Tottenham vs Qarabag LIVE! Europa League result, match stream and latest updates today

Tottenham vs Qarabag - LIVE!

Tottenham made a perfect start to their Europa League campaign as they beat Qarabag 3-0, despite playing with ten men for more than 80 minutes.

Kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes in north London due to “severe travel disruption”, and it was a disastrous opening for Spurs when the match finally did get underway. Radu Dragusin was shown a straight red card in the early stages for losing the ball and then bringing down Juninho as the last man, and it left Spurs facing a more awkward night on home soil than most would have expected.

Brennan Johnson, though, continued his impressive form to opening the scoring, and Pape Matar Sarr doubled the lead after the break as he volleyed in from a corner. Qarabag created chances throughout and should immediately have halved the deficit, when Yves Bissouma gave away a penalty, but Toral Bayramov’s spot-kick flicked the top of the bar and flew over. That, unsurprisingly, proved to be a decisive miss, as Dominic Solanke then put the match to bed with just over 20 minutes remaining, turning home from close range after Heung-min Son’s effort had been saved.

FT: Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag

22:29 , Matt Verri

Full-time in north London.

A horror start for Spurs after that Dragusin red card, but they’ve got the job done in the end.

Goals from Johnson, Sarr and Solanke, scoreline far more comfortable than Qarabag probably deserved.

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag

22:26 , Matt Verri

90 mins: Three minutes added on.

I’d be pretty impressed if Qarabag got something from the match now...

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag

22:24 , Matt Verri

88 mins: Spurs sitting back, letting Qarabag have.

Not much pace in the match now - both sides know this is done.

Only question is whether the visitors can get themselves a consolation.

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag

22:20 , Matt Verri

84 mins: One more Spurs change, and it’s a popular one.

Solanke replaced by Moore. He’ll get six or seven minutes.

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag

22:17 , Matt Verri

81 mins: Get the impression we could play until Christmas and Qarabag wouldn’t score.

All the possession at the moment, all the chances... no goals.

GOOOO... OFFSIDE!

22:14 , Matt Verri

Stunning save from Vicario, as Qarabag continue to be kept at bay.

Now they do have it in the net... OFFSIDE! That sums it up.

Juninho heads home but it’s not going to count.

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag

22:10 , Matt Verri

74 mins: Qarabag continue to pile numbers forward and create chances. And continue to waste them.

Spurs have been ruthless when their opportunities have come, because 3-0 is certainly not a reflection of what we’ve seen.

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag

22:06 , Matt Verri

71 mins: Son has gone down and Spurs will hope that is nothing serious.

No risks taken, he’s off. So too Bissouma, as Werner and Bentancur are introduced.

GOAL! Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag | Dominic Solanke 68'

22:04 , Matt Verri

That should be that!

Son’s effort from distance is not dealt with by the goalkeeper, pushed straight out and Solanke is there to tap in the rebound.

Tottenham 2-0 Qarabag

22:03 , Matt Verri

67 mins: Two Qarabag chances

Bayramov is off, replaced by Addai. And Romao makes way for Leandro.

Feel like Spurs could do with some fresh legs.

Tottenham 2-0 Qarabag

22:00 , Matt Verri

65 mins: Juninho hits the post!

It’s a lovely run down the side of the Spurs defence, low strike at the near post beats Vicario but smacks back off the woodwork.

Tottenham 2-0 Qarabag

21:57 , Matt Verri

62 mins: How many chances do Qarabag want?

Zoubir completely free at the back post, could bring it down but instead it’s a tame header at Vicario.

Visitors could have scored three or four.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

21:56 , Matt Verri

A let off for Spurs in what is suddenly a frenetic game. I think it probably was a penalty -- Bissouma got the man before the ball -- but it was a sloppy effort from the spot.

At the other end, Solanke will feel he should have put this one to bed but his effort was well-saved.

Tottenham 2-0 Qarabag

21:54 , Matt Verri

59 mins: This is madness. Neither side are defending.

