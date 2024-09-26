Tottenham vs Qarabag: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Tottenham tonight begin their Europa League campaign against Qarabag.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is embracing the challenge of trying to end the long trophy drought at Spurs, having talked up his track record of lifting silverware in his second season at every club he’s managed.

Still, Postecoglou has been dealt some difficult fixtures in the revamped League phase this season.

After hosting the Azerbaijani champions, they face the likes of Galatasaray, Roma and Rangers in what looks like a tricky draw.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Qarabag is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Qarabag

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Tottenham vs Qarabag team news

Richarlison and Wilson Odobert remain sidelined for Spurs for a game which should see Ange Postecoglou make a few changes.

Djed Spence and Sergio Regulion are not in the squad, while Cristian Romero is suspended. Radu Dragusin will come into defence, and should be joined by the likes of Ben Davies.

Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall will also expect some minutes along Pape Sarr in midfield, while Dominic Solanke will likely still lead the line up top.

Cristian Romero is suspended for Tottenham against Qarabag (Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Qarabag prediction

While certainly not an easy game, it’s one Spurs have no excuse not to win given it’s at home. The win over Brentford was much-improved and Spurs have more than enough to secure all three points, as long as Ange Postecoglou doesn’t make wholesale changes.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 2

Draws: 0

Qarabag wins: 0

Tottenham vs Qarabag latest odds

Tottenham to win: 2/13

Draw: 15/2

Qararbag to win: 14/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.