approach from Swansea for Ange Postecoglou's senior assistant coach Chris Davies.

Davies has emerged as a leading contender for the Swansea job after the Championship club sacked Michael Duff.

The 38-year-old joined Spurs in the summer when Postecoglou was appointed.

He was close to getting the Swansea job in the summer before they appointed Duff and Postecoglou is desperate not to lose a key member of his backroom team.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Spurs are in the building!

18:20 , Marc Mayo

The hosts are getting comfy in their dressing room nice and early before kick-off.

Tottenham vs West Ham | Countdown to kick-off

18:14 , Marc Mayo

We're expecting team news from the top of the hour with two hours to go until this game gets underway!

(REUTERS)

Tottenham vs West Ham prediction

18:09

Tottenham may have picked up just one point from a possible four but that only tells half the story amid a crippling injury crisis and performances which warranted more returns.

But this is a West Ham team also made of stern stuff and were a Bowen header away at the weekend from three wins on the bounce.

Moyes will need his team firing on all cylinders - at both ends of the pitch - to get something out of this game, which should prove an entertaining derby.

Spurs to win, 3-2.

Our prediction for the Hammers team

18:02

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen

Early West Ham team news

17:57

West Ham have no fresh injury concerns after Jarrod Bowen returned in the draw with Crystal Palace.

Michail Antonio faces another week or so on the sidelines, while captain Kurt Zouma will return after he missed Sunday's game following a burglary at his home.

How we expect Spurs to line up

17:51

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

Early Tottenham team news

17:46

Tottenham will have Cristian Romero available again after suspension but Pape Matar Sarr is facing a race against time to feature, though is expected to be in line to play Newcastle on Sunday.

Emerson Royal will drop out to accommodate Romero's return. Giovani Lo Celso has earned another start after scoring his second goal in as many games against Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic are all out and Eric Dier is sidelined.

Where to watch Tottenham vs West Ham

17:40 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE!

17:30 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Tottenham vs West Ham!

Kick-off comes at 8.15pm GMT from Tottenham Stadium in north London as these two capital clubs clash to round off a midweek round in the Premier League.

We'll have Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground this evening to provide expert analysis and player ratings, with Marc Mayo on the blog's play-by-play calls.

Stay tuned right here for all the build-up, match action and reaction!