Solanke clean through on goal, he’s denied. That came after Spurs gave the ball away and Vicario was forced into a sharp save.

Craaaazy amount of space on offer.

MISSED!

21:53 , Matt Verri

OVER THE BAR!

Bayramov steps up and blazes it off the top of the woodwork and over.

PENALTY QARABAG!

21:51 , Matt Verri

Well then...

Nicely worked from the visitors, Bissouma sticks out a leg and the referee points to the spot.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

21:50 , Matt Verri

That feels like the perfect time for a second goal from ten-man Spurs, who are inevitably going to tire as the half goes on.

Now, though, they have a cusion and it might be Qarabag heads which drop.

GOAL! Tottenham 2-0 Qarabag | Pape Matar Sarr 53'

21:48 , Matt Verri

Lovely combination between Kulusevski and Gray out wide, brings a Spurs corner. Swedish winger has looked good since coming on.

He’ll take this corner... AND SPURS DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!

Goalkeeper flaps at it, falls for Sarr at the back post and he squeezes a finish in.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

21:44 , Matt Verri

48 mins: Would be stunned if this finishes 1-0.

Spurs have started well in attack this half, Son in particular looking dangerous.

But there will be plenty of chances for Qarabag on the break, you feel.

Back underway!

21:40 , Matt Verri

Here we go again.

Change at the break for Spurs. Kulusevski on for Johnson.

Nightmare start!

21:28 , Matt Verri

Awful moment for Dragusin and Spurs inside ten minutes.

Centre-back can’t really have any complaints, it was a clear red card.

HT: Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

21:24 , Matt Verri

Huuuuge scare!

Davies caught on the halfway line, Vicario has to fly miles off his line and slides in... just about gets the ball.

That was nearly disastrous.

Ten-man Spurs make it to half-time in front, somehow.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

21:23 , Matt Verri

45 mins: One minute added on.

Fourth official clearly looking the other way for the red card.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

21:22 , Matt Verri

Spurs just need to get to half-time now.

Qarabag are finishing the half with chance after chance and that 25-minute spell of Spurs' dominance when they failed to add a second goal is starting to look like an opportunity missed.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

21:21 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Spurs are hanging on a bit now. Need half-time.

Juninho’s header back into the middle cleared by Van de Ven, before Andrade lashes wide from 20 yards out.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

21:17 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Massive chance!

Not sure how Qarabag aren’t level. Ball flashed across the face of goal, Juninho completely free but he turns it wide from six yards out.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

21:14 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Qarabag corner. Visitors haven’t really made the most of the man advantage so far.

Decent ball in, Vicario doesn’t come for it but it flashes across the box and out for a throw-in on the far side.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

21:11

33 mins: Camera cuts to Bergvall on the Spurs bench.

He’s got his hood basically covering his whole face, but it’s fair to say he looks fairly gutted with how this evening has played out.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

21:08 , Matt Verri

Spurs have played with maturity since the goal, keeping the ball but maintaining the pressure on Qarabag's back four with their press.

Postecoglou will be pleased with his players' efforts but you imagine they will tire, so a second goal in the first half feels important.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

21:05 , Matt Verri

28 mins: And at the other end it should be 2-0!

Gray with the ball over the top, no idea where the goalkeeper is going but it’s not anywhere useful.

Johnson knocks it past him, but can’t turn the ball into the empty net. Huge chance.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

21:05 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Spurs continue to dominate the ball, but they aren’t really creating anything. Content to just control things with possession.

Another chance for Qarabag to break, pass through to Juninho comes far too late and he’s well offside.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

21:00 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Cafarquliyev into the book for clattering gray out wide.

Qarabag are getting plenty of chances to break, Spurs leaving themselves very open at the back.

It’s the pace of Van de Ven and Udogie saving them for now.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

20:57 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Huge chance for Qarabag!

Bayramov is clean through, the offside trap doesn’t work.

Into the box he goes, but Udogie gets back and does enough to put him off, as the Qarabag man swings at thin air.

Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag

20:55 , Matt Verri

17 mins: First Spurs corner of the night, Son over to take. It’s terrible. Over everyone, Bissouma has to chase after it just to play the ball back to the halfway line.

From the balance of play, you wouldn’t guess Spurs were down to ten.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:53 , Matt Verri

Ten-man Spurs lead and we have a proper game on our hands here.

It's Brennan Johnson's third goal in as many games and another low finish into the far corner. It feels like the winger is starting to really come good.

A word of sympathy for Lucas Bergvall, who was sacrificed moments before the goal for Destiny Udogie, with Spurs now playing a 4-2-3 system.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Qarabag | Brennan Johnson 12'

20:50 , Matt Verri

He’s done it again!

Solanke slides in Johnson, and he passes a low finish into the far corner.

The ten-men lead.

Tottenham 0-0 Qarabag

20:49 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Here is the Tottenham change.

Udogie on for the hosts, and it’s Bergvall sacrificed. He looks devastated.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:48 , Matt Verri

Spurs can have no complaints.

Dragusin's touch was loose and he clumsily brought down Juninho who was sprinting clear on Vicario's goal.

Destiny Udogie has gone to warm up, with one of the front three presumably about to be sacrificed.

Tottenham 0-0 Qarabag

20:47 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Spurs haven’t got going at all, nothing like the intensity we saw against Brentford over the weekend.

This has already turned into a really awkward night.

RED CARD!

20:45 , Matt Verri

WOW.

Dragusin has been shown a straight red and Spurs are down to ten!

Juninho robs Dragusin of the ball, he’s clean through on goal and gets pulled down by the Spurs centre-back.

Tottenham 0-0 Qarabag

20:42 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Qarabag on the attack for the first time, after Davies is caught on it.

Long ball over the top, Juninho brings it down and works space in the box. Great defending from Gray to win it back.

Tottenham 0-0 Qarabag

20:40 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Potentially the worst free-kick of all time.

Bissouma tries to play a five-yard pass to Son, who has looked away and instead it’s straight to a Qarabag player.

Not the sharpest of starts.

KICK-OFF!

20:38 , Matt Verri

Finally. We’re up and running!

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:35 , Matt Verri

We're nearly ready after a 35-minute delay due to travel chaos around the stadium.

Qarabag, who were staying at a hotel in Stratford I'm told, only arrived at the ground some 20 odd minutes before the planned 8pm kick-off due to disruptions on the roads (and train lines) in north London.

Ange Postecoglou has named a fairly strong XI, with three changes in both defence and midfield but the same front-line that started against Brentford at the weekend.

It looks like the head coach is eager to play his forwards into form after a stuttering start to the season in front of goal but he will be wary of keeping legs fresh ahead of the visit to Man Utd on Sunday.

20:34 , Matt Verri

Hold up.

Just because things were running too smoothly, we’ve got a bit more of a delay.

Something wrong with the Qarabag captain’s socks. He’s tried to whack more tape around them officials still not happy.

20:32 , Matt Verri

Light show ahead of kick-off... I’d rather some players walked out.

We’re in luck, here they come. Looks to be a pretty good crowd, all things considered.

Here we go!

20:27 , Matt Verri

Players will be in the tunnel in the next couple of minutes.

Miserable weather, travel nightmares everywhere you look... Spurs fans are being tested tonight!

We’ll see how many make it to their seats for kick-off.

20-minute warning!

20:16 , Matt Verri

Not long now until we FINALLY get up and running.

The rain continues to chuck down, as it has for pretty much the entire day.

Any balls over the top are going to skid right on tonight.

Not in a rush...

20:03 , Matt Verri

Here is some proof that the Qarabag players are now actually finally inside the stadium.

Wouldn’t say they came running in to try and make up for lost time - not a care in the world.

New kick-off time confirmed!

19:54 , Matt Verri

Right, we have some news.

Kick-off now scheduled for 8:35pm BST. That’s 40 minutes from now.

