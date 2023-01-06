Tottenham vs Portsmouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Marc Mayo
·2 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham are once again in high spirits ahead of facing a Portsmouth side in crisis in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

A 4-0 win at Crystal Palace eased the pressure on Antonio Conte and attention turns to the club’s most realistic avenue of ending their almost 15-year wait for a trophy.

They welcome a Portsmouth team without a manager to north London on Saturday after Danny Cowley was sacked after a mediocre first half of the campaign at Fratton Park.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Portsmouth is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Portsmouth

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live for free on the BBC Red Button.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham vs Portsmouth team news

Yves Bissouma is available for Spurs after serving a one-game ban for the win at Crystal Palace and should come in, likely to partnet Oliver Skipp in midfield. Pape Matar Sarr will be looking for more minutes. Bryan Gil will keep his place in attack.

Dejan Kulusevski is again ruled out, joining Lucas Moura, Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur on the sidelines.

Portsmouth hope to have Clark Robertson back after he was forced to miss the defeat to Charlton.

Tottenham vs Portsmouth prediction

Spurs may be a little vulnerable to a banana skin in north London but an underperforming Pompey will likely find themselves outgunned.

A 3-0 Tottenham win.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two teams last met in the 2010 FA Cup semi-final, when Frederic Piquionne and a Kevin-Prince Boateng penalty earned Portsmouth the extra-time win.

Tottenham wins: 27

Draws: 26

Portsmouth wins: 28

Tottenham vs Portsmouth match odds

Tottenham: 1/9

Draw: 8/1

Portsmouth: 17/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

