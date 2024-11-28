Tottenham vs Roma: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

Tottenham will tonight again Roma look to get their Europa League campaign back on track.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were beaten by Galatasaray before the international break to end their perfect start in Europe, and it leaves them seventh in the league phase of the competition at the halfway stage.

Spurs come into this match on a high, having thrashed Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad over the weekend, and they now attempt to maintain that form and find the kind of consistency that has eluded them this season.

Roma now have Claudio Ranieri in the dugout, having made a stumbling start to the season. They sit 12th in the Serie A table and have picked up only five points from their four Europa League matches.

Tottenham were in ruthless mood against Man City (REUTERS)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Roma is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time today, Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Roma

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Tottenham vs Roma team news

Tottenham will be without Guglielmo Vicario for “months”, after the goalkeeper required surgery on an ankle injury he picked up in the win over Man City.

Fraser Forster is therefore set to start, as he has for two of Spurs’ European matches this season, and Postecoglou is likely to shuffle his pack.

The likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall will hope to start, while Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero remain sidelined. Rodrigo Bentancur will start as his ban is only for domestic games.

As for Roma, Mario Hermoso is pushing to return. Artem Dovbyk is expected to lead the line, but Paulo Dybala could have to settle for a place on the bench.

Big blow: Guglielmo Vicario faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after surgery (REUTERS)

Tottenham vs Roma prediction

Confidence should be high in the Spurs camp after such an impressive performance last time out.

Whether Postecoglou’s side can maintain those standards remains to be seen, but they should have enough on home soil to ease past a Roma side who have struggled for much of the campaign.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the first competitive match between the two sides.

Tottenham vs Roma latest odds

Tottenham to win: 8/13

Draw: 23/10

Roma to win: 11/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.