Qarabag players were given a police escort through the final mile of their journey to the stadium.

Johnson: We need to kick on

19:52 , Matt Verri

Away from the travel talk, Brennan Johnson has been speaking about his impressive recent form.

Goals against Coventry and Brentford have been much-needed for the winger, who deactivated his Instagram account due to abuse after the north London derby.

"It is about getting in the the right positions - we have a really creative team,” Johnson told TNT Sports.

"The last two games I have been able to do that. We have had two good performances and we are looking to carry that on.

"I think it's a good opportunity for us and we have a great squad.

"Nights like tonight are a good way of getting the squad going."

Good news!

19:47 , Matt Verri

Qarabag have now made it to the stadium.

They are strolling around the pitch towards the dressing room. Should hear about a rescheduled time very shortly.

Elsewhere in the Europa League

19:44 , Matt Verri

Rangers are up and running!

A perfect start to their European campaign, with a comfortable win on the road against Malmo.

Reminder that Rangers will host Tottenham on December 12 - not sure there will be too many cheers for Ange Postecoglou.

Rangers get a second against Malmö through a quality finish from Ross McCausland 🎯



Qarabag yet to arrive

19:41 , Matt Verri

Tottenham arrived at the ground much earlier this evening, but still no sign of the Qarabag squad making it through the traffic.

Won’t have a clear idea of a new kick-off time until the visitors arrive.

The wait goes on...

19:35 , Matt Verri

Reports that Qarabag might not even have made it to the stadium yet, as a result of the traffic issues in north London.

Would suggest that’s a fairly significant factor in the delay...

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19:28 , Matt Verri

Still no word on a potential kick-off time.

Dan Kilpatrick has the latest from the ground...

"Kick-off has been delayed due to severe travel disruption in north London."



🗣 @Dan_KP provides the latest update from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Delay to kick-off

19:20 , Matt Verri

The match will now not get underway at 8pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, due to travel issues impacting supporters.

A statement from Spurs said: “Kick off for tonight’s fixture has been delayed due to severe travel disruption. Further information to follow.”

No confirmation yet on how long the delay will be.

Son: Footballers are not robots

19:11 , Matt Verri

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has followed the club's head coach and chairman in criticising the fixture schedule, and called for action from the game's governing bodies to protect players.

At Tottenham's annual fan forum on Monday night, head coach Ange Postecoglou warned the fixture list was "at breaking point" and said players may take direction action if nothing changes, while chairman Daniel Levy called for "less games" but of "higher quality".

Son, who captains South Korea and frequently travels to Asia during international breaks, is the latest high-profile star to speak out on player welfare.

"Sometimes players are the main guys to have to say something," Son said. "There's definitely a lot of games and as a football fan who loves football you want to see quality games. Not as many as possible.

"You don't want to see players struggling with injuries. No one wants to see it. A lot of games, a lot of travelling.

"We've to look after ourselves, which sometimes it's very hard. Mentally, physically you're not ready then going on to the pitch and then with the risk of injury is massive. We're not robots.”

Click here for Son’s full comments!

Qarabag team news

19:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kochalski, Silva, Mustafazade, Bayramov, Huseynov, Cafarguliyev, Benzia, Andrade, Romao, Zoubir, Juninho

Subs: Mammadzada, Buntic, Jankovic, Addai, Andrade, Richard, Kashchuk, Qurbanly, Isaev, Huseynov, Akhundzade

Rotation as expected

18:57 , Matt Verri

No real surprises in that Tottenham lineup.

Bergvall, Dragusin and Gray among those to come into the side as expected, with Maddison, Bentancur and Kulusevski all on the bench.

Interesting that Vicario has got the nod in goal. Forster struggled in the Carabao Cup against Coventry, and doesn’t get another chance here.

Tottenham team news

18:49 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Subs: Forster, Austin, Porro, Udogie, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Moore, Werner, Lankshear

Team news coming up!

18:43 , Matt Verri

Should be getting all the team news from north London in the next few minutes.

All eyes on how many changes Ange Postecoglou opts to make...

Spurs Europa League schedule

18:33 , Matt Verri

Tonight is the first of eight matches Tottenham will play in the league phase of the competition.

Some really intriguing ties in there - trips to Rangers and Galatasaray will be a real test for Spurs.

October 3: Ferencvaros (A)

October 24: AZ Alkmaar (H)

November 7: Galatasaray (A)

November 28: Roma (H)

December 12: Rangers (A)

January 23: Hoffenheim (A)

January 30: IF Elfsborg (H)

Key decisions ahead for Postecoglou

18:25 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou repeated a familiar line when asked which competition he is prioritising ahead of Tottenham's Europa League curtain-raiser.

“We want to win everything, mate, so no preference," said the Spurs head coach.

Postecoglou's ambition is laudable, but everyone knows that Spurs do not have the squad depth to win a clean sweep of four trophies this season; at some point down the line, the Australian will likely face tough decisions over where his true priorities lie.

Does Postecoglou really want to win the Europa League even if it means, for example, that Spurs squander the chance at a fourth-place finish and a guaranteed return to the Champions League next season?

With the exception of Andre Villas-Boas, Postecoglou's modern predecessors have tended to treat the Europa League as an afterthought and in 11 seasons in UEFA's secondary club competition this century, Spurs have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals, which they reached in 2012-13 under the Portuguese.

For a club of Tottenham's size and ambitions, this is an underachievement, particularly given they competed in the Champions League final in 2019 in their sixth campaign in the competition.

With supporters desperate for a first trophy since 2008 and Spurs' beginning the revamped Europa League among the favourites, Postecoglou will be expected to finally have a proper crack at winning the competition this term.

Read our full preview here!

Spurs to extend Son deal

18:12 , Matt Verri

Tottenham will trigger a clause to extend captain Heung-min Son’s contract by a further year.

The Spurs skipper is out of contract at the end of the season but the club has an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, which they will exercise.

The extension will see Son enter an 11th season with the club, having arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 in a deal worth around £22million.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Son revealed he had not held talks with the club over a longer-term extension but was focused on finally delivering silverware this season.

“We haven’t talked [about] anything yet," the 32-year-old said. "It was very clear for me, I’m very focused for this season. At this age, every second is like a goal.

“Especially this season, we are in a lot of competitions, it feels like I’m taking even more care about this. I’m just fully focused on this situation and this year.

“I just want to win something that everybody in this club and these players and all around deserves. That’s what I’m working for.”

In the building!

18:04 , Matt Verri

The Spurs players have arrived in north London...

Standard Sport prediction

17:54 , Matt Verri

While certainly not an easy game, it’s one Spurs have no excuse not to win given it’s at home.

The win over Brentford was much-improved and Spurs have more than enough to secure all three points, as long as Ange Postecoglou doesn’t make wholesale changes.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Tottenham team news

17:46 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou is tonight set to rotate his side for Tottenham's Europa League clash against Azerbaijani side Qarabag.

Wilson Odobert has joined Richarlison on the injury list, while full-backs Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon have not been included in the UEFA squad list and Cristian Romero is suspended after being sent off in Spurs' last European game, the 0-0 draw with AC Milan in March 2023.

Teenagers Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are expected to start after making their competition bows in the Carabao Cup win at Coventry, while Radu Dragusin should return to the heart of defence.

Midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr could do with minutes, and Dominic Solanke could continue up front after opening his Spurs account against Brentford at the weekend.

Teenager Mikey Moore is pushing for a first Spurs start, but captain Heung-min Son could keep his place and Timo Werner needs games.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Forster; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall; Werner, Son, Solanke.

How to watch Tottenham vs Qarabag

17:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Live coverage: Follow all the action right here, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Qarabag!

The European adventure this season begins tonight for Spurs, one they hope won’t come to an end until next May.

Eight matches to play in this new league phase - a top-eight finish is the target.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.